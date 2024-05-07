High school roundup: Mitchell tosses one-hitter to lead Massena to shutout of Canton

May 7—MASSENA — Taylor Mitchell allowed just one hit en route to a complete-game shutout as Massena blanked Canton 3-0 in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division baseball game Monday.

Mitchell struck out 11 batters. He also drove in a run at the plate.

Luc Eddy reached base three times, hitting a double, and knocked in a run. Drake Love also supplied a hit and an RBI.

Jackson Ames recorded the only hit for Canton. Golden Bears starter Charlie Todd struck out 11 batters in six innings and allowed four hits.

OFA 8, POTSDAM 2

Madden West tossed six innings of two-hit ball and Seth Sholette retired the side in order in the seventh to finish off a Central Division victory for the Blue Devils against the Sandstoners in Ogdensburg.

Hayden McDonald supplied three singles and drove in two runs for OFA. Sholette hit a two-run single.

In another Central Division game, Gouverneur beat Malone 10-6.

BRUSHTON-MOIRA 19, MADRID-WADDINGTON 9

Broc Allen hit a triple and double and Logan Cross delivered three singles as the Panthers overpowered the Yellowjackets in an East Division game in Madrid.

Dustin Baker contributed a double and a single for Brushton-Moira.

Caleb Averill hit a double and a single for Madrid-Waddington. Jake Mauette added a single and two RBIs and Bear Wilson hit a double.

TUPPER LAKE 8, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 4

Karter Kenniston pitched the win and added a single and double at the plate in the Lumberjacks' East Division win against the Panthers in Parishville.

Griffin Shaheen added two hits for Tupper Lake.

Ray Voisine hit a two-run single for Parishville-Hopkinton and Ryan Griffith hit an RBI double.

In a West Division doubleheader, Lisbon swept Morristown, 23-1 and 9-1.

GENERAL BROWN 4, INDIAN RIVER 3 (10)

Jackson Keefer went 2-for-4 with a double and General Brown pitchers did not allow a run over the final four innings as the Lions gained a 10-inning win over the Warriors in Dexter.

Indian River outhit General Brown 10-6 but did not score after the sixth. Aiden McManaman pitched three innings of shutout ball with six strikeouts and Justice Robertson allowed one hit in a shutout 10th for the Lions.

Lucas Doldo, Adam Stevenson and Jackson Ward provided a hit and an RBI apiece for General Brown.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, BEAVER RIVER 1

Ryker Pennock pitched the first four innings for the victory and hit two solo home runs as the Spartans topped the Beavers in a Frontier League "A/B" Division win in Beaver Falls.

Pennock struck out six and gave up a hit. Nate Matteson pitched the final three innings for South Jefferson, allowing no hits.

Russell Hazard Jr. doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Spartans. Derek Rice and Daniel Story each singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Grant Clark had three hits.

Brit Dicob slugged a home run for Beaver River's only hit.

LOWVILLE 3, CARTHAGE 2

Lowville scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim the "A/B" walk-off victory in Lowville.

Devin Swiernik pitched six innings, striking out nine and scattering five hits for the Raiders. Dominick Swiernik pitched the seventh, allowing a hit and striking out three.

Zane Zustra went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Dominick Swiernik and Isiah Spence each contributed a hit and an RBI.

COPENHAGEN 8, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1

Senior Jack Augustine hurled a no-hitter to highlight the Golden Knights' crossover victory against the Vikings in Copenhagen.

Augustine, who struck out 14 and walked three, added a triple at the plate.

Lane Lyndaker went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Copenhagen. Colton Parkin contributed a hit and an RBI.

SOUTH LEWIS 12, LAFARGEVILLE 0 (5)

Thomas Spann went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and the Falcons scored all 12 runs in the first two innings en route to the crossover victory in Turin.

Maddox Morrison added two hits and an RBI and Shaun McManus and Justice Maciejko each doubled for South Lewis. Eric Kraeger added a hit and two RBIs.

Kraeger and Jacob Exford combined on the mound to allow two hits and strike out seven against the Red Knights.

SANDY CREEK 8, SACKETS HARBOR 1

The Comets scored five runs in the first inning en route to the crossover victory over the Patriots in Sandy Creek.

Ethan Tracy had a hit and drove in a run for Sackets Harbor.

