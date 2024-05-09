High school roundup: Massena doubles up on Potsdam, Canton tops Salmon River in boys lacrosse

May 8—MASSENA — Takaronhiotakie Thompson generated two goals and added three assists as Massena defeated Potsdam 8-4 in a Northern Athletic Conference Division I boys lacrosse game Wednesday.

Drew Smutz added a goal and four assists for the Raiders (9-1). Brady Frost, Ryder Sunday, Ronan Oakes, Carter King and Myles Cook each recorded a goal and Owen Converse made six saves in net for Massena.

Devin Green supplied two goals for Potsdam.

In another NAC boys game, Canton defeated Salmon River 12-4 to go to 10-1 on the season.

In NAC girls lacrosse games, Canton defeated Heuvelton 16-4 and Saranac Lake Placid stopped Potsdam 10-6.

SOFTBALL

SANDY CREEK 8, SOUTH LEWIS 1

Baylee Williams singled, doubled and tripled and knocked in two runs as the first-place Comets stayed unbeaten in league play by defeating the second-place Falcons in a Frontier League "C" Division game in Sandy Creek.

Scout Preston went 3-for-4 for Sandy Creek with a double and two RBIs. Haidyn Soluri added two hits and Abigail Balcom doubled for the Comets (10-1, 10-0), who scored five runs in the second inning.

Mikayla Glazier struck out eight and scattered eight hits on the mound for the win against the Falcons (9-3).

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 11, ALEXANDRIA 8

Kaylie Parker supplied two hits and drove in three runs as the Panthers rallied from a four-run deficit to claim the "D" Division victory over the Purple Ghosts in Belleville.

The Panthers trailed 7-3 entering the bottom of the fourth inning but scored eight times in the next three innings for the win. Eily Vaughn and Ella Poulin each added two hits for Belleville Henderson. Kadence Millard gained the win on the mound, allowing six hits.

Abigail Edgar recorded two hits for Alexandria.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

LOWVILLE 92.5, BEAVER RIVER 48.5

Carli Freeman gained wins in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 meters as the Raiders controlled the Beavers in a Frontier League meet in Beaver Falls.

Maya Laribee added victories in the 200 and the discus and ran on the winning 400 relay. Anya Rush captured the 400 hurdles and long jump and anchored the 400 relay win.

Anna Roggie and Hannah Roggie gained wins in the 100 hurdles and shot put, respectively, for Beaver River.