High school roundup: Spence boosts Lowville to baseball win over Beaver River

May 3—LOWVILLE — Isaiah Spence went 3-for-4, including a triple, and drove in six runs to help propel Lowville's baseball team to a 12-5 triumph over Beaver River on Thursday to win a Frontier League "A-B" Division game.

Logan Watson went 2-for-4, including a triple, drove in a run and scored three runs for the Red Raiders who improved to 3-4, including 3-3 in league play.

Winning pitcher Devin Swiernik scattered six hits and struck out 10 over five innings of work for Lowville and Watson pitched the final two innings.

Kayne Lyndaker singled twice to pace the Beavers (6-3, 3-3).

GENERAL BROWN 16, SACKETS HARBOR 5 (5)

Justice Robertson and Adam Stevenson each went 3-for-4 and drove in three and one run, respectively, and Brody Watson singled twice and knocked in four runs as the Lions topped the Patriots to win a nonleague game in Dexter.

Winning pitcher Brock McManaman, Jackson Ward and Aiden McManaman each singled twice for General Brown (3-4), with Brock McManaman driving in three runs in a game shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule.

SANDY CREEK 4, HANNIBAL 2

Conner Rogers went 3-for-3 and knocked in two runs as the Comets defeated the Warriors to win a nonleague game in Hannibal.

Jaeden Darling went 2-for-3 for Sandy Creek (4-3) and winning pitcher Alex Caufield and Logan Lando combined on a four-hitter.

MALONE 6, CANTON 1

Jordan Perry pitched a seven-inning no-hitter to lead the Huskies to the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division victory over the Golden Bears in Canton.

Perry struck out 13 batters and walked four. Canton scored its lone run in the second inning on walks.

Perry also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs. Perry helps break open a 1-1 deadlock as Malone scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Brock Spaulding and Bradley Poupore each provided a hit and an RBI for the Huskies.

Charlie Todd struck out 10 batters for Canton, lasting into the seventh inning.

OFA 10, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0

Seth Sholette tossed a one-hit shutout as the Blue Devils won their sixth straight NAC Central Division game with a victory over Norwood-Norfolk in Ogdensburg.

Sholette retired the first 10 batters and didn't allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning.

Lucca LaBella hit a triple and singled for OFA. Cole Matthews doubled and Cam Griffith drove in two runs.

In another Central Division game, Gouverneur defeated Potsdam 2-1 in eight innings.

CHATEAUGAY 6, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1

Jake Kaska hurled a two-hitter as the Bulldogs sent the Yellowjackets to their first East Division loss of the season, at Madrid.

Alex McDonald singled twice for Chateaugay and James Campbell hit a double.

Bear Wilson doubled for Madrid-Waddington.

SOFTBALL

WATERTOWN 11, CARTHAGE 0

Winning pitcher Kimberlie DiLeonardo and Layla Rogers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Cyclones blanked the Comets to win an "A-B" Division game in Carthage.

Julia Marzano went 4-for-4 and drove in a run for Watertown (5-6, 4-2), Payton McConnell doubled twice and knocked in three runs and Montanna Evans went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.

DiLeonardo and Mallory Peters each tripled for the Cyclones and Peters drove in a pair of runs against Carthage (1-7, 1-4).

SACKETS HARBOR 11, LYME 1 (6)

Emily Young went 4-for-4, including a three-run home run and an RBI triple, to help pace the Patriots to victory over the Lakers in a "D" Division game in Chaumont.

Winning pitcher Natalie Gibbons spun a four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one for division leader Sackets Harbor (6-1) as the game was limited to six innings because of a mercy rule.

Also for the Patriots, Taylor Mower went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs and Lily Green tripled.

Pitcher Alanna Langdon struck out 12 and also doubled and scored a run for Lyme (3-6).

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 10, LAFARGEVILLE 9

Eily Vaughn went 4-for-4, scored four runs and drove in a run as the Panthers edged the Red Knights to win a "D" Division game in LaFargeville.

Kaylie Parker went 2-for-4 and scored two runs and knocked in a run for Belleville Henderson (3-4) and Lilly Gillette singled twice.

Margie Barton went 2-for-4, including a double, and scored two runs for LaFargeville (2-7).

SANDY CREEK 9, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1

Winning pitcher Madden Soluri spun a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one as the Comets defeated the Vikings in a "C" Division game in Clayton.

Julia Hollister doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Sandy Creek (8-1, 8-0), Preston Scout went 2-for-2 and drove in a run and Madison Darling doubled twice and scored a pair of runs.

Tatum Wiley tripled and singled for Thousand Islands (6-3).

In nonleague play, Beaver River edged Indian River, 6-5.

HERMON-DEKALB 12, MORRISTOWN 3

Maya Green struck out eight batters and scattered seven hits in pitching the victory as Hermon-DeKalb won over Morristown in an NAC West Division game at DeKalb Junction.

Green also delivered a two-run single in the second inning for the Demons. Lauren Holland hit a home run to lead off the third inning, and Ava Besaw crushed a three-run triple in the same inning.

Bailey Wright added a double and a single and Emrie VanBrocklin went 2-for-2.

HAMMOND 8, LISBON 7

Ava Howie drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning with her second single of the game as the Red Devils won the West Division game in Hammond.

Howie also pitched a complete game, holding Lisbon to five hits.

Kayla Vaugh added a triple and single for Hammond. Landree Kenyon and Mia Tulley each singled twice.

Gabby Richardson tripled and singled twice for the Golden Knights.

OFA 17, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 12

Chloe Best hit a triple and a single and Emily Regan provided a double and two singles as the Blue Devils prevailed over the Flyers in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.

