High school roundup: Rathbun, Spaziani spark WHS past General Brown for win in boys lacrosse

Apr. 3—DEXTER — Jack Rathbun scored five goals and Nico Spaziani generated four goals and assisted on another to propel Watertown's boys lacrosse team to an 18-10 victory over General Brown on Wednesday night in a nonleague game.

Jack Adams totaled three goals and three assists for the Cyclones, who improve to 2-0, and Kage Loftus contributed two goals and two assists.

Goalie Norman Cushman made five saves to record the win for Watertown, which outscored General Brown, 6-2, in the first quarter before building an 11-5 advantage by halftime.

Luke Dupee scored three goals to pace the Lions (2-3), Ethan McConnell tallied two goals and an assist and Nolan Ganter chipped in with a goal and two assists.

Luke Secreti finished with eight saves for General Brown.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 16, THOUSAND ISLANDS 8

Chase Waite scored five goals and assisted on another to pace the Spartans past the Vikings to win a nonleague game in Adams.

Andre Watts contributed three goals and an assist for South Jefferson (2-0), and Cobin O'Brien and Chase Bickle each tallied two goals and two assists.

Julien Watts totaled a goal and three assists for the Spartans and Adam Pooler scored a pair of goals.

Goalie Noah Cousins made five saves to record the victory.

Owen Bismarck totaled three goals and an assist to lead Thousand Islands (0-2), Nolan Doxtater chipped in with two goals and an assist and Spencer Jenis scored a pair of goals.

GIRLS LACROSSE

SOUTH JEFFERSON 20, IMMACULATE HEART 0

Lily Morrison generated three goals and assisted on two others and Hannah Hathway tallied three goals to help pace the Spartans to victory against the Cavaliers to win a Frontier League game in Adams.

Savannah Hodges, Brooke Perry and Lydia Tremont each tallied two goals and an assist for South Jefferson (3-0), which built a 13-0 lead through the first half, and Jade Doldo scored a pair of goals.

Goalie Anna Hobbs made four saves to post the shutout against Immaculate Heart Central (0-4).