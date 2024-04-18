High school roundup: Matice, Sackets Harbor blank Belleville Henderson in softball

Apr. 17—BELLEVILLE — Myah Matice spun a three-hitter as Sackets Harbor's softball team blanked Belleville Henderson, 4-0, on Wednesday to win a Frontier League "D" Division game.

Matice, a junior, struck out 14 batters to equal a school record and post her first career shutout for the Patriots, who improve to 4-1 on the season.

Brooke McCargar doubled and singled and Emily Young singled twice to pace an eight-hit effort for Sackets Harbor against Belleville Henderson (2-3).

ALEXANDRIA 8, BEAVER RIVER 5

Paityn Bridenbaker and Sierra Fasshauer each singled twice, drove in a run and scored a pair of runs to pace the Purple Ghosts past the Beavers to win a division crossover game at Alexandria.

Faith Watson pitched a complete game, scattering five hits to post the win for Alexandria (1-3) against Beaver River (1-5).

SOUTH LEWIS 19, LAFARGEVILLE 4 (5)

Aleigha Hill struck for three hits as South Lewis won its third game in as many days and fifth straight overall with a crossover victory against LaFargeville in Turin.

Jade Dolan added a double and single for the Falcons (6-1), and Liadan McAleese contributed two hits in the five-inning game.

Mariah LaFountain pitched the win against the Red Knights (2-3), allowing four hits.

BASEBALL

SOUTH JEFFERSON 10, GENERAL BROWN 0 (6)

Adam Denehy and David Lohrmann III combined on a one-hitter as the Spartans blanked the Lions to win an "A-B" Division game in Dexter shortened to six innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.

Denehy yielded only one hit while striking out six and walking two in four innings to register the win for South Jefferson (4-0).

Lohrmann pitched two scoreless innings to finish off the victory.

Derek Rice doubled, singled and drove in a run and Drew Peters and Billy Winchester each singled twice, knocking in two and one run, respectively, for the Spartans against General Brown (1-3, 0-3).

Ryker Pennock chipped in with a double for South Jefferson.

CARTHAGE 6, INDIAN RIVER 4

Winning pitcher Thomas Storms doubled, singled twice, drove in two runs and scored a run to help pace the Comets past the Warriors to win an "A-B" Division game in Philadelphia.

Storms combined on a three-hitter with Ian Mono as he pitched five innings, allowing four runs while striking out seven and walking three for Carthage (2-2). Mono tossed two scoreless innings, striking out a pair.

Ethan Moser and Eli Vore each singled twice and scored a pair of runs and Bryce Fordemwalt singled twice and drove in a run for the Comets against Indian River (0-4).

COPENHAGEN 12, LAFARGEVILLE 1

Jackson Augustine fired a one-hitter, striking out nine while walking two as the Golden Knights topped the Red Knights to win a "D" Division game in Copenhagen.

Augustine also homered and drove in two runs, Brett Vogt hit a solo home run and Landon Sullivan tripled and singled for Copenhagen (3-5, 3-3) against LaFargeville (0-5).

LYME 12, SACKETS HARBOR 4

Sam Timmerman went 3-for-3 and Derek Radley collected three singles, driving in two and one run, respectively, to help pace the Lakers to victory against the Patriots in a "D" Division game in Sackets Harbor.

Evan Froelich and Jonny LaFontaine combined on a four-hitter for Lyme (4-1), with Froelich allowing three hits and one unearned run in five innings, striking out 14 while walking only one to post the win.

Froelich also doubled for the Lakers, who scored four runs in the first inning and one in the second to build an early lead against Sackets Harbor (2-5).

MASSENA 4, CANTON 3 (8)

Conner Eastwood and Nathan Barcomb combined on a two-hitter as the Red Raiders edged the Bears in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Canton.

Eastwood pitched seven innings, striking out 14 while walking four to record the win for Massena and Barcomb pitched a scoreless eighth inning to post the save.

Eastwood also singled twice and scored a run and Luc Eddy singled and drove in a pair of runs.

Zadok Roiger doubled for Canton and Gavin Schryver singled and knocked in a run.

GOLF

WATERTOWN 7, LAFARGEVILLE 0

Tanner Esposito shot a low round of 41 as the Cyclones defeated the Red Knights in a Frontier League match on the par-35 layout at Thompson Park Golf Course.

Connor Paquin led LaFargeville with a 53.

Watertown moved to 4-1.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CARTHAGE 15, OSWEGO 5

Isabelle Wormwood totaled eight points, including scoring seven goals, and Cadence Jones scored four goals and assisted on two others to propel the Comets past the Buccaneers to win a nonleague game in Carthage.

Bella Perrigo supplied two goals and Macie Hancock and Georgia Parcels each tallied a goal for Carthage (4-5).

Goalie Mattingly Dorchester made 11 saves to record the win for the Comets and teammate Edith Lithkowsky made one save.

Aliana DiBlasi tallied four goals and an assist to lead Oswego (2-5).

In Northern Athletic Conference play, Canton defeated Heuvelton, 18-7, and Saranac Lake Placid topped Malone, 22-1.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

WATERTOWN 83, CARTHAGE 56

Tafarhi Brown won three individual events — the 400 and 800 runs, as well as the long jump — to help spark the Cyclones past the Comets to win a Frontier League meet in Watertown.

Giedrius Dauskurtas won both the shot put and discus events to pace Carthage.

SPARTANS RECORD PAIR OF WINS

Oliver King (110 high hurdles, 400 intermediate hurdles), Timothy Renzi (1,600, 3,200), Trevor Clary (long jump, triple jump) and Mason Beattie each won two individual events to pace the Spartans to Frontier League victories over Warriors and Beavers on Tuesday.

South Jefferson defeated Indian River, 89-48, and bested Beaver River, 100-34.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

LOWVILLE SECURES TWO WINS

Maya Laribee prevailed in four individual events — the 400 and 1,500 runs, as well as the shot put and discus — to propel the Red Raiders to Frontier League victories against Watertown and Carthage.

Also for Lowville, Anya Rush won the 400 hurdles and long jump events, while Carli Freeman won the 1,500 and 3,000 runs.

Lowville defeated Carthage, 113-27, and topped Watertown, 89-43, while Watertown bested Carthage, 92-48.

SPARTANS SWEEP DAY

Kennady Billman won the 100-meter dash, the 200 and the 400 runs to pace the Spartans to victory over the Beavers and Warriors in a Frontier League meet on Tuesday.

Also for South Jefferson, Annabelle Renzi won the 1,500 and 3,000 races.

Hannah Roggie won both the shot put and discus to lead Beaver River.

South Jefferson defeated Beaver River, 83-58 and bested Indian River, 78-63, while Beaver River downed Indian River, 74-67.

SOUTH LEWIS 123, SANDY CREEK 15

Shelby Becraft (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles, pole vault) and Mallory Kraeger (1,500, 3,000, long jump) each won three individual events to pace the Falcons past the Comets in a Frontier League meet on Tuesday.

Mariah Kulpa (shot put, discus) won a pair of individual events for South Lewis.