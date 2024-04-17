High school roundup: Flowers powers Watertown to baseball win over Raiders in Lowville

Apr. 16—LOWVILLE — John Flowers pitched 6 2/3 innings of three-hit ball, striking out nine batters, and went 2-for-4 with a run scored at the plate as Watertown defeated Lowville 2-1 in a Frontier League "A/B" Division baseball game Sunday.

Flowers allowed a first-inning run and three walks en route to the win for Watertown (2-0). Danny Mauer came in for the final out in the seventh inning.

Dominick Swiernik threw five innings, allowing four hits and two unearned runs for Lowville (1-2, 1-1). He struck out seven and walked two. Logan Watson did not allow a run in two innings of relief with three strikeouts.

Jadier Sanchez went 1-for-2 with the Cyclones' other run. Swiernik went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run for Lowville.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, GENERAL BROWN 2 (5)

Billy Winchester went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as the Spartans used a balanced offensive attack to defeat the Lions in a shortened "A/B" Division game in Adams.

South Jefferson (3-0) scored nine runs in the second inning. Teague Quinn drove in three runs, Nate Matteson scored three times and drove in two, Ryker Pennock recorded a hit and two RBIs, Derek Rice doubled and drove in a run and Daniel Storey added a hit and an RBI.

Jackson Ward went 2-for-2 with a double for General Brown (1-2, 0-2).

SOUTH LEWIS 18, THOUSAND ISLANDS 4 (5)

Maddox Morrison reached base three times and drove in four runs and Noah Dailey scored four times as the Falcons prevailed in a five-inning "C" Division game over the Vikings in Turin.

Shaun McManus added a double, two walks and three runs scored for South Lewis (2-0-1, 1-0), which took advantage of 15 walks. Starter Ivan Branagan pitched four innings for South Lewis, allowing three hits and striking out five.

BEAVER RIVER 12, SANDY CREEK 2

Brit Dicob drove in four runs, knocking in two with a home run, and added two doubles during a 3-for-4 day to highlight the Beavers' nonleague victory over the Comets in Beaver Falls.

Dicob also scored three runs. Andrew Chartrand went 2-for-2 with a walk and scored twice for Beaver River (4-1). Carter Rice was 2-for-3 with an RBI and stolen base. Rice also pitched the victory, holding Sandy Creek (0-1) to two hits.

Jaeden Darling doubled and drove in both runs for the Comets.

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 12, ALEXANDRIA 1 (5)

Cayden Randall went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the Panthers' five-inning "D" Division victory over the Purple Ghosts in Alexandria Bay.

Brandon Dodge also was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice for Belleville Henderson (2-1). Brittan Cross hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Panthers and also walked three times.

Belleville Henderson starter Brady Mooney struck out six and allowed one hit over four innings.

COPENHAGEN 18, LAFARGEVILLE 0 (5)

Landon Sullivan pitched a five-inning shutout, allowing three hits and striking out 12 as the Golden Knights rolled to the "D" Division victory against the Red Knights in LaFargeville.

Sullivan also went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and three RBIs for the Golden Knights (2-4, 2-3) who scored 10 runs in the third. Brett Vogt was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Copenhagen, Clay Vogt went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Ayden Sheitz was 3-for-5, Samuel Carroll 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Logan L'Huillier 2-for-3.

LYME 10, SACKETS HARBOR 0

Cooper Kaplan threw a one-hit shutout and Landin Sanford went 1-for-3 with two RBIs as Lyme won the shortened "D" Division game over Sackets Harbor in Chaumont.

Kaplan struck out seven batters and added a hit, RBI and run scored at the plate. Derek Radley scored three runs and drove in one for the Lakers (3-1).

CANTON 12, MALONE 6

Jackson Ames, Zadok Roiger, Charlie Todd and Parker Ames each doubled as the Golden Bears scored six times in the fifth inning en route to the Central Division victory in Malone.

Todd went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Roiger 2-for-4 with two RBIs. John Ahlfeld also was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Leadoff hitter Gavin Schryver walked five times and scored four runs.

Jordan Perry doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Huskies.

MORRISTOWN 7, HERMON-DEKALB 6

Sawyer Belisle's two-run home run in the fifth inning proved to be the winning blow as the Green Rockets defeated the Demons in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division in Morristown.

Peyton Donnelly provided three singles and Ethan Simmons ad double and a single.

Caleb Murcrary hit a double and two singles for Hermon-DeKalb. Noah MacDonald added two doubles.

HEUVELTON 15-16, CLIFTON-FINE 0-4

Ryley Liscom struck out eight in a five-inning no-hitter and added a two-run single at the plate in Heuvelton's first-game victory over Clifton-Fine in a doubleheader sweep in Star Lake.

