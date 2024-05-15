High school roundup: South Jefferson girls lacrosse claims seventh straight Frontier League regular season title

May 15—WATERTOWN — Lydia Tremont scored three goals and Emma Kelley contributed two goals and two assists to pace a balanced effort as South Jefferson's girls lacrosse team defeated Watertown, 14-6, on Tuesday in a Frontier League game at Chase Middle School.

Savannah Hodges totaled two goals and an assist and Hannah Hathway and Jade Doldo each generated two goals for the Spartans, who improve to 12-2 on the season, including 9-0 in the league.

With the win, South Jefferson won the league title outright, securing its seventh consecutive crown in the circuit.

Lily Morrison tallied a goal and an assist for the Spartans and Chloe Elmer won a team-high seven draw controls while Brooke Perry secured five.

Goalie Anna Hobbs made six saves to record the win.

Alex Macutek scored a pair of goals to pace the Cyclones and Adriana Arthur, Alena Clough and Amalia Netto each chipped in with a goal and an assist.

Goalie Lilah Bierl finished with seven saves for Watertown (9-5, 6-4).

INDIAN RIVER 16, GENERAL BROWN 4

Ravan Marsell totaled five goals and an assist and won 14 draw controls to help pace the Warriors past the Lions to win a Frontier League game in Philadelphia.

Michaela Delles and Allison LaMora each generated four goals and an assist for Indian River (12-2, 7-2).

Kallie Delles contributed a goal and an assist and goalie Cora Russell made five saves in the win.

Cameryn Case scored two goals and assisted on another to pace General Brown (5-9, 3-6) and Tricia Price tallied a goal and an assist.

Emma House finished with nine saves for the Lions.

BOYS LACROSSE

CARTHAGE 16, THOUSAND ISLANDS 3

Evan Dicob and Michael Ventiquattro each generated four goals to propel the Comets past the Vikings to win a Frontier League game in Clayton.

Grant Dicob contributed two goals and two assists, Carson Rick tallied a goal and two assists and Kayden Paquette scored a pair of goals for Carthage (8-6, 4-2).

Goalie Conor Hickey made 13 saves to record the win.

Nolan Doxtater scored a pair of goals to pace Thousand Islands (4-10, 0-6).

GENERAL BROWN 9, INDIAN RIVER 6

Nolan Ganter generated four goals and an assist to fuel the Lions to victory over the Warriors to win a Frontier League game in Dexter.

Gabe Secreti tallied two goals and an assist and Dom Wisner tallied a goal and an assist for General Brown (8-7, 4-2).

Goalie Luke Secreti made 17 saves to secure the win for the Lions.

Brady Lynch scored three goals and assisted on another, Connor McMahon totaled one goal and three assists and Riley Alexander supplied two goals for Indian River (6-9, 3-3).

Goalie Aaron Russell finished with 13 stops for the Warriors.

BASEBALL

SOUTH JEFFERSON 7, CARTHAGE 5

Winning pitcher Adam Denehy tossed a complete game and also doubled and drove in a run to back the Spartans to victory over the Comets to win an "A-B" Division game in Adams.

With the win, South Jefferson (10-4, 10-1) clinched the division title outright.

Ryker Pennock went 2-for-2, including hitting a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs for the Spartans and Landon Porter doubled and singled.

Denehy struck out nine and walked two, yielding all five runs in the seventh inning before finishing off the win.

Bryce Fordemwalt doubled, singled and knocked in three runs for Carthage (8-8, 4-6).

LOWVILLE 15, SOUTH LEWIS 2 (5)

Dominic Swiernik homered and drove in four runs to pace the Red Raiders past the Falcons to win a nonleague game in Turin.

Aydin Waugh doubled and singled for Lowville (9-5) and winning pitcher Logan Watson singled twice, with both driving in two runs.

Also for the Red Raiders, Deken Makuch doubled and drove in a run.

Watson allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out five and walking one in a game shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule.

Shaun McManus doubled for South Lewis (8-4-1).

BEAVER RIVER 12, ADIRONDACK 6

Winning pitcher Carter Rice also went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs as the Beavers defeated the Wildcats to win a nonleague game in Boonville.

Brit Dicob singled twice, drove in four runs and scored two runs for Beaver River (8-6) and Kane Lyndaker went 2-for-2, scored four runs and stole four bases.

Andrew Chartrand doubled in a run for the Beavers against Adirondack (9-9-1).

