High school roundup: Dening paces Lowville past Watertown to record win in softball

Apr. 17—LOWVILLE — Anna Dening pitched a complete game, striking out 15, and also went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in five runs to back Lowville's softball team to a 14-6 victory over Watertown on Tuesday to win a Frontier League "A-B" Division game.

Kendyl Allen went 2-for-2 and scored three runs for the Red Raiders, who improved to 4-2 on the season, and Myah Nortz tripled.

Jakayla Spence singled three times for Lowville and Catherine Peer singled and drove in three runs, while Phoebe Jennings doubled and singled and scored three runs.

Willa Overton went 3-for-4 and scored a run to pace the Cyclones (3-3, 2-1) and Julia Marzano went 2-for-2.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 28, GENERAL BROWN 1

Shea O'Dell went 4-for-5, including a double, and drove in five runs to help propel the Spartans past the Lions to win a "B" Division game in Glen Park.

Colleen Davis tripled, doubled and singled and Remissa Stephens doubled and singled twice, with both driving in two runs for South Jefferson (4-0).

Elizabeth Hobbs and Bryanna Moroughan each singled twice, with Hobbs driving in six runs for the Spartans, who jumped out to a 14-0 lead against General Brown (2-4).

THOUSAND ISLANDS 5, SACKETS HARBOR 0

Melanie Wiley fired a one-hitter, striking out 14 and walking one, to back the Vikings to a shutout win against the Patriots in a division crossover game in Sackets Harbor.

Jasmine Randall went 4-for-4, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs for Thousand Islands (4-2), Tatum Wiley singled twice, doubled and knocked in a run and Maci Maloney hit two singles against Sackets Harbor (3-1).

SOUTH LEWIS 7, LYME 3

Camryn Battles, Aleigha Hill, Liadan McAleese and Madison Rhubart each delivered two hits as the Falcons finished with 11 overall in a crossover victory over the Lakers in Chaumont.

Megan Klossner pitched the win for South Lewis (5-1).

Bristol Deluca supplied three hits for Lyme (1-3), including a double.

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 9, COPENHAGEN 4

Eily Vaughn went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored three runs to pace the Panthers past the Golden Knights to win a "D" Division game in Copenhagen.

Kadence Millard pitched a complete game, scattering six hits while striking out three and walking three to record the win for Belleville Henderson (2-2).

Samantha Stokley singled and scored two runs to lead Copenhagen (1-7, 1-5).

CANTON 24, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 5 (5)

Emma Logan and Shaylee Olmstead each totaled three hits and three RBIs and both scored three times as the Golden Bears rolled to the victory over the Flyers in Norfolk.

Faith Christy also compiled three hits and knocked in three. Tessa Alguire finished with two hits and scored four runs.

Emma Dillon singled twice for the Flyers.

SALMON RIVER 8, OFA 5

Kamry Thompson finished with three hits and Lindsey Durant pitched the win, also going 2-for-4 at the plate, as the Shamrocks beat the Blue Devils in Fort Covington.

COLTON-PIERREPONT 10, ST. REGIS FALLS 3

Emma Matthie pitched the win, striking out six, as the Colts defeated the Saints in an NAC East Division game in South Colton.

Mya Sevey singled twice and Katherine Hanifan hit a double for Colton-Pierrepont.

Leah Lansing hit a triple for the Saints.

BRUSHTON-MOIRA 18, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2

Lillie Robideau struck out six en route to the complete-game victory in Brushton-Moira's East Division win over Parishville-Hopkinton in Brushton.

Kyla Phelan, Addisyn Mitchell and Summer Mayville each delivered two hits for Brushton-Moira.

CHATEAUGAY 6, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0

Avery McDonald threw the shutout, allowing five hits, and Katelyn Morgan hit three doubles in the NAC East Division win at Chateaugay.

Zoey French finished with a double and two singles for Madrid-Waddington.

Also, in a nonleague game, Gouverneur defeated Carthage 15-0.

BASEBALL

BEAVER RIVER 2, CARTHAGE 1

Winning pitcher Kade Schneider tossed a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking four and also doubled and scored a run as the Beavers edged the Comets to win an "A-B" Division game played in Carthage.

Karter Kloster doubled, singled and scored the winning run the top of the seventh inning for Beaver River (5-1, 2-1) against Carthage (1-2).

WATERTOWN 4, LOWVILLE 1

Daniel Maurer pitched a four-hitter over 6 2/3 innings, striking out six while walking only two to pace the Cyclones (3-0) to victory over the Red Raiders to win an "A-B" Division game played at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Logan Watson doubled and singled twice to lead Lowville (1-3, 1-2).

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 14, ALEXANDRIA 4 (5)

Winning pitcher Brandon Dodge tripled, singled and drove in a run to help pace the Panthers past the Purple Ghosts to win a "D" Division game, which was shortened to five innings in Belleville.

Brady Mooney and Fred Plummer each doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Belleville Henderson (3-1, 3-0).

Mason Savage singled twice for Alexandria (3-3).

POLAND 7, COPENHAGEN 1

The Tornadoes (2-1) defeated the Golden Knights to win a nonleague game in Copenhagen.

Parkin Colton doubled and singled and Aydan Sheitz singled twice to lead Copenhagen (2-5).

MASSENA 4, OFA 3

The Raiders scored three runs in the third inning on RBI singles by Drake Love and Michael Herrick as Massena defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Ogdensburg.

