High school roundup: Clay Vogt pitches Copenhagen to baseball victory against Sackets Harbor

Apr. 12—COPENHAGEN — Clay Vogt tossed a three-hitter over six innings to record the win as Copenhagen's baseball team blanked Sackets Harbor, 3-0, on Friday in a Frontier League game.

Vogt struck out nine and walked two to back the Golden Knights, who improve to 1-4, including 1-3 in the league.

Colton Parkin doubled, singled and drove in a run for Copenhagen, Brett Vogt tripled and knocked in a run and Aydan Sheitz singled twice against Sackets Harbor (2-3).

BOYS LACROSSE

NEW HARTFORD 6, CARTHAGE 4

Sawyer Kramer scored a pair of goals to pace a balanced effort as the Spartans defeated the Comets in a nonleague game in New Hartford.

Goalie Walker Williams made eight saves to record the win for New Hartford (5-0) against Carthage (2-4).