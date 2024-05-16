High school roundup: Canton delivers shutout against Potsdam in regular-season baseball finale

May 16—Zadok Roiger went 2-for-4 with a double and was one of three Canton pitchers to combine on a shutout as the Golden Bears defeated the Potsdam Sandstoners 4-0 in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division baseball game Wednesday as NAC squads wrapped up their regular seasons.

Roiger pitched three innings and Jackson Ames and Charlie Todd threw two innings apiece as the trio allowed three hits and two walks.

Todd also drove in two runs, supplying one hit, and Ames was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Gavin Schryver added two hits and an RBI and Parker Ames finished with two hits.

John Duffy supplied two hits for Potsdam.

MALONE 6, OFA 2

Malone's Jordan Perry and Jordan Peck combined on a four-hitter as the Huskies defeated the Blue Devils in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.

Trent Carrico hit a pair of singles for Malone. Brock Spaulding, Talen Manley and Bradley Poupore each singled in a five-run sixth inning.

Tyler Sovie hit a home run for OFA (8-4) and Lucca LaBella knocked in a run with a single. Both players totaled two hits.

MASSENA 12, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2

Michael Herrick supplied three hits and drove in a run and Drake Love went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to key the Raiders' Central Division victory over the Flyers in Norfolk.

Ananda Premo added two hits and an RBI and Cory Monacelli hit a two-run double. Taylor Mitchell pitched the win, striking out five.

Dylan Lauzon hit a two-run single for Norwood-Norfolk.

ST. LAWRENCE 7, CHATEAUGAY 1

Carl Moore struck out seven, walked two and scattered eight hits in pitching the victory in the Larries' East Division win in Brasher Falls.

Noah Holmes recorded two hits for SLC. Abe Snell singled and drove in two runs.

HEUVELTON 11, LISBON 2

Ryley Liscum pitched a complete-game five-hitter, striking out nine and walking two to lead the Bulldogs to the NAC West win over the Golden Knights in Lisbon.

Justin Ashlaw was 3-for-4 with a double and drove in four runs. Jude Spooner went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Dylan Demers added a single and two RBIs.

Gabe Smith singled twice and Owen Jerome hit a double for Lisbon.

HARRISVILLE 15, MORRISTOWN 3

Aiden Chartrand tossed a two-hitter and connected for a double and two singles at the plate in a West Division victory over the Green Rockets in Morristown.

Joe Sheppard and Nolan Sullivan each hit two doubles and Brendan Loos had two singles for the Pirates.

In another West Division game, Edwards-Knox beat Clifton-Fine 16-3.

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 13, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0 (5)

Brittan Cross drove in six runs and three Panthers pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Panthers won a five-inning crossover game against the Vikings in Clayton.

Cross went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple. Ty Disbro went 2-for-3 with a double for Belleville Henderson (12-2). Kadon Nolder doubled and drove in a run and Cayden Randall had a hit and knocked in two runs.

Brady Mooney pitched four innings and struck out seven. Kash Gordinier and Brandon Dodge had a strikeout each in the last inning.

SOFTBALL

THOUSAND ISLANDS 12, GENERAL BROWN 3 (5)

Freshman Melanie Wiley struck out 16 batters during a four-hit complete game victory as the Vikings beat the Lions in a crossover game in Clayton.

Wiley also drove in four runs at the plate on two hits.

Ami Robbins went 3-for-4 for Thousand Islands (11-4) with a double, triple and three RBIs. Tatum Wiley added two doubles and an RBI. Elle Matthews and Rachel Illoff contributed two hits apiece.

SANDY CREEK 10, LOWVILLE 5

Mikayla Glazier went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs and pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, striking out nine and walking none as the Comets claimed the crossover game against the Raiders in Lowville.

Scout Preston and Abigail Balcom each hit home runs for Sandy Creek (15-2). Preston drove in three runs and Balcom two. Baylee Williams went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and an RBI. Julie Hollister doubled twice and drove in two runs.

For Lowville, Jakayla Spence tripled and knocked in two runs. Kara Macaulay added a hit and two RBIs.

HAMMOND 16, EDWARDS-KNOX 6

Ava Howie hurled a one-hitter and added a double at the plate as the Red Devils defeated the Cougars in an NAC West Division game in Russell.

Landree Kenyon delivered two doubles for Hammond and Kayla Vaugh followed with a double and a single. Mallory Grabowski contributed two singles.

Kianna Hogle singled for Edwards-Knox's lone hit.

HEUVELTON 7, LISBON 0

Chasity Johnson pitched the shutout victory in the Bulldogs' West Division win over the Golden Knights in Lisbon.

Carley Simmons hit a triple and a single for Heuvelton, Hailey Montenegro doubled and singled and Lake Martin added a double.

Regan Pirie and Rylea Kelley each hit three singles for Lisbon.

HARRISVILLE 24, MORRISTOWN 6

Makenna Rose and Madison Kackison each singled twice and Avery Chartrand and Jaylin Fayette each drove in three runs as the Pirates topped the Green Rockets at Morristown to finish the regular season 12-2 and in first place in the West Division.

Lia Stephenson threw a complete game in the victory for Harrisville.

Isabelle Woodcock tripled and drove in a run for Morristown and Raelee Downs also tripled. Hannah Simmons contributed a single and an RBI.