SOFTBALL

SACKETS HARBOR 10, COPENHAGEN 2

Natalie Gibbons became Sackets Harbor's all-time wins leader with a nine-strikeout victory against Copenhagen in a "D" Division game at Copenhagen.

Katelynn McKeever tied a school record by hitting two triples and finished with three hits and two RBIs. Lily Green added three hits and two RBIs and Myah Matice hit a home run and tripled. Olivia Derouin added two hits.

ALEXANDRIA 21, LAFARGEVILLE 9

Mellissa Collett went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Purple Ghosts' 19-hit outing in a "D" Division victory over the Red Knights in Alexandria Bay.

Rylynn Bain went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs for Alexandria. Madison Bradley and Paityn Bridenbaker each were 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Abigail Edgar hit a two-run home run. Hailey Fadden added two hits and an RBI, Sierra Fasshauer supplied two hits, Jordis Savage drove in a run and Faith Watson scored three times and pitched the win.

WATERTOWN 12, CARTHAGE 6

Nalyssia Weaver and Julia Marzano each struck key hits as the Cyclones defeated the Comets in a Frontier League "A/B" Division game at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

Weaver, who finished with three hits, launched a home run in the second inning and Marzano, who also had three hits, delivered a bases-loaded triple in the sixth.

Mallory Peters, Myles Evans and Kimberlie DiLeonardo each registered two hits with Peters stroking a double and DiLeonardo a triple.

Maddy Delorme doubled and singled for Carthage.

LOWVILLE 3, INDIAN RIVER 0

Anna Dening tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters, as the Raiders defeated the Warriors in an "A/B" Division game at Lowville in which they also remembered the team's former coach.

Sandra Lyndaker, who coached volleyball and softball at the school, died in September at age 54.

Mayah Nortz supplied two hits, two RBIs and three stolen bases for Lowville. Dening contributed two hits.

Audrey Carrien threw a complete-game four-hitter for Indian River.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1

Colleen Davis hurled a one-hitter, striking out 16 as the Spartans dominated the Vikings in a crossover game in Clayton.

Davis also went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI.

Bryanna Moroughan was 3-for-3 for the Spartans with two doubles and three runs scored. Trinity Brimmer totaled three hits and three RBIs. Elizabeth Hobbs added a hit and an RBI.

Melanie Wiley supplied the run for the Vikings with a home run in the fourth inning.

In another crossover game, Beaver River outlasted General Brown 14-13 in Brownville. Also in the Frontier League, South Lewis defeated Belleville Henderson 11-6 and topped Sackets Harbor 10-3.

OFA 11, POTSDAM 5

Kayden Skelly secured two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Blue Devils to the Central Division victory over the Sandstoners in Ogdensburg.

Graci Chase hit a double and single and also pitched the victory, allowing two hits. Amya LaFlair added a double and single and Brooke Barr tripled. Chloe Best contributed a double.

CANTON 14, MASSENA 4

Tessa Alguire recorded six strikeouts and one walk over six innings for the victory as the Golden Bears beat the Raiders in a Central Division game in Massena.

Maya Thomas paced the offense with three hits and an RBI. Faith Christy added two hits and two RBIs. Alguire drove in three runs and supplied a hit.

Mylynn Laughing totaled two hits for Massena.

SALMON RIVER 23, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 4 (5)

Lindsey Durant delivered four hits and drove in two runs and also pitched the final inning, striking out two, in the Shamrocks' victory over the Flyers in Norfolk.

Makayla Martin and Iakokariio Clute each contributed two hits and two RBIs. Mylee Lazore drove in four runs on two hits and Sophie Angus knocked in three runs.

Kamry Thompson pitched the win, striking out eight and added a pair of hits at the plate.

In another Central Division game, Gouverneur blanked Malone 5-0.

HARRISVILLE 13, HERMON-DEKALB 6

Lila Stephenson threw a complete-game victory and was aided by six-run second inning as the Pirates remained unbeaten in the league with a West Division win against Hermon-DeKalb in DeKalb Junction.

McKenna Rose went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Ava Chartrand added a triple and single and Ava Bearor singled twice.

Bailey Wright and Ava Besaw each singled twice for Hermon-DeKalb. Peyton Wright singled and drove in two runs.

LISBON 15, MORRISTOWN 0

Adia Richardson tossed a five-inning one-hitter and singled and scored three times as the Golden Knights rolled past the Green Rockets in Lisbon.

Regan Pirie added a double and two singles for Lisbon and Ava and Averee Bouchey each doubled.

