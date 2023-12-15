High School Roundup: Classical, East Providence, Cumberland all win in Thursday hoop action

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division I

Classical 92, Westerly 46

The Purple flirted with the century mark in points as they doubled up the Bulldogs. Classical was down 11-6 in the first quarter but after a timeout it was all Purple from there. Azzy Harrison led the way in the win with 32 points and teammates Abdul Evans scored 20 points and Devin Stone contributed 15 more. For Westerly, Romell Hamelin scored 16 and Jesse Samo added 15 points and 6 boards.

East Providence 37, East Greenwich 36

Derrell Liggins scored all 9 of his points in the second half, and teammates Franklin Lopez knocked down 9 and Kenaz Ochgwu added 8 more as the Townies slipped past the Avengers. Rees Maccarone led the way for EP as he scored 18 points, half of his team's total.

Cumberland 53, Cranston East 44

Hunter Zancan scored a team-high 17 points, Joseph Parenteau scored a dozen and Connor Allard added 10 as the Oakers defeated the Bolt. Andrew Barrionette scored 15 points, including 3 treys, for CE in the loss.

Division II

Burrillville 48, South Kingstown 44

With a minute left in the game and Burrillville and South Kingstown locked in a 44-44 tie, Jordan Furtado hit a floater in the lane and seconds later made good on two free throws and the Broncos came away with a victory over the Rebels. Nola Serafin led all scorers with 17 points and Furtado scored 13. Jonah Monnes topped SK with 10 points in the loss.

Johnston 78, Mt. Hope 42

There was no taming Johnston's three-headed monster in the Panthers' Division II opener. Mike Carlino led all scorers with 20 points, Brayden Testa had 15 and Jayden Testa added 14 in the victory. Mt. Hope, which was led by Lucas Andrezzoi (11 points) drops to 0-2 on the young season in league play.

Toll Gate 45, Tiverton 39

The outstanding play of Dylan Perreault helped Toll Gate celebrate a victory over Tiverton. Perreault poured in 21 points and he also grabbed 21 boards in the season opener for both teams.

Pilgrim 74, Chariho 70

Trailing by 12 points with four minutes to play, the Patriots managed to force overtime, thanks to freshman Jack Bannon making the game-tying free throw, then knocking the ball from a Chargers shooter to preserve the tie. In the extra period, Pilgrim's Dylan Vale took over, sinking 5 free throws to put the Patriots ahead, and Jack McConnell pulled down some clutch rebounds to prevent a Chargers comeback. Vale led all scorers with 23 points, and Carter Clifton added 16 for Pilgrim's first win of the season. For Chariho, Mason Cabida and Chris Kozlosky (five 3-pointers) each scored 19, and Owen Apice added 15 in the loss.

Rogers 61, Coventry 49

Ponaganset 53, Mount St Charles 49

Down 47-45, Michael Rizoli tied it up with 12 seconds left to play to send the game into overtime. Jason Sepe hit a big go-ahead 3-pointer in OT to give Ponaganset the lead and sealed the victory with a free throw. Sepe led all scorers with 22 points, while teammate Peter Gervasio added 9. Rizoli led the Mounties with 16 points.