MASSENA 19, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 4 (5)

Emma Gushlaw struck out six and walked none, allowing seven hits, pitching the Raiders to the NAC Central Division victory over the Flyers in Massena.

Nylah Tillman paced the offense with two doubles, a single and three RBIs, scoring five runs. Mylynn Laughing added three hits and drove in two. Kaylie Ledbetter drove in five runs on three hits and Ainsley Cromie added a hit and three RBIs. Noelani Wilson supplied two hits and two RBIs.

Angelina Favreau drove in two runs and had two hits for Norwood-Norfolk. Kaitlin Plonka and Nicolina Frederick each had two hits. Brianna LaBar drove in two runs.

GOUVERNEUR 9, SALMON RIVER 6

Electa Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 and Renisa Richards pitched the victory as the Wildcats defeated the Shamrocks in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.

Chloe Smith and Meredith Bush each scored twice for Gouverneur.

Mataya Martin had two hits for Salmon River.

CANTON 16, POTSDAM 1 (5)

Tessa Alguire went 3-for-5 with a double and pitched the win as the Golden Bears rolled to the Central Division win against the Sandstoners in Potsdam.

Maya Thomas launched a home run and a double for Canton. Shaylee Olmstead added two doubles.

Anna Rossner went 3-for-3 with a double for Potsdam and Adalee DiMarco had an RBI single.

MALONE 10, OFA 5

Delana LaPlante hit a double and single and Whitney St. Hilaire pitched the victory as the Huskies topped the Blue Devils in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.

St. Hilaire added and RBI single for Malone.

CHATEAUGAY 18, COLTON-PIERREPONT 1 (5)

Kaelyn Morgan went 3-for-4, hitting a home run and driving in five runs in the Bulldogs' NAC East Division victory over the Colts in South Colton.

Angela Dwyer went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Chateaugay. Braelyn Nicholas and Vicki Titus each had two hits and two RBIs. Ali Johnston added two hits and an RBI, Maddy McComb supplied two hits and Lexis Sutton drove in two runs.

Winning pitcher Avery McDonald allowed two hits and struck out eight in five innings.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CARTHAGE 11, IMMACULATE HEART 6

Macie Hancock scored four goals as the Comets recorded the Frontier League win over the Cavaliers in Carthage.

Isabelle Wormwood followed with three goals and an assist for Carthage (7-7). Cadence Jones also scored three times.

McKinley Hancock added a goal and supplied five ground balls.

Abigail Bombard led IHC with three goals and two assists.

GENERAL BROWN 14, CHITTENANGO 7

Cameryn Case supplied four goals, three ground balls and seven draw controls as the Lions won a nonleague game against the Bears in Chittenango.

Alivia Cross totaled three goals and two assists for General Brown (6-9). Mollie Peckham delivered three goals, an assist and seven draw controls.

Tricia Price added two goals and two assists for the Lions and Morgan Dillenback had two goals and two assists.

Tomi Newkirk scored three times for Chittenango (8-8).

SALMON RIVER 19, PLATTSBURGH 4

Anastasia Terrance recorded three goals and three assists and Ariyah LaFrance scored three more as the Shamrocks clinched the NAC regular-season title with a victory over the Hornets in Plattsburgh.

Addison Cooke added two goals and two assists and Finley Connors two goals and an assist. Calysta Cree, Mya Cree and Tallis Tarbell scored two apiece. Jianna Lazore contributed a goal and three assists.

MASSENA 20, HEUVELTON 5

Jayla Thompson scored six goals as the Raiders finished the regular season 11-5 and in second place after a victory over the Bulldogs in Massena.

Keara Frost contributed three goals and three assists. Brooke Terry added two goals and two assists and Kenadie Garrow and Harper Oakes chipped in with two goals and an assist. Cali Thompson added a goal and two assists and Hailey LaShomb and Riana Baxter supplied a goal and an assist each.

Saige Blevins scored four goals and assisted on another for Heuvelton.

SARANAC LAKE PLACID 15, OFA 3

Emma Clark scored three goals as Saranac Lake Placid raced to the NAC victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in Ogdensburg.

Phoebe Peer contributed two goals.

Ella Ramsdell scored two goals for the Blue Devils.

BOYS LACROSSE

SALMON RIVER 16, POTSDAM 11

Taharihwakohe Lazore supplied three goals and an assist to help the Shamrocks defeat the Sandstoners in an NAC game in Fort Covington.

Taylor Mitchell registered two goals and two assists for Salmon River. Angus Laborgne added two goals and an assist and Royce Thomas and Treven Seymour each finished with two goals. Xavier Delormier made 15 saves in goal.

Devin Green headed Potsdam with five goals and an assist. Graham Shelly contributed two goals and an assist.

ST. LAWRENCE 13, SARANAC LAKE PLACID 8

Connor Provost struck for four goals in the Larries' NAC victory at Brasher Falls.

Merrick Frary delivered three goals and Josh Allen supplied three. Tyler Tarask made 13 saves in goal.

CANTON 13, OFA 4

The Golden Bears claimed the Central Division victory in Canton to finish the regular season at 11-2 and in second place behind 12-1 Massena.

The Blue Devils finished 8-5 heading into the playoffs.