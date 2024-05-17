High school roundup: Sackets Harbor, Lyme advance to Frontier League "D" softball final

May 17—SACKETS HARBOR — Natalie Gibbons spun a 3-hitter and Sackets Harbor scored two runs each in the first two innings to claim the Frontier League "D" Division softball semifinal victory over LaFargeville 4-2 Thursday.

Sackets Harbor (10-6 overall) advanced to today's championship game against Lyme at 5 p.m. at Copenhagen Central School. Lyme defeated Belleville Henderson in the other semifinal, 9-3.

Gibbons struck out six batters for the Patriots. Myah Matice went 2-for-3 to lead the offense.

Margie Barton supplied two hits for LaFargeville (4-11). Ari Humiston hit a triple. Starting pitcher Sarah Sourwine struck out eight and allowed five hits.

WATERTOWN 8, GENERAL BROWN 6

Haylie Thorpe launched a three-run triple in the sixth inning to give the Cyclones the lead for good in a Frontier League "A-B" Division game against the Lions in Glen Park.

Thorpe finished with two hits for Watertown (12-8). Mallory Peters, Willa Overton and Kimberlie DiLeonardo also supplied two hits with DiLeonardo adding a double and Peters and Overton each driving in a run. Myles Evans also doubled.

DiLeonardo pitched the win, striking out six.

Raegan Burgenstock paced General Brown (5-10) with a 3-for-4 outing, including a triple. Aubrey McManaman, Haley Parker, Jo Primmer and Riliegh Sharp each contributed two hits.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 15, CARTHAGE 0 (5)

Colleen Davis and Shea O'Dell combined on a one-hit shutout for the Spartans in an "A-B" Division victory over the Comets in Adams.

Davis delivered three hits at the plate, with two triples. Remissa Stephens also finished with three hits for South Jefferson (17-1), including two doubles. Bryanna Moroughan added two hits.

Bailey Connelly supplied the lone hit for Carthage (3-12).

CHATEAUGAY 18, ST. REGIS FALLS 2 (5)

Avery McDonald went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Bulldogs clinched a share of the Northern Athletic Conference East Division title with a win at St. Regis Falls.

Ali Johnston hit a home run among her two hits and drove in three runs for Chateaugay. Ryleigh Reardon went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Lexi Sutton drove in three runs with two hits.

MADRID-WADDINGTON 9, TUPPER LAKE 5

Kendall Thompson pitched the victory and added a pair of singles at the plate as the Yellowjackets defeated the Lumberjacks in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division regular-season finale in Madrid.

Erica Bates and Hannah Manson added two singles apiece for Madrid-Waddington, which clinched the last spot in the Section 10 Class D quarterfinals.

HERMON-DEKALB 6, EDWARDS-KNOX 0

Maya Green delivered a one-hit shutout on the mound as the Demons defeated the Cougars in a West Division game in Russell.

Emrie VanBrocklin supplied two hits and two RBIs for the Demons. Bailey Wright also drove in two runs and had a single. Lauren Holland and Ava Besaw each contributed two hits

BASEBALL

BEAVER RIVER 3, CARTHAGE 2

Kayne Lyndaker's base hit drove in Andrew Chartrand from second base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Beavers the walk-off win against the Comets in a Frontier League "A-B" Division game in Beaver Falls.

Chartrand reached base by being hit by a pitch, then stole second base.

Lyndaker finished with two hits for Beaver River (9-6). Carter Rice added a hit and two RBIs. Kade Schneider threw a complete-game win, allowing seven hits, two runs and three walks. He struck out three.

Bryce Fordemwalt supplied the offense for Carthage (8-9), hitting a double and solo home run. Thomas Storms pitched the first 5 1/3 innings for the Comets, allowing five hits and three runs.

Each team allowed just one error.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, WATERTOWN 0

Ryker Pennock struck out eight batters and walked just one en route to the one-hit shutout of the Cyclones as the Spartans cruised to the "A-B" Division victory in Watertown.

Pennock aided his cause with two hits and an RBI. Nate Matteson doubled, tripled and drove in a run for South Jefferson (11-4). Derek Rice contributed two hits and an RBI. Daniel Storey added a double and an RBI, Teague Quinn a hit and an RBI and Billy Wichester a double.

Preston Soluri singled for the lone hit for Watertown (10-6).

LOWVILLE 5, GENERAL BROWN 2

Devin and Dominick Swiernik combined on a three-hitter for the Raiders in an "A-B" Division game against the Lions at Dexter.

Logan Watson supplied two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Lowville (10-5). Deken Makuch added two hits and an RBI.

LAFARGEVILLE 5, SACKETS HARBOR 1

LJ Humiston tossed a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking one, to pace the Red Knights to the "D" Division victory over the Patriots in Sackets Harbor.

Humiston also supplied two hits at-bat and scored twice. Jefferson Smith added a double for LaFargeville (3-13), which made the most of three total hits against Sackets Harbor (3-11).

LYME 8, SOUTH LEWIS 5

The Lakers (11-2) scored five runs in the fifth inning en route to the interdivision victory over the Falcons (8-5-1) in Turin.

HERMON-DEKALB 22, CLIFTON-FINE 6 (5)

Gavin Walrath supplied three hits and knocked in four runs to key the Demons' NAC West Division victory over the Eagles in Star Lake.

Noah MacDonald drove in three runs with three singles for Hermon-DeKalb. Noah Friot and Owen Clifford combined on the mound to strike out eight. Friot and Owen Green each added two singles and Jeremy Carr drove in a run.

