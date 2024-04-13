High School Roundup: Highlights from Friday's action

Coaches are reminded to send in game results each weeknight by emailing pjsports@providencejournal.com or by calling the Sports desk at (401) 277-7340 between 6 and 10 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Division III

Westerly 10, Narragansett 5

Westerly's Ian Morissette scored 5 goals and teammates Caleb Williams and Mike Gervasini scored 2 apiece, helping the Bulldogs double-up on the Mariners. Braden Massey had a hat trick for Narragansett in the loss.

East Providence's Kenna Wigginton, in action here two years ago, scored 6 goals on Friday, including the 100th of her high school carrier, as she led the Townies to a 15-5 victory over PCD.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division III

East Providence, 15, PCD 5

Kenna Wigginton scored 6 goals, including the 100th of her high school career, paving the way for the Townies in a dominating win over PCD. Also contributing to the win were Alyssa Karalekas, with 3 goals, and Katherine Almeida and Kloey Iacovone, who each had a pair of tallies. The Knights' Ellie Cordischi had a pair of goals in the loss.

Westerly 21, Rogers 0

The play of Erica Nyberg (5 goals), Casey Macera (3 goals, 2 assists) and Gianna Falcone (2 goals, 4 assists) paved the way for the Bulldogs win over the Vikings. Goaltender Kasey Cushing needed to make only 3 saves to earn the shutout.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Division II

Cranston West 3, East Providence 1

Christian Mak paced the Falcons (4-0) with 13 kills, 6 blocks and 4 digs and Ashton Mak chipped in with 2 kills and 3 blocks. Jordan Rodriguez finished with 14 kills, 12 digs and 2 aces and Brandon Mimande had 7 kills and 11 digs for the Townies (3-2).

Lincoln 3, Central 1 (25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18)

The combination of Jackson Colton (10 kills, 5 blocks), Brian Gugel (8 kills), Jacques Guerrier (21 digs, 3 aces) and Austin Noel (30 assists, 4 kills, 3 blocks) proved to be too much for the Knights and the Lions won in four sets. Jet Nascimento led the Central attack with 15 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs and 6 blocks and Komong Yang contributed 5 kills, 4 aces, 25 assists and 5 digs.

Barrington 3, Pilgrim 0 (25-9, 25-15, 25-13)

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

EWG at PCD, 11 a.m.

North Smithfield vs. Classical, 11 a.m.

Barrington at Central, 11 a.m.

Portsmouth at Lincoln, noon.

Tiverton at Chariho, noon.

South Kingstown at Waterford, noon.

Mt. Hope at East Providence, noon.

La Salle at Cranston East, 1 p.m.

Coventry at East Greenwich, 2:30 p.m.

Scituate/Rocky Hill at Ponaganset, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Westerly at North Kingstown, noon.

Coventry at Ponaganset, 1 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lincoln-Sudbury Regional at Moses Brown, 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: High School Roundup: Highlights from Friday's action