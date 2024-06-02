High school roundup: Gillis hurls Lancers into semis; Pinkerton teams win, advance

Jun. 2—Brady Gillis pitched a three-hitter, lifting the defending champ Londonderry past Portsmouth 3-0 in a Division I baseball quarterfinal on Saturday.

Gillis walked none and fanned six. The Lancers' Devin Boles delivered a key RBI triple in the sixth inning.

Londonderry, seeded No. 3, advanced to play No. 2 Exeter in the early semifinal (4 p.m.) on Wednesday at Holman Stadium in Nashua.

Softball

Pinkerton 8, Exeter 6: In a Division I quarterfinal, Maddie Schoenenberger knocked in three runs and Julia Caruso pitched a complete game. Caruso allowed seven hits, fanned 12 and walked six. Four of Exeter's runs were earned.

The fifth-seeded Astros advanced to play rival Londonderry in Tuesday's semifinals at DM Field in Plymouth.

Boys lacrosse

Pinkerton 13, Merrimack 5: Cole Summers (four goals), Matt Gormady (three), Adam Scala (three) and Jeff Gormady (two) had big games for the fourth-seeded Astros in their Division I quarterfinal win.Matt Gormady added four assists. Owen Perkins made eight saves and Dylan Stingel was 17-for-21 on faceoffs. Pinkerton advanced to play top-seeded Bedford in Wednesday's semifinals at Exeter High. Max Giles scored one goal and assisted on two for Merrimack.

Exeter 12, Londonderry 7: Owen Williams notched four goals and three assists for the third-seeded Blue Hawks, who advanced to play defending champ Bishop Guertin in Wednesday's semis.

Patrick Hathaway and Marshall Lasewicz added three goals each for the winners.

Derryfield 15, Oyster River 2: In a Division II quarterfinal, the Cougars received four goals and seven assists from Chili Cabot. R.J. Proux scored five times and Ryan Maxwell added goals, and goalie Parker Lebiedz made 12 saves.

Logan Purvis was 14-for-17 on faceoffs for second-seeded Derryfield, which advanced to play Winnacunnet in the semifinals.

Winnacunnet 5, Windham 3: In a Division II quarterfinal, the Jaguars received goals from Matt Desmarais, Sam Kramer and Josh Trudel.

Don't see your team's event here? Email recaps to schoolsports@unionleader.com.