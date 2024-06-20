HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Northeast softball splits doubleheader with Davenport North

Jun. 19—The Northeast softball team got tested on Monday night with tough competition from the Mississippi Athletic Conference with Class 5A opponent Davenport North.

Everybody was hitting in game one but it was the Wildcats who took an early 5-2 lead through the first three innings. Northeast battled back with two runs in the fourth and three in the top of the fifth to jump in front 7-6.

However, the Wildcats plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the first of two games 10-7.

The Rebels blew off some steam in game two, grabbing complete control of this one with a 9-1 win to split the night, 9-1.

Northeast (15-4) will have another tough test to help prepare for the postseason as they head to Linn-Mar on Friday to take on Dallas Center-Grimes (18-3) beginning at 12:45 p.m.

Sabers softball offense bounces back to take game two against Wilton

The Central DeWitt softball team has had a slow start to the season, coming into Tuesday night 5-18 on the year. However, they were able to get a quality win against Wilton as they split the out of conference doubleheader.

They battled with the Beavers in game one, finding themselves in a 5-5 tie after seven innings. In the eight the Sabers pushed a run across the board but Wilton answered with two runs to walk off the game, 8-7.

Extra innings was a familiar territory in game two but the way they got there was much different. The Beavers plated seven runs in the first inning and two in the second to take a commanding 9-2 lead early.

Although this game looked like it may end by mercy rule, the Sabers scored six unanswered runs to pull within a run, 9-8. The Beavers answered with two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to push the Sabers to the brink, 13-8.

Central DeWitt was able to string together five runs in the top of the seventh inning and force another extra inning game. They then plated four runs in the eighth while keeping Wilton quiet to get the win 17-13.

The Sabers (6-19) will host Cascade (11-8) on Friday at 5 p.m.

Irish's late rally comes up short against Iowa Valley

The Prince of Peace Irish baseball came up just short on Tuesday night at Iowa Valley, dropping the conference matchup 6-4.

The Tigers were able to score two runs in the third and three in the fifth for the early lead, 5-0.

Prince of Peace figured things out offensively in the last two innings, scoring two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings but it was too little, too late for the Irish. The Tigers also scored a run in the sixth inning.

The Irish (6-13) will play at Edgewood-Colesburg (3-12) on Friday night at 7 p.m. and are looking for another win.

DeWitt baseball splits doubleheader with Davenport West

Central DeWitt and Davenport West took turns pounding each other as they split a Monday night baseball doubleheader in DeWitt.

The Sabers took the first game, 13-3. The Falcons returned the favor in the second, winning 12-5.

In the first game, Central DeWitt led 3-0 after one inning. But their big inning was the fourth when they scored 10 runs to take a 13-1 lead.

Davenport West scored once in the second inning and 2 runs in the fifth.

Central DeWitt senior Wyatt Penniston was 3-for-3 batting, scored twice and drove in three runs. He hit a triple and he stole one base.

Senior Jacob Maher had 4 RBI and scored twice himself. He had two hits, one of which was a home run.

Senior starting pitcher Grant Gregoire got the win after striking out three batters in his five innings of work. He gave up 3 earned runs, five hits, two walks and hit one batter.

In game 2, Davenport West buried the Sabers.

The Falcons (9-16) led the Sabers (17-6) 8-2 after three innings and 9-5 after five. Davenport added 3 insurance runs in the seventh to cap with win, 12-5.

Central DeWitt senior Mitchell Maher drove in 3 RBI with a double.

Penniston, who went 2-for-4 at the plate scored a run and drove one in.

Seniors Kyle Bixby went 2-for-3, Nic Reemtsma went 1-for 2, and James Adams, who walked twice and reached base on an error, each scored a run.