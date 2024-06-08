High school roundup: Potsdam's Betrus takes third place in state track and field meet

Jun. 7—CICERO — Potsdam senior Lindy Betrus captured a state track and field medal by placing third in the Division II girls 400-meter hurdles Friday on the first day of the state championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Betrus covered the course in 1 minute, 4.55 seconds to finish behind only Nanuet's Samantha Dow (1:04.05) and Pembroke's Brianna Reynolds (1:04.18). Betrus was seeded first in the race just three-hundredths of a second ahead of Dow.

Betrus also placed 15th in the Division II triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 11.5 inches.

South Jefferson's Kennady Billman set up a medal push in both the Division II 100 and 200 meters. Billman placed second in the 100 meters qualifier with a time of 12.43. She placed fourth in the 200 qualifier in 25.54. The finals are today.

Beaver River's Hannah Roggie finished sixth to medal in the Division II shot put with a toss of 36-10 1/4. Roggie also finished 11th in the Division II discus with a top distance of 108-3 on her final throw.

Watertown High School sprinters Justin Draught and Camerin Collins did not qualify in their respective Division I races. Draught was 36th in the 100 meters with a time of 11.37. Collins finished 35th in the 200 meters qualifier in 23.50. Tafarhi Brown, seeded in 14th in the 400 meters, did not start in his qualifying race.

South Jefferson's James King sits in 11th place after three events in the boys pentathlon. King has compiled 2,204 points through the 110 hurdles, high jump and shot put with the remaining events to take place today.

Malone's Adyson King, who finished sixth as a freshman in the state Division II 800 meters last season placed 14th in the event Friday with a time of 2:16.72, which was more than five seconds better than her time last year.

SOFTBALL

SALEM 14, CHATEAUGAY 1

Chateaugay's unbeaten softball season came to an end one game away from the state final as Section 2's Salem Generals rolled past the Bulldogs in a NYSPHAA Class D semifinals at Martha Avenue Recreational Park in North Bellport on Long Island.

Chateaugay (18-1) was making its first appearance in the state softball semifinals. The Bulldogs had dominated on their way to a Section 10 championship and then outlasted Section 3's Sackets Harbor 3-2 in a state quarterfinal to advance to Long Island.

Salem moved on to play Section 4's Deposit-Hancock in the Class D championship game today. Deposit-Hancock defeated Section 5's Scio Central 8-2 in the other semifinal.