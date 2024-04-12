High school roundup: O'Donnell, Spaziani propel Watertown to win against South Jefferson in boys lacrosse

Apr. 12—WATERTOWN — Owen O'Donnell totaled six points, including scoring four goals, and Nico Spaziani scored four goals and assisted on another to propel Watertown's boys lacrosse team to a 17-6 triumph over South Jefferson on Thursday night in a nonleague game.

Kage Loftus and Jack Adams each contributed two goals and three assists for the Cyclones, who improved to 5-0 on the season.

Also for Watertown, Jack Rathbun tallied two goals and two assists and Antonio Marzano scored a pair of goals.

The Cyclones built a 5-2 lead through the first quarter before forging a 10-3 advantage through the first half.

Goalie Norman Cushman made 12 saves to record the win for the Cyclones.

Andre Watts scored three goals to lead the Spartans (4-1) and goalie Noah Cousins finished with eight saves.

CARTHAGE 17, THOUSAND ISLANDS 5

Grant Dicob totaled four goals and an assist and Marcus Hickey contributed three goals and an assist as the Comets defeated the Vikings to win a nonleague game in Carthage.

Michael Ventiquattro tallied two goals and two assists for Carthage (2-3), Kayden Paquette generated three goals and Trent Gardner chipped in with two goals and an assist.

Goalie Conor Hickey made six saves to post the win for the Comets, which built a 5-2 lead through the first quarter and went on to lead 10-2 by halftime.

Owen Bismarck and Nolan Doxtater each scored a pair of goals to lead Thousand Islands (0-4).

GENERAL BROWN 12, INDIAN RIVER 6

Nolan Ganter generated five goals to spark the Lions to victory over the Wolves to win a nonleague game in Philadelphia.

Ethan McConnell contributed two goals and two assists for General Brown (4-3, 1-0), Dom Wisner scored three goals and Luke Dupee and Gabe Secreti each chipped in with a goal and two assists.

Starting goalie Luke Secreti made 10 saves to register the win.

Connor McMahon and Jack Countryman each scored a pair of goals for Indian River (2-4).

LOWVILLE 15, IMMACULATE HEART 4

Carson Kempney generated seven points, including scoring four goals, to propel the Red Raiders past the Cavaliers to win a nonleague game in Lowville.

Will Vokey tallied two goals and assisted on three others for Lowville (3-3), Cody Kempney and Simeon Rush each contributed two goals and an assist.

Zane Metzler and Henry Goss each chipped in with two goals for the Red Raiders against Immaculate Heart Central (0-4).

OFA 15, ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 9

Theodore Hewko generated four goals and four assists and Aiden O'Neil totaled four goals and two assists to spark the Blue Devils past the Larries to win a Northern Adirondack Conference game.

Nate Irvine produced three goals with one assist for Ogdensburg Free Academy and Ty Jacobs scored two goals.

Goalie Jackson Thornhill stopped six shots in the win for the Blue Devils.

Merrick Frary scored three goals and Charlie Dow tallied two goals for St. Lawrence Central.

Also in NAC play, Canton defeated Salmon River, 19-4, and Massena topped Potsdam, 17-7

GIRLS LACROSSE

SOUTH JEFFERSON 19, WATERTOWN 5

Savannah Hodges totaled nine points, including scoring five goals, to pace the Spartans past the Cyclones to win a Frontier League game in Adams.

Brooke Perry tallied four goals and an assist and Lily Morrison generated four goals for South Jefferson (5-1, 4-0).

Jade Doldo scored three goals and Chloe Elmer recorded a team-leading 10 draw controls for the Spartans against Watertown (4-1, 2-1).

INDIAN RIVER 19, GENERAL BROWN 3

Ravan Marsell generated five goals, an assist and eight draw controls, Michaela Delles scored two goals and assisted on another, and Allison LaMora totaled four goals and an assist as the Wolves cruised to victory against the Lions to win a Frontier League game in Dexter.

Kallie Delles and Brylee Amato each scored a pair of goals and Lily Walsh contributed a goal and an assist for Indian River (4-1, 2-1) against General Brown (3-2, 2-1).

CARTHAGE 15, IMMACULATE HEART 5

Cadence Jones scored seven goals and assisted on another and Isabelle Wormwood tallied five goals and two assists to propel the Comets past the Cavaliers to win a Frontier League game in Carthage.

Macie Hancock contributed two goals and an assist and Isabela Bigelow contributed a goal and an assist for Carthage (2-4, 1-3) against IHC (0-6, 0-5).

POTSDAM 15, OFA 9

Emma Field totaled four goals and four assists to spark the Sandstoners past the Blue Devils to win an NAC game.

Alexis Smith scored three times for Potsdam and Rylie Bicknell contributed two goals and one assist.

Brooke Irvine and Mia Jeneault scored four and three goals, respectively, for OFA, and Ella Ramsell tallied two goals.

Also in NAC play, Salmon River defeated Canton, 17-10.