Ryder Liscum added a two-run single and Landon Weigandt hit an RBI double. Reid Doyle hit a triple.

In the second game, Doyle struck out 12 during a two-hitter to lead the Bulldogs. Larry Young hit two singles and drove in three runs and Parker Felt hit a two-run double. Ryder Liscum hit an RBI double and Justin Ashlaw a two-run single.

HARRISVILLE 10, EDWARDS-KNOX 0 (5)

Aiden Chartrand struck out 11 batters and hit a home run and three singles in the Pirates' West Division shutout of the Cougars in Russell.

In an NAC East Division game, St. Regis Falls beat St. Lawrence Central 6-2.

GOUVERNEUR 15, LISBON 7

Brody Burns hit a two-run home run and scored four runs as the Wildcats took advantage of nine errors to defeat the Golden Knights in a nonleague game.

Riley Sheppard, Ashton Currier and Ashton Bowman each drove in two runs for Gouverneur.

Lucas Gravlin was 3-for-3 for Lisbon with a double.

SOFTBALL

CARTHAGE 7, GENERAL BROWN 3

Emma Sech reached base three times, hitting two singles and driving two runs, and Maddy Delorme scattered six hits over seven innings for the win as the Comets won the Frontier League "A/B" Division game over the Lions in Brownville.

Delorme struck out six batters and walked four.

Victoria Overby added a single and walk and scored twice for Carthage (1-2).

Haley Parker tripled and singled and scored twice for General Brown (2-3).

SACKETS HARBOR 8, BEAVER RIVER 1

Myah Matice fanned 10 batters and allowed four hits in the complete-game win as the Patriots topped the Beavers in an interdivision game in Beaver Falls.

Emily Young drove in three runs for Sackets Harbor (3-0) and Peyton Britton added a double.

Kendra Lehman doubled in the first inning for Beaver River (0-4).

SANDY CREEK 24, COPENHAGEN 1 (5)

Scout Preston and Madden Soluri each drove in five runs and the Comets scored in every inning in the five-inning, crossover win at Copenhagen.

Preston doubled twice for the Comets (4-0).

Haidyn Soluri and Baylee Williams knocked in three runs apiece. Madison Darling hit a double and a triple, Mikayla Glazier and Williams each slammed a triple.

Glazier struck out nine on the mound, allowing four hits and a run.

Grace Crauder supplied a hit and an RBI for the Golden Knights (1-5, 1-3).

SOUTH LEWIS 8, ALEXANDRIA 7

Aleigha Hill and Madison Rhubart each delivered three hits as the Falcons rallied for six runs over the fifth and sixth innings to claim the crossover game against the Purple Ghosts in Turin.

Sierra Fasshauer doubled and singled for Alexandria.

THOUSAND ISLANDS 8, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0

Melanie Wiley fired a one-hitter, striking out 14 batters, to power the Vikings to the crossover win over the Panthers in Clayton.

Wiley also went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in two runs.

Jasmine Randall added two hits and two RBIs for Thousand Islands, and Addison Swenson doubled and drove in two runs.

LAFARGVILLE 15, LYME 10

In a "D" Division game in LaFargeville, the Red Knights rallied from a 10-0 deficit in the fourth inning to prevail. No other details were reported.

OFA 24, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 6

Katherine Barkley struck out eight batters for the Blue Devils in a Northern Athletic Conference victory over the Flyers in Norfolk.

Chloe Duprey scored four times and singled twice for OFA. Taylor Dashnaw added two singles and a double. Chloe Best contributed two singles and Amaya LaFlair a double.

Olivia Plonka hit a double for Norwood-Norfolk and Brianna LaBar and Angelina Favreau each singled twice.

MORRISTOWN 13, HERMON-DEKALB 12 (8)

Scarlett Ritchie hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to lead the Green Rockets to the comeback victory over the Demons in an NAC West Division game in Morristown.

Mikaya Green supplied a triple and Addy Graveline drove in two runs for Morristown.

For Hermon-DeKalb, Lauren Holland hit a triple and two singles. Bailey Wright doubled and had two singles and Emrie VanBrocklin doubled and singled.

LISBON 14, HAMMOND 2

Aida Richards tossed a three-hitter, striking out 14 to lead the Golden Knights over the Red Devils in a West Division game in Hammond.

Richards added a triple and two singles at the plate. Gabby Richardson supplied a single and a triple for Lisbon and Rylea Kelly added a single and a double.

Ava Howie singled twice for Hammond.

