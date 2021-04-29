High school roundup: Caribou tennis teams earn sweep against rival Presque Isle

Reuters

Playing alongside South Africa's Erik van Rooyen in the two-man team event, the 27-year-old removed his shoes and pulled up his trousers on the par-four 16 to salvage his ball from the bank of a lake where television pundits confirmed two alligators had been spotted during the third round alone. "The first thing that went through my mind was snakes because I had to take my shoes off," Clark told reporters at TPC Louisiana after the round. Despite the looming threat, Clark managed to shoot the ball out of the swamp and land it just a little over 14 feet from the hole, walking out of the water speckled with mud, before making par.