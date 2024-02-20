High school roundup (Feb. 19-24): Mooney, Booker girls hoops in regional final; Parrish falls

Balls representing various sports

MONDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cardinal Mooney 72, Tampa Prep 66

SARASOTA - Marlon Williams called a timeout. A couple of minutes later, he called another.

His Cardinal Mooney girls basketball team had stopped playing like his Cardinal Mooney girls basketball team.

Up by as many as 25 points in the third quarter, the Cougars took their foot off the accelerator just enough to give life to visiting Tampa Prep. But with their lead cut to as few as nine points, Williams’ troops responded with a couple of key baskets and advanced to the Class 3A-Region 3 title game with a 72-66 victory over the Terrapins in a region semifinal at the Mooney gym.

The win boosted the Cougars’ record to 20-6. On Thursday night at 7, Mooney will host Tampa Catholic, a 60-32 winner over Bishop Verot on Monday in another semifinal. The Cougars have been to three straight state title games, losing all three.

For much of the game, it appeared as if the Cougars would dispatch the Terrapins (15-10) without much difficulty. Mooney led after the first quarter, 15-10, at halftime, 41-25, and after third, 61-42. But Tampa Prep scored the final two buckets of the third quarter, and it gave momentum to head coach Erin Knight’s team entering the fourth.

And when a basket by Tampa Prep’s Treniti Fluher with three minutes, 30 seconds left cut Mooney’s lead to 64-55, Williams called the first of his two timeouts. He wasn’t happy with the way his team had allowed the Terrapins to rally from being down by more than 20 points.

“Rushing shots,” he said, “and that’s us still learning how to play basketball when you’re up 20. Making better decisions with the ball. Moving the ball around, get the best shot. We don’t have a shot clock, so we were just kind of impatient.”

A bucket down low from Sam Kotasek put Mooney back up by 11. A putback by Gabby Bush again cut the Cougar lead to 9, but a basket in the lane from Kali Barrett (game-high 19 points), made it 68-57. The clock was starting to become Mooney’s friend, but the Terrapins refused to go away. A 3-pointer from Kinnore Green with under a minute to go made it 71-64, and that was followed by a layup from Bush, slicing Mooney’s lead to five points. But the horn soon sounded, sending the Cougars into their fourth-straight regional final.

“We found some confidence and wanted to play,” said Knight. “Leave no regrets and get after it.”

In the two timeouts he took in the fourth quarter, Williams told his team to relax but that wasn’t all. “If you want to be a championship team, these are the games you have to win,” he said. “So you have to be able to make good decisions with the ball, play good help-side defense, rebound, and now, look at the clock. We don’t need the 3, but we need to make sure we find the open person. These things are just teaching moments. We still have things to work on. They came out in the fourth with a lot more energy, their defense was better, and they made some layups.”

Besides Barrett’s 19, Bri Behn had 16, and Sy’monique Simon 13. What may have hurt the Terrapins the most was their free-throw shooting. They finished 11-of-24.

“They got a lot of talent,” Knight said of the Cougars. “They stretch the floor, they knock down 3s, they dribble penetrate and get you scrambling. They really spread you defensively, and offensively they are super efficient. They got a great group of girls.”

- Doug Fernandes

Lely 53, Parrish Community 40

PARRISH − If there are two things that propelled the Lely High girls basketball team through its current winning streak it is defense and togetherness.

In winning their 15th straight game, the Trojans held Parrish Community without a field goal for the final 4 minutes, 37 seconds of a 53-40 victory in the Class 5A-Region 3 semifinal Monday evening at the Bulls gym.

“Defense wins championships,” Lely coach Jalen Outten said. “Everybody knows that.”

The fourth-seeded Trojans (20-8) advance to the regional final for the first time since 1977 when it visits third-seeded Port Charlotte High, a 54-44 winner at second-seeded Clearwater High, 7 p.m. Thursday at Tony Cicchella Gymnasium.

Top-seeded Parrish Community saw its winningest season in the five-year history of the program come to an end at 18-8. And there were many reasons why.

The Bulls were 12-for-32 from the foul line, 3-for-14 in the first half.

“We left 22 points on the board,” Parrish Community coach Kristy Cummins said. “It’s probably the worst we’ve shot from the free-throw line all year long. It was the wrong day for that.”

Second-leading scorer Sarah Decker spent more time on the bench with foul trouble than on the floor. She fouled out with 3:20 left in the game with five points, nine below her average.

“She was on the bench the majority of the game. She couldn’t get in any type of flow,” Cummins said. “You have to go with the flow and keep fighting, and that’s what we did.”

The helter-skelter, choppy game lacked flow throughout. There were 50 fouls called, 29 against Lely, in the loud gymnasium. There were substitutions on nearly every dead ball.

The game opened with the Trojans scoring the first points of the game in the Parrish Community basket.

Lely went 9:51 without a field goal during a stretch from the first to the second quarter.

The Trojans opened leads of 29-21 and 34-25 in the third quarter only to have the Bulls close to within 40-39 on a layup by Mary Portwood with 4:37 left.

Lely then put the game away with a 10-0 run: a free throw by Fara Louissaint, seven straight points by Sofiia Kirista, who led all scorers with 26 points, and two free throws by Oleksandra Rubanova, who finished with 13 points.

“My assistant coaches scouted them,” Outten said. “We got film on them and they gave me the scouting report. My assistant coaches did a helluva job preparing the kids.”

Parrish Community also had a good scoring report, but missing 20 free throws and turning the ball over due to Lely’s pressure defense negates much of the preparation.

“We knew the difference in the game was us being able to control the ball and keep the ball in our hands and not get into a running game,” Cummins said. “We had too many turnovers compared to the last few games.

“In the first half those free throws not going in was crucial.”

Portwood led the Bulls with 13 points.

“We play defense,” Outten said. “We held 10 (Portwood) down and took 32 (Decker) out of the game and played defense.”

The Trojans did a little team bonding Sunday night, heading to Miami for the Hurricanes women’s basketball game against Florida State University.

“Besides the defense, this team is close,” Outten said.

− Dennis Maffezzoli

Booker 52, Academy of the Holy Names 46

TAMPA − The third-seeded Tornadoes went to Tampa and defeated second-seeded Academy of the Holy Names on its home court to advance to the Class 4A-Region 3 final.

WInners of eight straight, Booker (15-9) heads Thursday to St. Petersburg to face top-seeded Lakewood High, a 67-39 winner over Gibbs of St. Petersburg, for a berth in the Final 4. The Tornadoes are looking for their third straight trip to the State Semifinals.

Booker defeated the Jaguars in last year's 4A-3 final to advance to the Final 4.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Riverview 19, Lakewood Ranch 7

AT: Riverview

TOP PLAYERS: (R) Susan Lowther 5 goals, 3 assists, 9 draw controls, 3 ground balls; Caroline Steinwachs 5 goals, 1 assist, 9 draw controls, 2 ground balls; CC Hackl 3 goals, 1 ground ball; Ashley Eisennacher 2 goals, 1 draw control, 4 ground balls; Verite Molinaro made 7 saves in goal

RECORD: Riverview 2-0

NEXT: Riverview at Plant, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

St. John's Neumann 3, Palmetto 0

AT: Naples

TOP PLAYERS: (P) Aiden Collins (L) (4 inns., 2 hits, 1 run)

RECORD: Palmetto 0-1

NEXT: Palmetto hosts Out-of-Door Academy, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Manatee high school sports roundup for the week of Feb. 19-24