High school roundup: Shearer fans 16 as Beaver River outlasts Lowville for baseball victory

May 6—LOWVILLE — Jonah Shearer struck out 16 and gave up one hit in more than six innings of work as Beaver River held off Lowville 5-3 for a Frontier League crossover baseball win Wednesday.

Zacchaeus LaComb doubled twice for Beaver River (3-0 overall, 2-0 league).

Brody Brown obtained the lone hit for Lowville (1-1).

COPENHAGEN 24, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5

Garrett Tufo drove in five runs on three hits as the Golden Knights downed the Panthers in a "D" Division matchup in Copenhagen.

Lucas Graves and Lukas Slate each plated three runs for Copenhagen (2-0), which scored 16 runs in the fifth inning.

Jeremy McGrath slapped a two-run triple for Belleville Henderson (0-2).

LISBON 22, MORRISTOWN 1

The LaRock family enjoyed a memorable day as the Golden Knights defeated Morristown in the Northern Athletic Conference West Division opener for each team in Lisbon.

Brothers Jackson and Ben LaRock, along with their cousin Isaac, combined to go 13-for-15 with 11 runs batted in for the Golden Knights.

Isaac LaRock went 5-for-5 and drove in five runs. Jackson and Ben LaRock each went 4-for-5, with Jackson driving in four runs.

SALMON RIVER 3, MASSENA 2

Shamrocks pitchers Connor Lewis and Chase Lewis combined to hold the Red Raiders (1-1) to three hits in a Central Division win in Massena.

Each Lewis also recorded a hit for Salmon River (2-0).

Ethan Firnstein struck out eight for Massena (1-1).

POTSDAM 14, OFA 2

Potsdam struck for seven runs in the first two innings to defeat Ogdensburg Free Academy (0-2) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.

Austin Washburn led Potsdam (2-0) with two hits.

SOFTBALL

ALEXANDRIA 13, SACKETS HARBOR 4

Becca Davis singled, tripled and drove in a run as the Purple Ghosts opened their season with a Frontier League "D" win over the Patriots in Alexandria Bay.

Jayden Travers struck out 10 in a complete-game effort for Alexandria (1-0).

Natalie Gibbons hit a pair of singles for Sackets Harbor (0-1).

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 28, COPENHAGEN 6

Story continues

Ever Vaughn provided four RBIs and three hits as the Panthers used a hot start to top the Golden Knights in Belleville.

Neva Bettinger totaled three RBIs and two hits while picking up the win on the mound for Belleville Henderson (2-0), which scored 14 runs in the first inning.

Riley Pierce collected two hits and two RBIs for Copenhagen (0-2).

MALONE 9, OFA 3

MacKenzie Lane went 4-for-4 and struck out seven to send Malone past OFA (0-1) in an NAC Central Division game in Ogdensburg.

Julia Perras went 2-for-3 for the Huskies (2-0).

MORRISTOWN 22, LISBON 5

Karissa Donnelly lined three hits for the Green Rockets (2-0) in a West Division win in Morristown.

Emilie O'Donnell picked up two hits and drove in four runs for Morristown, which scored 15 runs in the second inning.

Rachel LaRock led Lisbon (0-1) with three hits.

GIRLS LACROSSE

PLATTSBURGH 17, HEUVELTON 16

Robin Tremblay scored seven goals to lead Plattsburgh to its first NAC win in the opener for each team in Heuvelton.

Emma LaFaver scored five goals and Dakota Mouthorp added four for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

SOUTH LEWIS 94, LOWVILLE 45

Aubree Domagala swept the throwing events and Carin Young took both sprints as the Falcons opened the season with Frontier League "B" Division win over the Red Raiders on Tuesday in Turin.

Domagala took the shot put and the discus and Young won the 100 and 200 meters for South Lewis (1-0).

Eliana Bonbrest swept the 100 and 400 hurdles and the long jump for Lowville (0-1).

SOUTH JEFFERSON 98, INDIAN RIVER 30

Alexa Doe and Julia Largett each won four events as the Spartans opened the season with an "A" Division victory over the Warriors on Tuesday in Adams.

Doe got victories in the 800, 1,5000 and 3,000, while Largett placed first in the 400 hurdles, pole vault and 1,600 relay for South Jefferson (1-0). The duo teamed up on the winning 3,200 relay for the Spartans.

Jaylynn Stark won the 400 for Indian River (0-1).

BEAVER RIVER 111, SANDY CREEK 21

Alayne Roggie was first in four events as the Beavers topped the Comets in a "B" Division season-opening meet for both schools in Beaver Falls.

Roggie earned victories in the 100 and 400 hurdles, triple jump and 1,600 relay for Beaver River (1-0).

Abby Lantry (400, 3,200 relay) and Emily Yousey (800, 3,200) were each two-time winners for Sandy Creek (0-1).