LISBON 3, HEUVELTON 1

Lucas Gravlin pitched six scoreless innings, combining with starter Gabe Smith on 12 strikeouts as the Golden Knights prevailed in the completion of an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game suspended earlier in the season.

Gravlin and Gabe Smith each singled and doubled for Lisbon. Owen Jerome singled twice.

Jude Spooner pitched four scoreless innings for Heuvelton until Lisbon scored an insurance run in the seventh inning.

SOFTBALL

LAFARGEVILLE 5, SACKETS HARBOR 4

The Red Knights edged the Patriots to win a "D" Division game played in LaFargeville.

Emily Young tripled, drove in a run and scored a run to pace Sackets Harbor (9-6, 9-5) against LaFargeville (4-10).

SOUTH JEFFERSON 11, BEAVER RIVER 0 (6)

Shea O'Dell tossed a two-hitter, striking out six and walking one as the Spartans blanked the Beavers to win a nonleague game in Adams Center.

Colleen Davis doubled twice and drove in two runs and Elizabeth Hobbs singled twice and scored a pair of runs for South Jefferson (16-1) against Beaver River (7-10).

GENERAL BROWN 6, SOUTH LEWIS 5

Raegan Sharp went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run double in the second inning to help General Brown beat South Lewis in a crossover game in Dexter.

Raegan Burgenstock pitched the victory, scattering five singles and allowing one earned run. She also went 2-for-4 with a double.

Emma Lavarnway went 2-for-3 for the Lions with a double and a RBI. Peyton Enghusen added a single and an RBI.

Camryn Battles supplied a run-scoring single for South Lewis.

SALMON RIVER 20, OFA 12

Kamry Thompson provided three hits as the Shamrocks scored seven runs in their first at-bat en route to the NAC Central Division victory over the Blue Devils in Ogdensburg.

Mylee Lazore and Makayla Martin each singled twice for Salmon River. Lindsey Durant pitched the win.

Brooke Barr hit two doubles and single for OFA. Kayden Skelly added a double and a single.

COLTON-PIERREPONT 20, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 12

The Colts' Emma Matthie struck out eight batters to claim the NAC East Division win on the mound against the Panthers in South Colton.

Kendall LaMora supplied two hits and an RBI for Colton-Pierrepont. Morgan Cole went 2-for-3 and Katherine Hanifan hit a home run and scored five runs. Ashleigh Woods went 2-for-4 with a double.

Kyla Phelan hit a home run and drove in three runs for Brushton-Moira. Aryiah Clark also homered, hit a triple and knocked in two runs. Hannah Aguirre and Summer Mayville each went 2-for-4.

HERMON-DEKALB 34, CLIFTON-FINE 0 (5)

Bailey Wright tossed a no-hitter, striking out seven, as the Demons routed the Eagles in an NAC West game in Star Lake.

Wright allowed just one base-runner, on an error in the first inning.

Maya Green hit a home run for Hermon-DeKalb. Emrie VanBrocklin doubled and drove in a run. Reagan Moulton went 2-for-2 with a double and Lauren Peacock and Peyton Wright each provided a base hit and an RBI.

MADRID-WADDINGTON 18, ST. REGIS FALLS 0

Kendall LaMora hurled her second straight shutout, allowing two hits in the Yellowjackets' NAC East Division victory against the Saints in St. Regis Falls.

Erica Bates provided a double and a single for Madrid-Waddington and Aoife Burke hit three singles.

GOUVERNEUR 15, HAMMOND 0

Renisa Richards pitched a no-hitter to lead the Wildcats to the nonleague victory against the Red Devils in Gouverneur.

GOLF

WATERTOWN WINS TWO

Watertown gained victories over Carthage and Indian River in a Frontier League match at Thompson Park Golf Course in Watertown.

Watertown defeated Carthage 6-1 and Indian River 5 1/2-1 1/2.

Carthage's Carter Thesier was medalist for the match with a 41 on the par-35 course. Eric Frank shot a 43 for Indian River and Tanner Esposito carded a 44 for Watertown (12-1).

GENERAL BROWN 7, IHC 0

Aiden McCarthy paced General Brown with a 42 as the Lions defeated the Cavaliers in a Frontier League match at Willowbrook Golf Club in Watertown.

Owen Dupree added a 46 for General Brown.

Terry Chen led IHC with a 58.