HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Megan Garthee makes hole-in-one in Barnstable girls golf win

The Barnstable (2-1) girls golf team defeated Falmouth (0-3) 4.5 to 1.5 at the Falmouth Country Club on Tuesday, but that wasn't the highlight of the night.

Megan Garthee of Barnstable recorded a hole in one from 145 yards out on the second hole of the Talon Course.

In other high school action:

Girls Golf

Monomoy 4.5, Nauset 1.5: The Sharks remain unbeaten at 2-0, while the Warriors (0-1) lost in their season opener.

Softball

Nauset 34, St. John Paul II 31: The Warriors (1-2) recorded their first win of the season in a high scoring affair with the Lions (0-2).

Baseball

Bourne 9, Wareham 6: The Canalmen (1-1) picked up their first win of the season win their home opener. Luca Finton scored twice, had a double, RBI, and a single, while Ty Kelly scored twice and had two singles for Bourne.

Dennis-Yarmouth 6, Sturgis 1: Gavin Desley struck out nine over six scoreless innings for the, and allowed one hit for his first career win as the Dolphins (2-1) beat Sturgis (0-1). John Richard had a two-run double and scored a run himeslef, while Trey McPherson and Jacob Bohlin each scored two runs apiece for D-Y. Hudson Cambal contributed two RBIs.

Nauset 4, Fairhaven 3: The Warriors (2-1) won with a walk off past ball in the 9th inning with Ryan O’Keefe at the plate and Ethan beer scoring the winning run. Chase Beach and Paul Alves paced the offense with two hits, while Beach had the game tying double in the 5th inning. Kieran Handville broke the tie in the 4th inning with a sacrifice fly.

Jake Doherty started the game and went eight innings, scattered eight hits gave up three runs and two walks, and struck out four for Nauset. Ryan O’Keefe took the mound in the 9th inning and and gave up no hits with one walk.

Middleborough 5, Sandwich 2: The Blue Knights (0-1) fell in their home opener. Matt Sullivan and Connor Finn had hits for Sandwich.

Girls Tennis

Mashpee 4, Abington 1: Mariele Henley won first singles (6-1, 3-6, 6-3) over Nathan Ludlam, while Hannah Rogers won third singles (6-0, 6-1) over Sarah Matos for the Falcons (3-1). Alina Doolan and Grace Dion beat Mallory Brink and Avery Brink in first doubles (6-4, 6-4), Hayden Shvonski and Emily Doolan beat Teagan Kelly and Mel Andrade in second doubles (6-4, 6-1).

Middleborough 4, Sandwich 1: Tenley Rothera and Cora Tedeschi beat Anna Dufresne and Sofie Young in first doubles for Sandwich (0-3).

Bourne 3, Case 2: The Lady Canalmen (1-2) recorded their first win of the season. Zoe Ridl beat Jade Vadebonco-eur in first singles (6-1, 6-1), McKinley Wenzel defeated Emily Levine in second singles (7-6(7-3), 4-6, 6-0), and Maeve Machlachlan and Addie Dion beat Jillian Puccio and Brooke Adams in second doubles (1-6, 7-6(7-2), 7-6(7-4)) for Bourne.

Nauset 4, Barnstable 1: The Warriors remain unbeaten at 3-0 with a win over the Red Hawks (0-3).

Boys Tennis

Sandwich 4, Middleborough 1: The Blue Knights (1-1) picked up their first win of the season. Andrew Emmel beat Connor McNaughton in first singles (6-1, 6-0), while Kallen Kestenbaum defeated Tyler Heidke in second singles (6-0, 6-1) for Sandwich. Joey LaScola and Andrew Chanya won first doubles (6-1, 1-6, 6-2), and Liam McLaughlin and Oakley Gully defeated Kostantinos Zeimbekis and Brandon Hart in second doubles (6-4, 6-3).

Nauset 3, Barnstable 2: In a battle of the unbeaten, the Warriors edged out the Red Hawks (1-1). Tom Foley and Joey Smith defeated MIke HIgginbothan and Thomes Berger in first doubles (3-6, 6-1, 6-0), Will Murphy and Soren Jones-Carlson beat Andy Coumbs and Seymour Singh in second doubles (6-3, 6-4), and Salvi Cacciola defeated Conner O’Reilly in third singles (6-3, 2-6, 6-4) for Nauset.

Brennan Riley defeated Jason White in first singles (6-0, 6-0), while Harry Baroni beat Lucas Wilson-Bevington in second singles (6-3, 6-7(9) 6-4) for Barnstable.

Bourne 4, Case 1: The Canalmen picked up the win and move to 2-1.

Girls Lacrosse

Martha’s Vineyard 14, Falmouth Academy 4: The Vineyarders (3-2) beat the Mariners (0-1) on the road. Annabelle Metell (one draw control) scored three times, Ali Dyke (eight draw controls), Isabella Silva, and Lily Haynes each had two goals, and Ashley Silva and Sam Warren each added one goal for Martha's Vineyard. Clara Mikos had nine saves in goal.

Lizzy Blauer scored twice, and Faye McGuire and Susanna Lowell each added a goal for Falmouth Academy. Faye McGuire had seven draw controls, Natalie Hurlbut finished with six draw controls, and Willow Wakefield had six saves in goal.

