High school roundup: Carmen Crockett pitches, hits Buckfield past Forest Hills in softball semifinal

Jun. 6—BUCKFIELD — Carmen Crockett tossed a no-hitter for the second straight day as second-seeded Buckfield advanced to the Class D South regional final with a six-inning, 10-0 semifinal win over No. 6 Forest Hills on Thursday.

The regional final is scheduled for Tuesday at St. Joseph's College in Standish.

Crockett also led the No. 2 Bucks' (17-1) offense, totaling team highs with four RBIs and three hits, including a double. In the circle, she struck out 14 batters and walked three in the six-inning victory. She threw a five-inning no-hitter against St. Dom's in Wednesday's regional quarterfinal win.

Amelia Hill, Cora Brewster and Chloee Bennett all added two hits for the Bucks, with one of Bennett's a double.

The Tigers finish the season with an 8-9 record.

Big hits lifted the fifth-seeded Red Eddies (11-6) to a Class A North quarterfinal win over the fourth-seeded Windjammers (10-7) in Rockport.

Naomi Valcin homered and Kylee Lebrun and Kassidy Lobb both doubled for Edward Little. Each of them had two hits, as did Mackenzie Grenier and Leah Thibodeau.

Lobb earned the win in the circle, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out six batters in seven innings.

Thea Laukka led Camden Hills with two hits.

Leo Sullivan hit a grand slam as the third-seeded Wildcats (12-5) used a seven-run third inning to pull away from the sixth-seeded Hornets (15-3), earning a five-inning mercy-rule victory in a Class B South quarterfinal at York.

Jack Joyce hit a three-run homer and struck out seven over five innings for the win.

Noah Carpenter belted a two-run homer for Leavitt.

Dylan Capano pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts, and Caleb Vacchiano blasted a grand slam in the fourth inning, breaking the game open for the second-seeded Hawks (13-4) as they downed the 10th-seeded Falcons (8-10) in a Class C South quarterfinal in Hiram.

Brady Metcalf, James Ritter, Bryce Stacey and Bradly Metcalf all had multiple hits for Sacopee Valley, which next faces third-seeded Mt. Abram on Saturday.

Copy the Story Link

Watch: Oxford Hills surges past Brewer in A North softball quarterfinal