High school roundup (Dec. 4-9): Riverview boys hoops hands Parrish first loss of the season

Balls representing various sports

MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Riverview 67, Parrish 57

AT: Parrish

TOP PLAYERS: (R) Jeremiah Dawson 20 points, six rebounds; Jayden Dudash 17 points, 12 rebounds; (P) Dylan Higgins 20 points, Malakai Cuffy 15, Miles Fettermamn 11

RECORDS: Riverview 2-2, Parrish 4-1

NEXT: Parrish at Lakewood Ranch, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview hosts Lehigh, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lemon Bay 64, Naples 54

AT: Naples

TOP PLAYERS: (LB) Maya Collins 23 points, Mackenzie Long 16, Maya Dickerson 11

RECORD: Lemon Bay 2-2

NEXT: Lemon Bay at Port Charlotte, Thursday, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Braden River 3, Lemon Bay 0

AT: Braden River

TOP PLAYERS: (BR) Niley Molina, Maddie Baehr and Camryn Kolbe each had a goal; Reece Phillips and Natalie Davis each had an assist.

RECORD: Braden River 7-1

NEXT: Braden River at Manatee, Thursday, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Manatee high school sports roundup for the week of Dec. 4-9