Amaya LaFlair added a double and Kaden Skelly produced two singles for OFA, which grabbed a 17-4 lead before holding on through a Norwood-Norfolk rally.

Angelina Favreau hit three singles for the Flyers and Olivia Plonka singled twice. Emma Dillon doubled.

CANTON 22, MALONE 5 (5)

Tessa Alguire pitched the victory, striking out nine and walking one as the Golden Bears topped the Huskies in Canton.

Alguire delivered four hits at the plate and drove in six runs. Maya Thomas followed with four hits and two RBIs and Elle White drove in four runs for the Golden Bears. Chloe Baxter provided three hits and an RBI for Canton, which scored nine runs in the second inning.

Whitney St. Hilaire delivered a double and single for Malone.

SALMON RIVER 12, MASSENA 11

Mataya Arquette led the Shamrocks offense with three hits and Lindsey Durant had two hits drove in three runs as Salmon River edged Massena in Fort Covington.

Kamry Thompson and Jemma Jacobs each added two hits for the Shamrocks.

Durant also gained the win on the mound, striking out eight.

GOUVERNEUR 16-19, POTSDAM 6-0

Gouverneur swept a doubleheader from Potsdam with Renisa Richards hurling a perfect game in five-inning second game for the Wildcats at Potsdam.

Richards struck out 11 batters in the game, which Gouverneur won 19-0 after taking the opener 16-6.

CHATEAUGAY 15, COLTON-PIERREPONT 2 (5)

Avery McDonald struck out 10 batters in pitching a two-hitter through five innings as the Bulldogs rolled past the Colts in an East Division game in Chateaugay.

Kaelyn Morgan went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Chateaugay. Ryleigh Reardon and Braelyn Nichols knocked in two runs each.

In another East Division game, Tupper Lake defeated Brushton-Moira 8-5.

BOYS LACROSSE

GENERAL BROWN 13, IMMACULATE HEART 1

Nolan Ganter scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others as the Lions defeated the Cavaliers to win a Frontier League game at Immaculate Heart Central.

Luke Dupee and Gabe Secreti each tallied two goals and two assists for General Brown (6-5, 3-0) and Ethan McConnell chipped in with a goal and two assists against IHC (0-8, 0-3).

INDIAN RIVER 7, THOUSAND ISLANDS 6

Brady Lynch scored two goals and assisted on another to pace the Warriors past the Vikings to win a Frontier League game in Philadelphia.

Zachary McMahon and Connor McMahon each generated a goal and goalie Aaron Russell made eight saves to post the win for Indian River (5-6, 2-1) against Thousand Islands (2-7, 0-3).

SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, LOWVILLE 4

Chase Waite scored five goals and assisted on another and Cobin O'Brien totaled two goals and four assists as the Spartans defeated the Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Adams.

Chase Bickel contributed two goals and an assist for South Jefferson (9-2) and Jared Hazen tallied a goal and an assist.

Will Vokey scored a pair of goals for Lowville (4-6) and goalie Charlie Vonwal finished with 12 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

WATERTOWN 14, CARTHAGE 11

Alex Macutek scored five goals and Alena Clough generated three goals and an assist as the Cyclones defeated the Comets to win a Frontier League game in Watertown.

Amalia Netto contributed a goal and three assists for Watertown (6-2, 4-2), Julia Covey supplied a pair of goals and Sienna Virga tallied a goal and two assists.

Macie Hancock scored five goals and assisted on another for Carthage (5-7, 1-6) and Isabelle Wormwood generated three goals.

SALMON RIVER 11, CANTON 10 (OT)

Ariyah LaFrance connected off an assist from Tallis Tarbell in overtime to boost the Shamrocks to the victory over the Golden Bears in a clash of division leaders in Fort Covington.

LaFrance finished with two goals as Salmon River moved into sole possession of first place at 10-0 after handing Canton its first league loss.

Tarbell supplied five goals for Salmon River and Azalea Lazore added three goals. Jianna Lazore recorded a goal and four assists.

Olivia Francey and Viv Coburn scored four goals apiece for Canton. Francey's final three goals helped force the overtime session. Ella Mousaw and Amalia Pratti also scored for the Bears.

POTSDAM 8, OFA 2

Danielle Emerson connected for six goals as Potsdam bounced back from a narrow loss to Massena on Wednesday with an NAC victory at Ogdensburg.

Rylie Bicknell, Emma Fields and Allysa Fleury each provided a score.

In another game, Saranac Lake Placid defeated Malone 15-3.

GOLF

GENERAL BROWN 5, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2

Owen Dupee shot a 40 to earn medalist honors to pace the Lions to victory over the Vikings in a Frontier League match at Willowbrook Golf Club.

Sawyer Barton shot a 44 to pace Thousand Islands.

Also in the league, Lowville defeated IHC and Alexandria by 7-0 outcomes, and Alexandria bested IHC, 7-0.

BOYS TENNIS

LOWVILLE 5, INDIAN RIVER 0

Josh Weiler rallied past Daniel Kim at first singles, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and Lowville's other players prevailed in straight sets in a Frontier League victory over Indian River in Lowville.

Anthony LaPuma and Nolan Moshier also won their singles matches for the Raiders (5-0). In doubles, Lowville's Dieondre Wells and Ethan Bryant and Jevin Ray and Liam Caudill each won in two sets.

WATERTOWN 5, CARTHAGE 0

Riley Morrison prevailed at No. 1 singles by defeating Rafferty Pittman, 6-4 and 7-6, including a 9-7 tiebreaker, as the Cyclones swept the Comets to win a Frontier League match in Watertown.

Jonah Stone and Gavin Stone also won in singles for Watertown (3-0).

Jack Marra and Caleb Hale, as well as Peter Jennings, and Alexander Boomhower teamed up to win both doubles matches to complete the victory.