Nauset 18, Dennis-Yarmouth 4: Sienna Reeves scored six goals for the Warriors (3-1) win over the Dolphins (0-2). Julia Kipperman had five goals, Coral Punch finished with four goals, and Allie Higgins, Zoe Labdon, and Cate Miltimore each contributed a goal for Nauset. Sophia Boucher and Norah Swanson split time in goal.

Upper Cape 8, Old Colony 3: Adryanna Turner led the Rams (2-1) with four goals for their first league win. Caitlin Greeley had two goals, and Jessi Girouard and Ariana Pearson each had one goal for Upper Cape. Alaina Hines was a key player in draw advantage, as they won 11-of-11.

Mashpee 14, Bourne 5: Ciara Hendricks had five goals and two assists for the Falcons (3-2), while Ariana Andrade (three goals, four assists) and Sophia Marin (four goals, three asssits) also had seven point nights for Mashpee. Sky Hickey added two goals and an assist, while Amari Mills had eight saves in goal.

Taylor Simard had three goals, while Hannah Petrillo and Lila Moreman each added a goal for Bourne. Mia Lowden had 16 saves on the day.

St. John Paul II 12, Monomoy 9: The Lions (3-2) edged out a win over the Sharks (2-2).

Boys Lacrosse

Martha’s Vineyard 13, Barnstable 10: Aiden Conley scored seven and had one assist as the Vineyarders (1-1) won their first game of the season with a win over the Red Hawks (0-3). Liam Conley had two goals and two assists, while Bryce Cioffi, Wyatt Nicholson, Fin Callen (two assists), John Hoff (one assist) each scored a goal for Martha's Vineyard. Will Baliunas added one assist, Liam Conley was 20-for-25 on faceoffs, while Michael Perry had 21 saves on the day, with nine of them being one-on-one.

Cape Cod Academy 20, Falmouth Academy 6: The Seahawks (1-1) won their first game of the season as they beat the Mariners (0-1). Christian Hanoian finished with three goals and two assists, Will Dubreuil added two goals, and Matt Brown ended with one goal for Falmouth Academy. Tomas Tortora had 10 saves, whiel Drew Reeves played well on defense and chipped in five ground balls.

Nauset 8, Sandwich 7: The Warriors (2-1) came out on in a close game against the Blue Knights (3-2). Joey Berardi, Colby Smith, Logan Poulin (100% on faceoffs), and Ryder Holm each scored twice, while Zach Coelho played well in goal for Nauset.

Cole Rodgers (four goals and one assist), Dan Oman (one goal, two assists), Harry Delman (one goal), Reece MacKinnon (one goal), Sullivan Gaffney (one assists) all contributed on offense, while Shane Corcoran had 17 saves in goal for Sandwich.

Bourne 21, Mashpee 9: Ty Hawkes led the Canalmen (2-0) offense with eight goals and two assists in a win over the Falcons (1-4). Ryan Haden (three goals, two assists), Brett Lucier (two goals, two assists), Brody Haden (tow goals, one assist), Max Ridl (two goals), Sean Kelley (one goal, three assists; 25 wins on faceoffs) Drew Kelley (one goals, one assist), and Charlie Seitz (two goals, one assist) all contributed on offense for Bourne. Max Beals had 15 saves, while Frank Gruel and Ethan Fox kept the shots low on defense.

Falmouth 13, Nantucket 6: Jackson Falcone led the Clippers (3-0) with three goals and four assists, while Conor Cusolito chipped in two goals and two assists. Cole Gaudet and Evan Hauptman each scored twice, while Chris Shanahan, Jamison Murphy, Charlie Hosteter and Travis Smith (16-for-21 on faceoffs) each scored a goal for Falmouth. The defense was led by Charlie Bardelis, Nick Guidi, Nathan Bushy and Jonathan Cardoza, while Tommy Bushy made eight saves in goal.

Monomoy 9, St. John Paul II 5: The Sharks remain unbeaten at 4-0 as they beat the Lions (1-1). The Sharks offense was led by Tamer Khalil (five goals), Joey McKeen (two goals, one assist), Jackson Rocco (one goal, two assists), Niko Vujosevic (one goal), Christian Whittle (one assist), Max Barrett (one assist), Braeden Darling (one assist), Max Ramler (one assist), and Jake Giorgio (one assist) all contributed on offense.

The defense was led by Braeden Darling, Max Barrett, Max Ramler, Jackson Morneau, and Cole Strzepek, while Jake Giorgio had 14 saves in goal.

Girls Track and Field

Dennis-Yarmouth 115, Sturgis 21: The Dolphins (3-0) picked up the win over Sturgis (0-2). D-Y scored 53 points out of a possible 54 in the field events. Tiana Jacque was a triple winner in the 100m, long jump, and the 4x100m (54.22). Vivan Castano won the shot put and had a personal best in the javelin (85'3). D-Y swept both relays. Claire Heller led a sweep of the two mile (13:16.5) for Sturgis

Sailing

Sandwich 3, Monomoy 0: Notable races from Sandwich skippers Abigail Considine and crew Ashly Smith, skipper Hayden Forrest and crew Hoku Hill. Considine raced hard all three races and Forrest had strong finishes in the last two races with second and then first places.

Nauset 4, St. John Paul II 0: The Warriors sailed to victory and remain unbeaten at 2-0.

