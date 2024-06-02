High school roundup: Chateaugay edges Sackets Harbor to reach state semifinals in softball

Jun. 2—CANTON — Saturday's New York State Class D regional championship girls softball game between undefeated Section 10 champion Chateaugay and Section 3 champion Sackets Harbor ended fittingly.

It ended with Chateaugay pitcher Avery McDonald taking two steps off the mound to catch a pop fly to secure a 3-2 victory and then drop to her knees on ground where she was buried by an avalanche of Bulldog teammates.

"I am just so proud of this team. Everyone has worked so hard and we have accomplished so much," said McDonald, who struck out eight in pitching a four-hitter to out duel Sackets Harbor's Natalie Gibbons in a matchup of hard-throwing right-handers.

Gibbons struck out five, scattered eight hits and kept the Bulldogs (18-0) off the board over the last six innings.

"I started pitching in fourth grade and it has become my passion and I have had my same catcher since fourth grade in Ali (Johnston)," McDonald said. "She has helped me so much. Today I threw a lot of fastballs, mixed in some changeups and pitched to the corners."

After winning the first Section 10 Class D softball title in school history, coach Jason LaPlante's team will travel to Long Island next weekend to make the school's first appearance in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's final four in the sport.

McDonald also singled twice, including an RBI single in a three-run first inning, and Vicki Titus plated two runners with a single in the inning as well.

McDonald also made the game's critical defensive play after the Patriots loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the sixth inning. She fielded a ground ball to the mound and threw home to Johnston who made a strong throw to third base to where the runner trying to advance from second was tagged out. McDonald then fielded another ground ball and retired the side.

"As a pitching and catching combination. Avery and Ali are special. They got us out of that jam in the sixth inning which was so important" LaPlante said.

"Getting those three runs in the first inning was also so important. In game like this when you two excellent teams with good pitching and good defense it just very hard to score."

Braelyn Nichols (two singles) and McDonald (two singles), each singled and scored in the first inning when Johnston scored after reaching on a walk. Ryleigh Reardon and Angela Dwyer also singled for the Bulldogs.

Chateaugay entered Saturday's game ranked fifth in the New York State Sportswriters Class D poll and Sackets Harbor (16-5), which was ranked eighth, won the Section 3 title as the sixth seed in the tournament.

The Patriots scored their two runs in the third inning where Maya Matice walked, Lily Green singled and Taylor Mower stroked a two-run single. Peyton Britton and Olivia Derouin also singled in the game.

"We beat some very good teams to get this far," Sackets Harbor coach Dan Green said. "Some people were surprised because we were the sixth seed. But I wasn't surprised at all. We got to the semis last year and we had a lot of people back.

"This was a great game today. It was too very good teams. Both pitchers threw well and both teams made plays in the field. We played well today but we just had a few breaks that didn't go our way. Those breaks went our way in the other games we played to get here."

UNION SPRINGS 13, SANDY CREEK 8

Section 4 champion Union Springs outlasted Sandy Creek to win a Class C state quarterfinal at Onondaga Community College.

Julia Hollister went 2-for-4, including a triple, drove in four runs and scored a pair of runs for Sandy Creek (19-3) and Scout Preston singled twice and knocked in two runs.

Union Springs, which never trailed built a 9-7 lead through four innings and then scored two runs in both the fifth and seventh innings to pull away.

The Comets scored one run in the first inning, three in the second, three more in the fourth and one in the fifth in trying to keep pace with Union Springs.

BERNE-KNOX-WESTERLO 14, ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 0

State tournament newcomer Berne-Knox-Westerlo (22-3) sent 12 batters to the plate in scoring nine runs in their first at-bat then tacked on three more in the second en route to halting the Larries (15-5) in a Class C state quarterfinal held at St. Lawrence University.

Sara Macrina went the distance for the win, striking out 12 and walking two while limiting St. Lawrence Central to just two hits. Annica Ramsdell pitched the first two innings and freshman AJ Sweet came on to finish in the circle.

