High school roundup: Dicob, Marino lift Carthage to OT win over New Hartford in boys lacrosse quarterfinal

May 23—NEW HARTFORD — Evan Dicob scored an unassisted goal with three minutes and 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Carthage boys lacrosse team to a 7-6 victory over New Hartford on Wednesday night in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal.

Gage Marino supplied an unassisted goal with 30 seconds remaining in regulation for the fifth-seeded Comets, who improve to 10-6 on the season.

Dicob and Marino each generated two goals and an assist for Carthage, and Grant Dicob contributed a goal and two assists.

Goalie Conor Hickey made 16 saves to record the win for the Comets.

"My kids fought their tails off from the first faceoff until the last goal," Carthage coach Jason Coffman said. "They showed a lot of heart and gave everything they had. I could not have been any prouder of them!"

Jake Garcia and Sawyer Kramer each scored three goals to pace fourth-seeded New Hartford (13-4).

Carthage advanced to play top-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville-Manlius.

"They absolutely have shown a lot of heart this season," Coffman said. "They are a resilient group. Nothing makes their confidence dip and I love coaching them."

GENERAL BROWN 9, CAZENOVIA/MORRISVILLE EATON 5

Luke Dupee totaled six points, including scoring a pair of goals, and Nolan Ganter generated four goals as the fourth-seeded Lions defeated the fifth-seeded Lakers to win a Class D semifinal in Dexter.

Goalie Luke Secreti made 11 saves to register the win for General Brown (9-8).

Cam Thomas and Gabe Secreti each contributed a goal and an assist for the Lions, who led 4-3 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Lakers, 5-2, the rest of the way.

Alex Kuper scored a pair of goals for Cazenovia/Morrisville-Eaton (6-9) and goalie Tucker Ives was credited with 20 saves.

General Brown advanced to play top-seeded Marcellus in a semifinal at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Chittenango.

HOMER 7, INDIAN RIVER 6

Cooper Swartz generated four goals to spark the third-seeded Trojans past the sixth-seeded Warriors to win a Class C semifinal in Homer.

Gabe O'Connor scored two goals and goalie Ben Bradshaw made 11 saves to post the win for Homer (12-5) against Indian River (6-11).

Homer advanced to play second-seeded South Jefferson in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fayetteville-Manlius.

MARCELLUS 19, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0

Adam Rayfield scored two goals and assisted on two others to propel the top-seeded Mustangs past the ninth-seeded Vikings to win a Class D quarterfinal at Marcellus.

Henry Lawrence and Jimmy Cox each generated three goals for Marcellus (15-1).

Goalie Kole Steblin made six saves for Thousand Islands (7-11).

GIRLS LACROSSE

SALMON RIVER 25, HEUVELTON 7

Anastasia Terrance and Ariyah LaFrance each supplied six goals as the Shamrocks rolled past the Bulldogs in a Section 10 Class D semifinal game in Fort Covington.

The top-seeded Shamrocks (17-0) advanced to the championship game against the No. 2 Canton Golden Bears, slated for Tuesday at Clarkson University.

LaFrance added four assists and Terrance one. Bella Tarbell and Mylee Oakes contributed three goals each, and Mya Cree totaled two goals and an assist for Salmon River. Taytum Cook-Francis and Calysta Cree each finished with a goal and two assists.

Saige Blevins scored four goals for the No. 4 Bulldogs (8-10).

Canton defeated Saranac Lake Placid 11-2 in the other Class D semifinal.

SOFTBALL

MALONE 10, MASSENA 0

Brooke LaPlante tossed a no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three, as the Huskies defeated the Raiders for their first Section 10 Class A championship since 2019, at Fort Covington.

Malone (12-4) jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and cruised the rest of the way. Whitney St. Hilaire delivered a triple, single, run batted in and scored three times for the Huskies. Raegan McArdle added a triple and a single, and Delana LaPlante singled twice.

Malone advanced to a state Class A first-round game against the Section 3 champion next Thursday in East Syracuse. Massena finished its season 6-13.

CHATEAUGAY 6, HAMMOND 2

Leadoff batter Braelyn Nichols went 3-for-4 and starter Avery McDonald pitched a complete-game five-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks as the top-seeded Bulldogs defeated the fourth-seeded Red Devils in a Class D semifinal in Chateaugay.

Ali Johnston and Ryleigh Reardon each doubled and drove in two runs for Chateaugay (16-0). Vicki Titus went 2-for-3 with a double, and Maddy McComb and Ainsley Crawford added two hits apiece.

Kayla Vaughan had two hits and two RBIs for Hammond (12-6). Mikayla Jones also supplied two hits.

Chateaugay advanced to play Harrisville in the final at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Lawrence University.

HARRISVILLE 4, HEUVELTON 1

Lila Stephenson pitched a complete game to record the win, striking out seven, to help paces the second-seeded Pirates past the third-seeded Bulldogs to win a Class D semifinal in Harrisville.

Jaylin Fayette tripled twice and collected two RBIs for Harrisville, Ava Bearor totaled a double and two singles, Makenna Rose tallied two singles and two RBIs and Hailee Meagher singled twice.

Pitcher Chasity Johnson struck out three in a complete-game effort for Heuvelton and also delivered three singles at the plate, while teammate Addie Havens doubled.

WEEDSPORT 5, SOUTH LEWIS 1

Arieanna Giacolone tossed a one-hitter, striking out 11, as the ninth-seeded Wolverines defeated the eighth-seeded Falcons in a Class C first-round game in Turin.

Mallory Munn singled twice for Weedsport (7-9) against South Lewis (10-6).

BASEBALL

POTSDAM 5, GOUVERNEUR 3

Jaxon Bernard pitched the victory and added a double and two singles at the plate as the No. 4 Sandstoners upended the No. 1 Wildcats in a Section 10 Class B semifinal game in Gouverneur.

Potsdam advanced to play third-seeded Canton in the championship game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at St. Lawrence University.

Owen Miller connected for two hits and drove in three runs for Potsdam (7-10), which scored two runs in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Chase Rozler added two hits and two RBIs, and Brandon Bernard had two hits and an RBI.

Turner Sochia delivered two hits for Gouverneur (12-3). Connor Witherell knocked in a run with a single and Jude Wilson doubled.

CANTON 4, OFA 1 (10)

The Golden Bears scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat the No. 2 Blue Devils in a Section 10 Class B semifinal in Ogdensburg.

Canton loaded the bases in the top of the 10th and JJ Ahlfeld drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly. An error on the same play scored the second run of the inning. Parker Ames followed with single to drive in another run.

Charlie Todd pitched the first eight innings for Canton (6-10), striking out 13, walking three and permitting four hits. Zadok Roiger pitched the final two innings, striking out five and not allowing a hit.

Ames finished with two hits and Ahlfeld drove in two runs.

Starter Madden West threw five innings for OFA (8-7), allowing three hits and four walks and one run.

PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 7, HEUVELTON 2

Freshman Gage Caskinette struck out 11 on the mound and scattered three hits and eighth-grader Wade Caskinette went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as the No. 2 Panthers beat the No. 3 Bulldogs in the completion of a Class D semifinal that was suspended the previous day in the first inning due to a thunderstorm.

Parishville-Hopkinton advanced to the championship game against fifth-seeded Lisbon, scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at St. Lawrence University.

Luke Phippen hit a two-run triple and added a single for the Panthers. Ryoan Griffith went 2-for-3, and Avery Zenger and Jordan Snell each hit RBI singles. Nate Phippen added a hit and an RBI.

Parker Felt recorded two hits for Heuvelton.