Kaden Robert doubled for Clifton-Fine.

TUPPER LAKE 11, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0

Karter Kenniston and Grant Bencze combined on a five-inning three-hitter for the unbeaten Lumberjacks, who are the No. 1 seed in the Section 10 Class D tournament.

Bencze and Ryder Willett each added a pair of singles and Griffin Shaheen doubled in the game at Madrid. Caleb Averill hit a double for the Yellowjackets.

BOYS LACROSSE

WATERTOWN 18, LOWVILLE 3

Jack Rathbun finished with five goals and an assist and Nico Spaziani supplied a goal and four assists as the Cyclones scored eight goals in the first quarter en route to the victory over the Raiders (8-8) in Lowville. Watertown clinched the regular-season title with the victory.

Jack Adams contributed a goal and three assists, and Owen O'Donnell and Kage Loftus delivered two goals and an assist each for Watertown (14-2). Jack Converse and Antonio Marzano each scored twice.

The Cyclones' Norman Cushman made seven saves in goal.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 10, GENERAL BROWN 7

Chase Waite recorded four goals and an assist as the Spartans rebounded from Tuesday's loss to Watertown by beating the Lions in Dexter.

Andre Watts registered two goals and an assist for South Jefferson (12-3). Adam Pooler scored twice. Chase Bickel had a goal and an assist. Noah Cousins made eight saves in goal.

Nolan Ganter scored four times for General Brown. Gabe Secreti scored a goal and assisted on four others. Luke Dupee added a goal and two assists.

CARTHAGE 7, INDIAN RIVER 5

Evan Dicob struck for four goals to help the Comets outlast the Warriors in a Frontier League game in Carthage.

Marcus Hickey added two goals for Carthage (9-6). Grant Dicob assisted on two goals. Conor Hickey made 15 saves in net.

Zachary McMahon and Connor McMahon each recorded two goals and an assist for Indian River (6-10).

THOUSAND ISLANDS 9, IMMACULATE HEART 4

Thomas Bernhardt finished with two goals and two assists as four Vikings contributed two goals en route to the victory against the Cavaliers in Watertown.

Spencer Jenis and Owen Bismarck followed with two goals and an assist apiece, and Colin Huizanga scored twice for Thousand Islands. Kole Steblin made 16 saves.

Connor Laduc assisted on two goals for IHC, which got a goal apiece from Jameson Lettiere, Austin Michaud, Jakob Amidon and Trey Ledoux.

GIRLS LACROSSE

INDIAN RIVER 20, CARTHAGE 6

Michaela Delles and Allison LaMora each struck for five goals to anchor the Warriors' offensive show in a Frontier League win against the Comets (7-8) in Philadelphia.

Ravan Marsell assisted on six goals, added three scores and recorded nine draw controls for Indian River (13-2). Kallie Delles scored three times and Keera LaLonde assisted on three goals. BreeLynn LaLonde assisted twice.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 21, GENERAL BROWN 1

Savannah Hodges posted five goals and an assist and Jade Doldo four goals and an assist as the Spartans controlled the Lions (6-10) in Adams.

Emma Kelley followed with two goals and two assists for South Jefferson (13-2), and Brooke Perry had two goals and an assist. Lily Morrison scored twice.

Lydia Tremont added a goal and an assist, and Chloe Elmer totaled 11 draw controls.

CLINTON 11, IMMACULATE HEART 8

Taylor Kittleman and Claire Mihm each scored three goals to lead the Warriors to the nonleague victory against the Cavaliers in Clinton.

Alice Gaetano registered two goals and two assist for Clinton (7-8).

Abigail Bombard accounted for six goals and an assist for IHC (1-12). Bella Bombard and Julianna Delaney also scored.

AUBURN 15, WATERTOWN 13

The Maroons prevailed on the Cyclones' senior night in a nonleague game in Watertown.

Senior Alex Macutek led Watertown (9-6) with four goals and an assist. Amalia Netto added three goals and an assist, Olivia Macutek finished with two goals and an assist and Julia Covey scored twice. Delaney Callahan picked up a goal and an assist.

SALMON RIVER 14, SARANAC LAKE PLACID 3

Azalea Lazore led the way with four goals and an assist as the unbeaten Shamrocks (15-0) rolled to victory in Lake Placid.

Tallis Tarbell contributed three goals and an assist and Anastasia Terrance also scored three times. Ariyah LaFrance followed with two goals and two assists. Jianna Lazore totaled a goal and three assists. Pearl Conners chipped in a goal and an assist.

Addison Dann led the Lakers with two goals.

In another NAC game, Canton defeated Potsdam 13-2 in a its regular-season finale.

GOLF

WATERTOWN TAKES TWO

Tanner Esposito carded a 39 on the par-35 Carlowden Country Club to highlight the Cyclones' Frontier League victories over Carthage and Alexandria in Carthage.

Watertown (14-2) beat Carthage 6.5-.5 and Alexandria 6-1.

In another league match, General Brown defeated Indian River 7-0 and Lowville won over Indian River by the same score.

BOYS TENNIS

LOWVILLE 3, CARTHAGE 2

The Raiders swept the doubles matches to edge the Comets in a Frontier League match in Lowville.

Nolan Moshier and Ethan Bryant prevailed 10-2 in first doubles and Jevin Ray and Liam Caudill won 10-3 in second doubles.

Dieondre Wells added a victory at third singles for Lowville.

Carthage claimed singles wins from Rafferty Pittman and Isiahis Beauchamp.