Cory Monacelli added a double and Wayne Eddy a single in the inning. Taylor Mitchell and Eddy combined for nine strikeouts on the mound, allowing just one hit, Lucca LaBella's three-run home run in the fifth inning.

Rylan Murray added two singles for Massena.

GOUVERNEUR 11, MALONE 1

Holden Stowell fired a three-hit complete game, striking out seven and walking three, as the Wildcats defeated the Huskies in an NAC Central Division game in Gouverneur.

Stowell added two hits at the plate and scored twice. Ashton Currier drove in two runs and scored three, and Ashton Bowman contributed two hits.

TUPPER LAKE 22, ST. LAWRENCE 0 (5)

Wyatt Godin struck out seven and limited St. Lawrence to two hits to help Tupper Lake capture the five-inning game at Brasher Falls.

Karter Kenniston led the offense with four hits, including a home run and two doubles, driving in four and scoring five runs. Griffin Shaheen supplied three hits and two RBIs.

In another NAC game, Madrid-Waddington defeated Chateaugay 10-3.

BOYS LACROSSE

SOUTH JEFFERSON 16, GENERAL BROWN 8

Chase Waite scored four goals and assisted on two others and Cobin O'Brien totaled three goals and three assists to propel the Spartans over the Lions to win a nonleague game in Adams.

Andre Watts contributed four goals and an assist for South Jefferson (5-2), Chase Bickle tallied two goals and two assists and Julien Watts chipped in with two goals and an assist.

Goalie Noah Cousins made 10 saves to post the win for the Spartans and Tommy Piddock recorded a pair of assists.

Cam Thomas generated three goals for General Brown (4-4), Gabe Secreti tallied two goals and two assists and Nolan Ganter supplied a pair of goals.

Goalie Luke Secreti finished with 16 saves for the Lions.

CARTHAGE 9, INDIAN RIVER 6

Kayden Pauqette scored four goals to help propel the Comets past the Warriors to a win a nonleague game in Philadelphia.

Marcus Hickey generated two goals and two assists for Carthage (3-4), and Michael Ventiquattro scored two goals and assisted on another.

Goalie Conor Hickey made eight saves to record the win for the Comets against Indian River (3-5).

THOUSAND ISLANDS 14, IMMACULATE HEART 5

Owen Bismarck and Nolan Doxtater each totaled five goals and an assist as the Vikings topped the Cavaliers to win a nonleague game played in Clayton.

Thomas Bernhardt contributed two goals and three assists and Spencer Jenis chipped in with a goal and an assist for Thousand Islands (2-4) against Immaculate Heart Central (0-5).

OFA 12, POTSDAM 7

Nate Irvine led the way with three goals and an assist as Ogdensburg Free Academy won its third straight game with an NAC victory over Potsdam, at Ogdensburg.

Theodore Hewko added two goals and an assist. Aiden O'Neil provided a goal and three assists, and Landon Denner and Ty Jacobs each finished with two goals. Jack Morley added a goal and an assist.

Quinn McGaheran finished with a goal and an assist for Potsdam.

GIRLS LACROSSE

SOUTH JEFFERSON 16, GENERAL BROWN 6

Lily Morrison and Brooke Perry each generated three goals to pace the Spartans to victory over the Lions to win a Frontier League game in Dexter.

Hannah Hathway totaled two goals and assisted on another and Savannah Hodges and Jade Doldo scored two goals each for South Jefferson (6-2, 5-0).

Kendra Staie chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Spartans against General Brown (3-5, 2-2).

INDIAN RIVER 14, CARTHAGE 8

Michaela Delles scored six goals and assisted on another and Ravan Marsell totaled three goals, three assists and 14 draw controls to pace the Warriors past the Comets to win a Frontier League game in Carthage.

Keera LaLonde scored a pair of goals for Indian River (6-1, 3-1) and Kallie Delles tallied two assists against Carthage (3-5, 1-4).

MASSENA 13, OFA 4

Jayla Thompson connected for five goals to help the Raiders pull away for the NAC victory against the Blue Devils in Massena.

Brooke Terry followed with four goals and two assists and Sami Arney tallied two goals for Massena (4-0). Hailey LaShomb added a goal and an assist.

Mia Jeneault scored three times for OFA.

GOLF

GENERAL BROWN TAKES TWO

Kamden Joles shot a 45 to pace General Brown to a pair of Frontier League victories over Alexandria and Indian River. General Brown beat Alexandria 5-2 and Indian River 6-1. Alexandria won 6 1/2-1/2 over Indian River.

Wade Stone shot a 43 to pace Alexandria and Eric Frank carded a 45 for Indian River.

WATERTOWN WINS PAIR

Watertown claimed victories over Lowville and Sandy Creek during a tri-match at Thompson Park Golf Course in Watertown.

Watertown (3-1) defeated Lowville 7-0 and Sandy Creek 6-1.

Tanner Esposito shot a 40 for medalist honors on the par-35 course.

Lowville defeated Sandy Creek 5-2.

BOYS TENNIS

WATERTOWN 4, CARTHAGE 1

Riley Morrison defeated Rafferty Pittman in three sets at No. 1 singles to spark the Cyclones past the Comets to win a Frontier League match.

LOWVILLE 4, INDIAN RIVER 1

Josh Weiler and Nolan Moshier gained singles victories to key the Raiders' victory over the Warriors in Lowville.

Weiler won 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 at first singles and Moshier 6-2, 6-3 at third singles.

Drake Phalen won at second singles (6-2, 2-6, 6-3) for Indian River.