High school roundup: Griner, Sackets Harbor overtake Copenhagen in boys basketball

Dec. 5—COPENHAGEN — Austin Griner scored 26 points as Sackets Harbor recovered quickly from a first-quarter deficit and defeated Copenhagen 59-45 in a Frontier League "D" Division boys basketball game Monday.

Dylan Aubert followed with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Marcus Castine scored 10 for the Patriots (2-0 league, overall), who trailed 18-13 after one but went on a 19-5 run in the second quarter.

Sam Carroll scored 14 points for Copenhagen (1-1) and added nine rebounds. Landon Sullivan supplied nine points, nine assists and six rebounds.

WEST CANADA VALLEY 80, BEAVER RIVER 59

Jace Bartlett scored 24 points to power West Canada Valley to a nonleague victory over Beaver River in Newport.

Camerahn Ludwig added 19 points and Jayden Smith 17 for West Canada Valley (1-1).

Kade Schneider scored 19 points and Carter Rice contributed 18 for Beaver River (2-1). Matthew Knight added 12 points and eight rebounds and Josh Bush 10 points.

APW 36, LYME 23

Isaac Smith scored 20 of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown's 36 points in a nonleague win over Lyme (2-2) at Chaumont.

Smith also recorded 18 rebounds and two blocks.

In NAC boys games, Edwards-Knox defeated Norwood-Norfolk 46-29, Harrisville beat Canton 63-60, Brushton-Moira beat St. Lawrence Central 43-32 and Tupper Lake topped Parishville-Hopkinton 71-32.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LAFARGEVILLE 66, THOUSAND ISLANDS 23

Emeline Barton recorded 27 points, eight rebounds and four steals as LaFargeville claimed the crossover victory against Thousand Islands in LaFargeville.

Chloe Gafford contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Knights (2-0, 1-0) and Elyza Smith added 10 points.

Melanie Wiley scored 10 points for Thousand Islands (0-2).

SANDY CREEK 39, BEAVER RIVER 20

Sandy Creek (2-0) raced to a 22-6 halftime lead en route to the crossover victory in Beaver Falls.

In another Frontier League game, Carthage edged Immaculate Heart Central 42-41 in an "A/B" Division meeting.

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 33, CINCINNATUS 12

Raegan Riordan recorded 13 points and 10 steals as Belleville Henderson rolled to a nonleague win against Cincinnatus at Belleville.

Eily Vaughn added nine points and four steals for the Panthers (2-1, 1-0).

HERMON-DEKALB 64, WATERTOWN 31

Olivia Simser scored 24 points and Aaliyah O'Donnell supplied 17 as Hermon-DeKalb won the nonleague game against Watertown in DeKalb Junction.

Willa Overton scored 10 points for Watertown and Ariana Verdi contributed eight.

In another girls game, Canton defeated Norwood-Norfolk 69-26.

GOUVERNEUR 83, OFA 18

Courtney Forsythe scored 16 points and Meredith Bush added 15 as Gouverneur powered to a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in Gouverneur.

Denisha Richards followed with 13 points, Chloe Smith scored 12 and Caitlyn Storie added nine.

Amya LaFlair scored nine points for Gouverneur.

VOLLEYBALL

BEAVER RIVER 3, SOUTH LEWIS 1

Kaelyn Boliver posted 12 kills, 10 assists and 14 service points as Beaver River outlasted South Lewis 24-26, 25-12, 28-26, 25-21 in a Frontier League "C" Division match in Turin.

McKinley Becker contributed 11 kills and Rori Mattis 18 assists for Beaver River (2-0). Kennedy Becker paced the defense with 19 digs.

GENERAL BROWN 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1

Keira Guerriero delivered eight kills and served for seven points with five aces as General Brown defeated Thousand Islands 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 in a crossover match in Clayton.

Haley Parker recorded 12 service points and 18 digs for the Lions (1-1). Maura Natali served for 10 points and totaled a team-high 25 digs. Addyson Starr added four kills, eight assists and eight points.