HEUVELTON 25, EDWARDS-KNOX 6

Hailey Rickett hit a double, single and drove in four runs and Mikayla Ritchie drove in four runs on two singles as the Bulldogs topped the Cougars in a West Division game in Heuvelton.

Carley Simmons add a double and single and knocked in three runs. Addison Havens also drove in three with two singles. Hailey Montenegro and Lakan Martin each doubled and singled with Martin recording two RBIs. Miah Scott singled twice.

Chasity Johnson and Cassidy Pray combined on a two-hitter on the mound.

MADRID-WADDINGTON 20, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 5

Zoey French went 5-for-5 to power the Yellowjackets to the East Division victory over the Panthers in Madrid.

Bailee Spinner added a triple for Madrid-Waddington and Kendall Thompson pitched the win, striking out twice. Thompson also hit two singles.

TUPPER LAKE 19, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2 (5)

Kendall Kenniston struck out 10 en route to the pitching win and added a double and single at the plate as Tupper Lake prevailed in Parishville.

The Lumberjacks scored 14 runs in the third inning.

Grace Green had two hits for the Panthers.

In another East Division game, Chateaugay defeated St. Regis Falls 19-0.

BOYS LACROSSE

OFA 10, SALMON RIVER 9

Nate Irvine led the Blue Devils with four goals and an assist and Aiden O'Neil added two goals and two assists in a victory over the Shamrocks in Ogdensburg.

Theodore Hewko added three goals and an assist and Brady Bullock supplied a goal and two assists for OFA, which held on through two man-up goals by Salmon River after taking a 10-7 lead.

Taharihwakohe Lazore paced Salmon River with three goals and Ryan Thomas supplied a goal and an assist. Alexander Delormier scored twice.

LOWVILLE 16, WHITESBORO 13

Simeon Rush struck for six goals and an assist and Will Vokey five goals and three assists to fuel the Raiders to a nonleague victory against Whitesboro in Marcy.

Cody Kempney added two goals for Lowville and Zane Metzler, Jack Rowsam and Henry Goss added a score each.

Connor Wiggins led Whitesboro with three goals and six assists. Kyle Parent added three goals and Gavin Aceto, Tristan Matthews and Christopher Jennings scored two goals each.

CARTHAGE 9, PENN YAN 8

Gage Marino scored three times as Carthage rallied for four goals in the fourth quarter to claim the nonleague victory at Penn Yan.

Evan Dicob followed with two goals and Marcus Hickey and Grant Dicob added a goal and an assist apiece for the Comets. Michael Ventiquattro and Kayden Parquette also scored.

In another nonleague lacrosse game, Thousand Islands defeated Malone 15-2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

INDIAN RIVER 16, IHC 4

Michaela Delles scored four goals as the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers in a Frontier League game in Watertown.

Kallie Delles and Brylee Amato followed with two goals each for Indian River. Ravan Marsell recorded a goal and three assists and Keera LaLonde supplied a goal and two assists. Lilly Walsh and Brianna Fults had a goal and an assist apiece.

Also scoring a goal for the Warriors were Carolina Burnard, BreeLynn LaLonde, Bella Davis and Kylie Payne.

Marsell also contributed four ground balls and 12 draw controls.

MASSENA 18, OFA 7

Harper Oakes struck for five goals to lead the Raiders to the NAC victory over the Blue Devils in Ogdensburg.

Lindsay D'Arienzo followed with three goals and two assists and Brooke Terry scored three times for Massena. Sami Arney added two goals and an assists.

Keegan Roberts, Calie Thompson and Hailey LaShomb each contributed a goal and an assist.

Mia Jeneault had two goals and an assist for OFA and Brooke Irvine scored twice.

HEUVELTON 16, MALONE 4

Saige Blevins blasted through for seven goals and Raya McGaw added four goals and two assists in the Bulldogs' NAC victory at Malone.

Ava Murphy chipped in with two goals and an assist for Heuvelton and Kylie McCluskey added a goal and an assist.

Ireland LaPlante scored twice for the Huskies.

Also in the NAC, Saranac Lake Placid beat Canton 5-4.

GOLF

WATERTOWN 7, IHC 0

Tanner Esposito carded a 2-over-par 37 at the Ives Hill Country Club course to highlight the Cyclones' Frontier League victory over the Cavaliers.

Watertown is 7-1.