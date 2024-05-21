High school roundup: Flowers fuels Watertown to opening sectional baseball win over East Syracuse-Minoa

May 21—WATERTOWN — Watertown junior John Flowers was a force on the mound, at the plate and on the bases as the Cyclones gained a 4-2 Section 3 Class AA first-round baseball victory against East Syracuse-Minoa, 4-2, on Monday at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

With the win, No. 8 Watertown (11-7) advanced to play again Tuesday against top-seeded West Genesee (11-7) at 4:30 p.m. at West Genesee High School.

Flowers started Monday's game and pitched six innings for the Cyclones, allowing three hits and two runs, one earned. He struck out 10 batters and hit a batter.

Flowers also went 2-for-2 at-bat and scored two times. He stole three bases.

Eddie Hayden added a pair of hits for Watertown and knocked in a run. Daniel Maurer was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Preston Soluri added a hit and an RBI and Jadier Sanchez also drove in a run.

Maurer pitched the seventh inning for the Cyclones, allowing one hit to the No. 9 Spartans.

WEEDSPORT 8, SANDY CREEK 2

Starting pitcher Nico Giacolone pitched a complete-game six-hitter, striking out eight and allowing one earned run as No. 14 Weedsport beat No. 19 Sandy Creek in a Section 3 Class C first-round game in Weedsport.

Jordan Guy drove in four runs, going 1-for-3. Anthony LoMascolo went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Michael LoMascolo added a hit and an RBI for the Wolverines (10-8).

Maddox Palmer and Jaeden Darling each went 2-for-3 for the Comets (8-9), with Darling delivering a double. Tyler Trumble contributed a hit and an RBI.

APW 14, SOUTH LEWIS 2

Leadoff batter Jacob Schick went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and an RBI to lead the Rebels' rout of the Falcons in a Section 3 Class C first-round game in Turin.

Dylan Losito was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Levi Marino-Brockway knocked in two runs with a hit and scored three times for No. 17 Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (6-8). Cooper Brouse also doubled, singled and had an RBI. William Alsworth and Tucker Lee both produced two hits. Losito and Hunter Johnson combined on the mound to strike out 13 batters and allow three hits against No. 16 South Lewis (9-6-1).

BRUSHTON-MOIRA 12, ST. LAWRENCE 11

Broc Allen blasted a home run and added two singles as the No. 2 Panthers outlasted the No. 3 Larries in a Section 10 Class C semifinal at Salmon River High School in Fort Covington.

Tristan Russell added a triple and two singles for the Panthers (5-10), who face Tupper Lake in the Class C final Wednesday at St. Lawrence University. Dustin Baker added two hits.

Noah Holmes provided a hit and scored three times for St. Lawrence.

In a Section 10 Class B play-in game, No. 4 Potsdam defeated No. 5 Norwood-Norfolk 8-5 to advance.

SOFTBALL

SKANEATELES 2, LOWVILLE 0 (8)

Skaneateles scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to break open a scoreless game and defeat Lowville in a Class B first-round meeting in Lowville.

Grace Wagner allowed two hits and two walks over eight shutout innings for the No. 9 Lakers (7-10), outdueling the Raiders' Anna Dening, who allowed nine hits but no runs until the eighth and struck out eight.

Ellie Walsh, Reese Gaidis and Finnly Pas'cal each went 3-for-4 for Skaneateles with Gaidis adding a double and an RBI and Pas'cal a double.

Kara Macaulay and Jakayla Spence each singled for Lowville (10-6).

CHATEAUGAY 3, LISBON 0

Avery McDonald struck out 10 batters and walked one en route to a four-hit shutout as the No. 1 Bulldogs defeated the Golden Knights in the opener of the Section 10 Class D tournament in Chateaugay.

Kaelyn Morgan singled and stole second in a two-run second inning for the Bulldogs (15-0), who advanced to host Hammond in the next round. Angela Dwyer added two hits.

Lisbon hurler Adia Richards allowed five hits and struck out five and walked three.

HAMMOND 6, MORRISTOWN 3

Ava Howie delivered a four-hitter and Mikayla Jones singled three times to help the Red Devils to the Class D first-round victory over the Green Rockets in Hammond.

Mallory Grabowski added a single and scored three times for Hammond (12-5).

Isabelle Woodcock tripled and singled for Morristown (8-7).

HARRISVILLE 6, MADRID-WADDINGTON 3

Starting pitcher Lila Stephenson pitched the victory and Avery Chartrand played solid defense at shortstop to pace the Pirates' Class D first-round win over the Yellowjackets in Harrisville.

Chartrand added three singles and drove in three runs for the Pirates, who advanced to play Heuvelton.

Kendall Thompson struck out 10 batters for Madrid-Waddington. Thompson, Abby Burwell and Grace LaMora each provided two singles.

HEUVELTON 20, COLTON-PIERREPONT 5

Chasity Johnson pitched the victory and delivered three singles, driving in two runs, as the Bulldogs scored five times in the first inning en route to the Class D first-round win in Heuvelton.

Carley Simmons added a triple, two singles and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs (12-5). Mikayla Ritchie tripled and singled and Cassidy Pray added a double, two singles and two RBIs. Addie Havens drove in two runs with a single and Hailey Montenegro added two hits and an RBI.

Hayley Murray singled twice for the Colts (8-7). Abby Smith and Eva Sevey each hit two-run singles.

GIRLS LACROSSE

HOMER 18, IMMACULATE HEART 2

Maria Partis scored five goals and added two assists as the Trojans cruised to victory over the Cavaliers in the first round of the Section 3 Class D tournament in Homer.

Gracie Newman, Isabelle Small and Lilly Sorenson each scored three goals with Sorenson adding three assists for Homer (12-5). Emma Effinger and Ella Spanbauer recorded two goals each against IHC (1-13).

HEUVELTON 19, OFA 6

Saige Blevins unloaded for eight goals as the Bulldogs defeated the Blue Devils in the first round of the Section 10 Class D tournament in Heuvelton.

Blevins owns the school single-season scoring mark, set this season, which is now at 80 goals.

Kerrigan Doyle contributed four goals and Raya McGaw added three goals for Heuvelton (8-9), which advanced to play top-seeded Salmon River.

Ella Ramsdell scored three goals for OFA (3-14). Mia Jeneault added two goals.

POTSDAM 17, MALONE 4

Emma Fields delivered four goals as the second-seeded Sandstoners defeated the No. 3 Huskies in the Section 10 Class C semifinals in Potsdam.

Danielle Emerson followed with two goals and two assists and Rylie Bicknell and Addison Adams each scored two goals. Allysa Fleury finished with a goal and two assists for Potsdam and Allyson Draper added a goal and an assist.