HEUVELTON 31-14, CLIFTON-FINE 0-4

Chasity Johnson struck out nine batters and allowed one hit over five innings to key the first-game victory as the Bulldogs swept an NAC doubleheader from the Eagles in Star Lake.

Mikayla Ritchie went 5-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs for Heuvelton. Carley Simmons was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Lakan Martin and Cassidy Pray each added two hits and three RBIs.

In the second game, Pray struck out 10 batters in four innings to lead the Bulldogs. Simmons hit a home run and drove in three runs.

HARRISVILLE 18, EDWARDS-KNOX 3

Lilah Stephenson tossed a three-hitter and Avery Chartrand delivered a double and two singles to pace the Pirates over the Cougars in a West Division game in Russell.

In other NAC games, Salmon River struck for a 26-14 Central Division victory over Massena and St. Lawrence defeated Colton-Pierrepont 27-5 in an East Division game. In a nonleague game, Peru defeated Brushton-Moira 18-2.

SOUTH JEFFERS0N 9, APW 2

Colleen Davis threw a complete game, striking out 11 and striking out five batters in the Spartans' nonleague victory over the Rebels in Adams.

Davis also went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a triple and drove in three runs.

Emalea Lorhmann and Trinity Brimmer added two hits apiece for South Jefferson (3-0).

Isabelle Koagel tripled for Altmar-Parish-Williamstown.

FULTON 6, WATERTOWN 1

Riley Trude supplied three hits, including a double, as the Red Dragons gained the nonleague win over the Cyclones in Watertown.

Pitcher Claire Dempsey allowed six hits and a run in seven innings.

Payton McConnell had two hits, including a double for Watertown (3-2). Mallory Peters also doubled.

BOYS LACROSSE

WATERTOWN 18, LOWVILLE 8

Nico Spaziani recorded four goals and two assists and was one of three Cyclones with six points as Watertown took control early for the Frontier League win over Lowville in Watertown.

Jack Adams and Kage Loftus each added three goals and three assists for Watertown (5-1, 1-0), which scored eight goals in the first quarter. Lawson Wise contributed three goals and an assist and Owen O'Donnell two goals and two assists. Jack Rathbun added a goal and an assist, and Austin Bence and Antonio Marzano also scored.

Will Vokey scored three goals and Carson Kempney two goals and an assist for Lowville (4-4, 0-2). Jack Rowsam finished with a goal and an assist. Simeon Rush and Lane Lovenduski added a goal each.

OFA 14, PLATTSBURGH 11

Theodore Hewko recorded five goals and one assist as the Blue Devils defeated the Hornets at Plattsburgh.

Nate Irvine followed with four goals and Aiden O'Neil contributed two goals and four assists. Bryan Doser also posted four assists.

Landon Denner scored twice and Ty Jacobs added two assists.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CENTRAL SQUARE 8, GENERAL BROWN 7

Hannah Reichard scored three goals as the Redhawks remained unbeaten with a one-goal victory over the Lions in a nonleague game in Central Square.

Lauren McCorry and Mariah Miller each scored twice for Central Square (5-0). Melayna Miller added a goal and an assist.

Cameryn Case finished with two goals and two assists for the Lions (3-4). Mollie Peckham and Tricia Price also scored two goals each. Natalie Uscio added a score.

IMMACULATE HEART 13, MEXICO 5

Abigail Bombard struck for four goals and four assists to help the Cavaliers gain their first win of the season by beating the Tigers in Mexico.

Bombard added nine ground balls and eight draw controls for IHC (1-6). Jensen St. Croix followed with two goals and an assist. Emma Moore added two goals.

Hailey Workman led the Tigers (0-7) with three goals. Kaylee Halsey scored twice.

HEUVELTON 14, MALONE 2

Saige Blevins scored six goals and Raya McGaw added four to power the Bulldogs' NAC victory over the Huskies in Heuvelton.

Avery LaPage scored twice and Kerrigan Doyle added a goal and an assists.

Riley Winters scored both Hamlone goals.

SALMON RIVER 20, OFA 4

Aryan LaFrance registered two goals and five assists to lead the Shamrocks to an NAC victory against the Blue Devils in Fort Covington.

Addison Cooke followed with three goals for Salmon River. Tallis Tarbell, Kadance Sunday and Azalea Lazore each scored twice.

Mia Jeneault scored two goals for OFA, and Ella Ramsdell had a goal and an assists.

GOLF

WATERTOWN 6, GENERAL BROWN 1

Jillian Draper shot a 44 on the par-35 Thompson Park Golf Course to claim medalist honors for the Cyclones (1-1) in a Frontier League victory against the Lions.

Owen Dupee led General Brown with a 52.