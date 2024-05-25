High school roundup: Sandy Creek blasts Weedsport to advance to Section 3 softball semifinals

May 24—SANDY CREEK — Madden Soluri struck out 13 batters en route to a six-inning four-hitter and Sandy Creek scored in every inning en route to a 16-1 Section 3 Class C softball quarterfinal victory Friday over Weedsport.

Soluri also drove in three runs at the plate on two hits and walked twice in the Comets' victory. Top-seeded Sandy Creek (18-2) advanced to today's semifinal game against No. 4 Port Byron at 4 p.m. at Carrier Park Field in East Syracuse.

Scout Preston also drove in three runs for the Comets on two hits, including a double. Baylee Williams went 3-for-3, walked twice and scored four times. Haidyn Soluri and Julia Hollister each drove in two runs on two hits. Mikayla Glazier added a double and single and an RBI. Madison Darling contributed two hits and an RBI.

Daisy Milton doubled and drove in a run for Weedsport (7-10).

GOLF

HOST TUPPER LAKE WINS TITLE

Tupper Lake won a three-team race on its home course to claim the Section 10 team championship at the Tupper Lake Golf Club in Tupper Lake.

The Lumberjacks scored 443 overall strokes to win by a single shot over second-place Salmon River. Massena placed just four strokes off the lead for third.

Potsdam finished fourth at 452 and Malone fifth at 457. The remaining teams were Canton (467), Ogdensburg Free Academy (480), Gouverneur (510) and Madrid-Waddington (569). Clifton-Fine, Colton-Pierrepont and Norwood-Norfolk were incomplete.

Salmon River's Kahontiio Lazore shot a 76 for the individual low for Day 1 and has the inside track for Saturday's medalist round in Tupper Lake. OFA's Ethan Bouchard, Clifton-Fine's Matthew Daniels and Canton's Ryan Jones are all tied for second after shooting 79s. Tupper Lake's Ashton Clark and Potsdam's Ian VanWagner each shot 80.

TRACK AND FIELD

CYCLONES 6tH IN CLASS A

Justin Draught raced to victory in the 100-meter dash and teammate Camerin Collins took first in the 200 to highlight Watertown's showing in the Section 3 Class A meet.

Watertown placed sixth overall with 41 points. East Syracuse-Minoa was first with 104, edging Auburn, which had 103.

Draught won the 100 in 11.19 seconds and Collins took the 200 in 22.77. Watertown's Tafarhi Brown finished second in the 400 in 49.14.

Indian River's Joseph Raap finished second in the 110 hurdles in 15.87. The Warriors' Michael Rush was second in the pole vault at 13-0.

In the girls' Class A meet, Indian River's Mackenzie Adams won the pentathlon with 2,669 total points. Jaida Thorpe finished second in the 400 for the Warriors in 1:00.81. Indian River finished eighth with 36 points.

LOWVILLE PLACES 2ND

Maya Laribee captured the shot put and ran on a winning relay for Lowville to help the Raiders finish second overall in the Section 3 Class B-2 Championships on Thursday at Adirondack High School in Boonville.

Cazenovia won the team title with 192 points. Lowville finished with 118.

Laribee won the shot with a throw of 114 feet, 2 inches. She appeared in the winning 400-meter relay that also included Ava Burns, Anya Rush and Taci Smith, finishing in a time of 51.08.

Lowville's Carli Freeman took first in the 3,000 in 10:56.29 and was second in the 1,500 (5:03.70). Rush won the long jump (15-9). The 1,600 relay of Tai Nortz, Laribee, Smith and Rush placed second in 4:21.87. Smith added a second in the 200 (27.47).