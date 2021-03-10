High school roundup: LaCroix, Dottery team up to lift Indian River over South Jefferson

Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.
·2 min read

Mar. 10—PHILADELPHIA — TaeJean LaCroix and Steven Dottery each scored 16 points to lead Indian River to a 45-40 victory over South Jefferson on Tuesday in a boys basketball game.

Both LaCroix and Dottery recorded double-doubles with 10 and 15 rebounds, respectively, for the Warriors (2-1). Will Ligabo scored six points and had three steals for Indian River.

Evan Widrick scored 14 points, and Curtis Staie finished with 13 points for South Jefferson (1-1).

WATERTOWN 48, GENERAL BROWN 42

Joel Davis scored 14 points in Watertown's victory over General Brown in Watertown.

Kevin Harp backed Davis up with 13 points for the Cyclones (2-1).

Tucker Rosbrook recorded a double-double for General Brown (2-1), scoring 12 points and bringing down 12 rebounds.

CARTHAGE 59, IMMACULATE HEART 44

Trenton Walker scored 30 points to lead Carthage to its first win of the season, against IHC in Watertown.

Walker finished with three 3-pointers and was 5-for-5 from the free throw line for Carthage (1-5). Ashton Norton and Caleb Ashlaw scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

THOUSAND ISLANDS 59, SACKETS HARBOR 52

Joey Melfi scored 19 points as Thousand Islands snapped Sackets Harbor's five game-winning streak, at Sackets Harbor.

Emmet Baker finished with 14 points for the Vikings (2-1), and Brayden Wiley scored 11.

Tyler Green scored a team-high 12 points for Sackets Harbor (5-1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LOWVILLE 52, HARRISVILLE 24

Sydney VanNest led Lowville to victory over Harrisville with 19 points and five rebounds in Lowville.

Anna Dening contributed 15 points, Emma Dening scored 10 points and Natalie Thomas finished with 11 rebounds for Lowville (5-1).

Harrisville (3-2) received 10 points from Torie Moore and eight from Evelyn Winters.

COPENHAGEN 69, BEAVER RIVER 4

Meaghen Fitzpatrick drained five 3-pointers to help pace Copenhagen's victory over Beaver River in Copenhagen.

Raegan Dalrymple added 18 points and recorded 19 rebounds, and Charli Carroll recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds for Copenhagen (7-0).

VOLLEYBALL

CARTHAGE 3, GENERAL BROWN 0

Madilin Santamour recorded four aces and 10 assists as the Comets swept the Lions in a nonleague match in Dexter.

Lorissa Miller totaled 10 aces and nine assists and Becky Steiner contributed four kills for Carthage (3-1), which prevailed 25-12, 25-11 and 25-18.

Natalie Favret registered four service points, including three aces, as well as three kills and two digs for General Brown (1-1).

Maya Carroll chipped in with four service points, three kills and five digs ,and Katelyn Robinson finished with five assists and two kills.