Olivia Kirker led the way offensively for the Bulldogs with two hits, two runs scored and three RBI. Katie Stevens went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Abby Pasquini connected for a two-run double and came around to score three times while Hailey Lacko singled, scored two runs and drove in another.

Avery Marcil and Sweet singled to account for the lone hits for the Larries.

BASEBALL

TACONIC HILLS 9, CANTON 0

Senior pitcher Brandon Rossano came into the Class B regional final game with an 0.40 ERA and lowered it by striking out 14 in a three-hit shutout against Section 10 champion Canton in a game played in Albany.

Taconic Hills claimed its for first regional banner in 30 years with Rossano raising his season record to 8-1 and as well as going 3-for-4 at the plate, including a double.

Zach Row went 2-for-3, Macky Kirby scored two runs, Gavin Hartka drove in three runs, while Troy Super knocked in two.

As regional champs, the Titans are now one win away from tying the 1994 team for the best finish in school history as state finalists. At 22-2, they play in the Class B state semifinals next Friday at Union-Endicott High School.

JJ Ahlfeld singled twice for Canton and Gavin Schryver singled.

Charlie Todd and Zadock Roiger who pitched Canton to the Section 10 Class B title combined on the mound again for the Golden Bears.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 12, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2

At Tom Fay Field at St. Lawrence University, the Eagles (9-6) outscored Parishville-Hopkinton 4-2 in the second inning and then added solo runs in their next two at-bats before putting the game out of reach with a seven-run barrage in the sixth to win a Class D state quarterfinal.

Matthew Case lasted one out into the sixth inning to earn the win, striking out seven and scattering three hits while giving up five walks. Noah Springer then came and allowed a hit to the first batter he faced Luke Phippen, who stole second but wound up being the victim of an unlikely game-ending double-play that saw center fielder Daniel Deuel snare a sinking line drive, then out raced Phippen back to second base.

Avery Zenger, Jack Snell and Jordon Snell all pitched for the Panthers.

Taylor Smead went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and Jacob Bristol singled and scored twice. Case and Mason Conklin both came around to scored a pair of runs as the Eagles took advantage of a handful of Parishville-Hopkinton errors.

Offensively for the Panthers (12-4), Nate Phippen walked and scored the first run on an error. Gage Caskinett walked and eventually came home on a single from Ray Voisine and Julian Wenzel and Ryan Griffith each doubled.

BOYS LACROSSE

JAMESVILLE-DEWITT 22, OFA 3

Sam Brazell totaled eight points, including scoring three goals and Grahm Kesselring scored six goals and assisted on another to fuel the Red Rams to victory against the Blue Devils in a Class C state quarterfinal played at Fayetteville-Manlius.

Ryan Babikan contributed two goals and four assists, Brody Kesselring supplied three goals and two assists and Luke Patchen scored three goals for Section 3 champion Jamesville-DeWitt (18-2).

The Red Rams scored eight goals in each of the first two quarters in building a 16-1 advantage through the first half.

"They (Jamesville-DeWitt) were unbelievably good and their depth was off the charts," Ogdensburg Free Academy coach Andrew Ruddy, whose team won the first sectional title in boys lacrosse in the program history.

Aidan O'Neil scored the first goal for the Blue Devils and also tallied a goal in the second half.

"The boys played to the best of their ability and had a great season," Ruddy continued. "To go 8-5 in the regular season and have a turnaround to win the section is a great accomplishment and one that no other boys lacrosse team at OFA has ever done. It was our program's first sectional title in the 15 years."

MARCELLUS 21, CANTON 4

Adam Rayfield scored four goals and assisted on four others and Nick Rayfield contributed three goals and four assists as the Mustangs cruised to victory over the Golden Bears in a Class D state quarterfinal at Fayetteville-Manlius.

Donavan Fraher generated four goals and two assists for Section 3 champion Marcellus (18-1).