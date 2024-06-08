High school roundup: Leavitt's Noah Carpenter, Oak Hill's Trent Drouin named Winkin Award finalists

Jun. 8—Noah Carpenter of Leavitt and Oak Hill's Trent Drouin are among the seven finalists for the Dr. John Winkin Award, which is presented to Maine's top senior baseball player.

The other finalists for the Mr. Maine Baseball honor are: Falmouth's Brennan Rumph, Hampden Academy's Collin Peckham, Greely's Marky Axelsen, Old Town's Jackson Lizotte and Sacopee Valley's Caleb Vacchiano.

Also announced Friday were the finalists for the Ms. Maine Softball award. In the running for that honor are: Windham's Brooke Gerry, Portland's Sadie Armstrong, Skowhegan's Lily Noyes, York's McKayla Kortes, Gardiner's Taylor Takatsu, Nokomis's Mia Coots, Old Town's Sage Evans, Hall-Dale's Zoe Soule, North Yarmouth Academy's Lily Rawnsley and Penobscot Valley's Emma Potter.

The second-seeded Hawks (14-4) opened with six runs in the bottom of the first inning, fueled by a two-run double from Bryce Stacy, as they dispatched the third-seeded Roadrunners (12-6) in five innings in a Class C South semifinal in Hiram.

James Ritter earned the win, allowing one run on two hits while fanning nine in 4 2/3 innings. He also drove in three runs.

Ash Rollins scored Mt. Abram's run in the top of the fifth. He led off by getting hit by a Ritter pitch, stole second, moved to third on a balk and scored on Brennan Mitchell's RBI groundout.

