High school roundup: Charlton scores 36 in Watertown's victory over General Brown

Jan. 4—WATERTOWN — Seth Charlton unloaded for 36 points to fuel the Watertown boys basketball team's 68-50 Frontier League "A-B" Division victory against General Brown on Wednesday night.

Parker Moffett provided 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Cyclones (7-3, 4-0), who pulled away in the second quarter and held off the Lions in the second half. Jack Adams contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists to the effort.

Aiden McManaman scored 18 points for General Brown (1-8, 0-4), and Bennett Eichhorn contributed 12.

TUPPER LAKE 85, MADRID-WADDINGTON 41

Tom Peterson delivered 31 points and Austin Clark supplied 21 as the Lumberjacks prevailed over the Yellowjackets in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Madrid.

Mike Converse added 15 points and Tyler LaPlante 11 for Tupper Lake.

Jakob Mayette and Cole Smith scored eight points each for Madrid-Waddington.

In two nonleague games involving NAC boys teams, Plattsburgh defeated Malone 65-49 and Brushton-Moira topped Peru 48-32.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COPENHAGEN 59, BEAVER RIVER 33

Halle Miller scored 19 points as Copenhagen pulled away with a 16-4 second quarter to claim the interdivision victory over Beaver River at Copenhagen.

Madison Cheek and Claire Jones each supplied 10 points for the Golden Knights (7-2, 5-1). Samantha Stokely added 10 and seven rebounds. Jones distributed six assists.

SACKETS HARBOR 55, SANDY CREEK 49

Peyton Britton posted 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead Sackets Harbor in a Frontier League interdivision victory against Sandy Creek in Sackets Harbor.

Lily Green added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots (5-2, 3-2). Paige Britton pulled in 10 rebounds.

ALEXANDRIA 41, THOUSAND ISLANDS 32

Sincerity Diange hit for 12 points and Ciara Dawley scored 11 in Alexandria's interdivision triumph over Thousand Islands in Clayton.

Diange contributed nine rebounds and Dawley six steals. Abigail Edgar also grabbed nine rebounds for the Purple Ghosts (3-6, 2-5) and Faith Watson added eight.

LAFARGEVILLE 65, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 29

Emeline Barton poured in 36 points and contributed 10 steals on defense as the Red Knights sailed to victory over the Black Knights in Belleville.

Margie Barton followed with 15 points, all on five 3-pointers for LaFargeville (8-1, 7-0).

Eily Vaughn scored 10 points for Belleville Henderson (3-4, 2-3).

SOUTH JEFFERSON 52, CARTHAGE 29

Katelyn Whitley scored 19 points as South Jefferson controlled Carthage for the Frontier League "A-B" victory in Adams.

Brooke Perry contributed 14 points for the Spartans (5-4, 3-3). Savannah Hodges had eight.

Alana Ault led the Comets (1-6, 1-4) with nine points.

HERMON-DEKALB 53, MADRID-WADDINGTON 26

Olivia Simser connected for 20 points and added 10 rebounds and 11 steals as the state's top-ranked Class D team Hermon-DeKalb defeated Madrid-Waddington in a nonleague game in DeKalb Junction.

Aaliyah O'Donnell followed with 14 points and Hailey Brabaw scored 11 for the unbeaten Demons (8-0).

Kaitlyn Putman scored 10 points for Madrid-Waddington.

HAMMOND 66, HARRISVILLE 26

Ava Howie scored 31 points and Landree Kenyon followed with 21 points as Hammond put up 42 points in the first half en route to the NAC West Division victory in Hammond.

Violet Atkinson scored 16 points for Harrisville.

EDWARDS-KNOX 35, LISBON 32

Lily Lottie scored five of her team-high nine points in the final quarter as Edwards-Knox defeated Lisbon for a West Division win in Russell.

Rylee Typhair added eight points for the Cougars, who outscored the Golden Knights 11-7 in the fourth quarter.

Allison Bell scored 17 points for Lisbon, including all of her team's points in the fourth.

CHATEAUGAY 71, COLTON-PIERREPONT 17

Irelynn LaPlante paced a balanced offensive performance for Chateaugay with 16 points in an NAC East Division romp against Colton-Pierrepont in Chateaugay.

Avery McDonald added 15 points, Payton Parmeter 13, Kaelyn Morgan 11 and Madison McComb nine for the Bulldogs. Morgan and Aurora Gogolen each recorded 10 rebounds and McComb contributed 10 assists and five steals.

Hayley Murray scored six points for the Colts.

WRESTLING

SOUTH JEFFERSON 48, LOWVILLE 28

South Jefferson captured five matches by fall and added three wins by forfeit to claim the Frontier League "B" Division victory at Lowville.

Brock Frederick (124 pounds), Landon Porter (131), Connor Davis (138), Jon Paradis (145) and Ryley Monica (160) each claimed victories by pin with Paradis winning in 48 seconds for the Spartans (4-1).

Conner Sullivan (170), Mason Eckelman Ouellette (190), Sean Kelly (215) and Charles Vonwall (285) gained pins for Lowville. Patrick Grimesey added a win by major decision at 152.

INDIAN RIVER 51, SOUTH LEWIS 16

Eli Faus scored a pin in 1:23 at 116 pounds and Indian River added five other victories by fall in a Frontier League interdivision match against South Lewis in Turin.

Kane Lynch (131), Michael Ashley (145), Brady Lynch (160), Kaden Smith (190) and Brayden Christian (215) also won via fall for the Warriors (4-1). Tomah Gummow added a win by technical fall at 124 and Kymah Gummow recorded a major decision at 108.

Matthew Marks recorded a pin at 285 for South Lewis.

GOUVERNEUR 49, MALONE 18

Gouverneur recorded victories by pin through six successive matches to gain the Northern Athletic Conference victory over Franklin Academy in Malone.

Ryan Mashaw (138 pounds) and Drew Gates (170) each won by fall in less than 40 seconds with Mashaw's pin in 30 and Gates' in 36. Mason Dusharm (131), Turner Sochia (152), Vandavian Way (160) and Holden Stowell (190) also won by fall for the Wildcats.

Liam Harte (116), Brock St. Louis (215) and Trent Dupra (285) recorded pins for Malone.

CANTON 41, MASSENA 18

Canton received pins from Graham Rozler, Charlie Rossner, Lyndon Went and Kaeden Locey to defeat host Massena in an NAC match.

Cole Clifford added a victory by technical fall for Canton.

Rawennakaien Silver, Nolan Jenson and Cameron Walcott scored victories by fall for Massena.

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, SANDY CREEK 1

South Jefferson used a strong defensive game to defeat Sandy Creek in a Frontier League interdivision match in Sandy Creek. South Jefferson won by scores of 25-23, 28-30, 25-19, 25-14.

For Sandy Creek, Mikayla Glazier totaled 17 service points, 23 assists and six digs. Phoenicia Hathway recorded 12 kills, 10 service points and eight digs. Gaia Giarra added nine kills and seven points. Maddie Coe added 11 digs.

BOYS HOCKEY

ST. LAWRENCE 4, MALONE 1

Collin Sirles' end-to-end unassisted goal with just under two minutes left in the second period put St. Lawrence ahead for good en route to the NAC Division II victory in Malone.

Michael Donie added two goals for SLC and Damen Olson also scored. Dylan Bressett made 19 saves in goal for the Larries (3-3-2, 1-1-1).

Jake Kaska scored for Malone to tie the score in the second period.