HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: IHSAA Class 1A and Class 2A substate brackets revealed

Jun. 21—The IHSAA Class 1A and Class 2A postseason brackets were released on Thursday with Camanche, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley and Northeast finding out where and who they will be playing in the opening round.

In Class 1A Prince of Peace will play at East Buchanan on Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m. Easton Valley will play Calamus Wheatland at 7 p.m. on the same night but they will play at North Linn High School.

In Class 2A Camanche will play at Cole Park in Bellevue against the Wilton Beavers. They will also play on Saturday, July 6, but at 5 p.m. Northeast will host the winner of Camanche and Wilton on Tuesday, July 9 at 7 p.m.

Northeast sweeps Monticello in baseball/softball doubleheader

The Northeast Rebels baseball and softball teams went into Monticello on Thursday night and came out with four wins, putting on a pitching clinic.

The baseball team jumped ahead in game one with freshman Jade Mielk driving in two runs in the first inning. They led 3-0 after one inning of play.

Another freshman, Emerson Kreinbrink, went six innings while allowing just one run. The Rebels got the win 4-1.

In game two, Northeast once again relied on their pitching, but it was junior Gavin Kramer who went all seven innings while giving up no runs.

The Rebels were able to score in the third inning with sophomore Cael Kluever driving in the lone run of the game.

Northeast got the win 1-0 and improves to 12-6 on the season. The Rebels will host Clinton next Wednesday night at 5 p.m. for an out-of-conference doubleheader.

Over on the softball diamond, the Rebels were dynamic like usual, scoring 10 runs on 10 hits with two home runs, one from junior Leah Mangelsen.

Defensively, pitcher Madison Kluever went five strong innings and gave up no runs en route to a 10-0 win in six innings for game one.

In game two, Mangelsen continued her tear, driving in four runs on three hits including another home run. She also scored three times.

Freshman Lexi Coutu pitched three strong innings and the Rebels were able to get the second win 7-1 while improving to 17-4 on the season.