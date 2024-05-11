High school roundup: BCHS's Duket, Cusator reach doubles semifinals at section boys tennis championships

Bakersfield Christian's Zeb Duket and Austin Cusator reach the semifinals at the Central Section doubles championships for the third straight year, and are just one win away from reaching their first final after the first day of boys tennis action in San Luis Obispo.

The No. 2-seeded Duket and Cusator, who were third last year and fourth in 2022, will play No. 3 Jacob Yang and Dominic Nguyen from Visalia-Redwood on Saturday at 9 a.m. The final and third-place matches would follow at noon.

The junior Duket and senior Cusator opened play with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Dawson Blaney and Anthony Williams of Paso Robles, and followed with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Ray Roush and Jeremiah Cazares of Clovis West.

Bakersfield High’s Maddox Dumatrait and Malcolm Hess won their opening doubles match of the day, upsetting the No. 8-seeded Dempsey Garud and Cilliers Du Plessis of Clovis-Buchanan, 7-5, 6-1.

But the Driller duo was overmatched against the top-seeded Christian Castillo and Vraj Patel of Clovis East, losing in the quarterfinals 6-0, 6-0.

No. 6 Brysen Limpias and Josh Pacheco of Garces lost a hard-fought first-round match to No. 11 Lance Wilkoomm and Levi Pick of Arroyo Grande, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1, and No. 5 Elliot Chen and Grant Vanclef of San Luis Obispo defeated No. 11 Keen Nguyen and Luca Garone of Liberty, 6-4, 6-3.

In singles play, Tehachapi’s Calvin Hibbard, the No. 3 seed, lost in a pair of tiebreaking sets in the quarterfinals to No. 6 Kyle Quitorio of Clovis North, 7-6, 7-6. Hibbard defeated No. 14 Andrej Dojcinovski of Stockdale in the first round, 6-1, 6-2.

Bakersfield Christian freshmen Cade Hiebert and David Hair also lost in the opening round of singles. Hiebert lost to No. 7 Matt Bedrosian of Sanger, 6-4, 7-5, and Hair lost to No. 4 Easton Weit of San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep, 6-0, 6-2.

Swimming

Liberty sophomore Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez qualified for Saturday’s finals with an eighth-place finish at the 200 intermediate medley CIF State Swimming Championship prelims on Friday.

Munoz-Rodriguez, last year’s BVarsity All-Area girls swimmer of the year as a freshman, will also swim the opening leg on the Patriots’ 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. She will be joined by teammates Gracie Dean, Rylie Moxlie and Paige Bowyer.

Liberty finished 12th in the medley relay and 11th in the freestyle relay. The top-nine finishers in each individual event and the top-18 from the relays advanced to Saturday’s finals.

Seven other local swimmers competed in individual events, but failed to advance. The list includes last year’s BVarsity All-Area co-boys swimmers of the year Talan Hickman of Bakersfield Christian and Garces’ Charlie Potter.

Hickman was disqualified in the 100 butterfly and finished 36th in the 100 backstroke, one spot behind Liberty’s Miguel Armas.

Potter was 28th in the 200 freestyle. Liberty’s Jacob Zimmerman was 34th in the 50 freestyle and 38th in the 100 free.

In the girls competition, freshman Sarah-Jane Osborne was 36th in the 100 butterfly, and Katelyn Kaff of Bakersfield and Moxham were 29th and 33rd, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke.

Track and field

Final results from the Central Section divisional track meets were not available by presstime.

CIF State Championships

Swimming

At Clovis West

Friday’s prelims (area athletes)

Boys

200 free: 28. Charlie Potter, Garces, 1:41.73.

50 free: 34. Jacob Zimmerman, Liberty, 21.75.

100 fly: DQ. Talan Hickman, Bakersfield Christian.

100 free: 38. Jacob Zimmerman, Liberty, 50.69.

100 back: 35. Miguel Armas, Liberty, 53.93; 36. Talan Hickman, Bakersfield Christian, 54.08.

Girls

200 medley relay: 12. Liberty (Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Gracie Dean, Rylie Moxham, Paige Bowyer), 1:45.46.

200 IM: 8. Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, 2:02.25.

100 fly: 24. Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, 56.09; 36. Sara-Jane Osborne, Shafter, 57.28.

200 free relay: 11. Liberty (Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Gracie Dean, Rylie Moxham, Paige Bowyer), 1:36.24.

100 breast: 29. Katelyn Kaff, Bakersfield, 1:05.49; 33. Rylie Moxham, Liberty, 1:06.22.

Central Section Championships

Boys tennis

At San Luis Obispo

Friday’s results (area athletes)

Singles

FIRST ROUND: No. 3 Calvin Hibbard, Tehachapi d. No. 14 Andrej Dojcinovski, Stockdale, 6-1, 6-2; No. 7 Matt Bedrosian, Sanger d. Cade Hiebert, Bakersfield Christian, 6-4, 7-5; No. 4 Easton Weir, San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep d. David Hair, Bakersfield Christian, 6-0, 6-2.

QUARTERFINALS: No. 6 Kyle Quitorio, Clovis North d. No. 3 Calvin Hibbard, 7-6, 7-6.

Doubles

FIRST ROUND: No. 2 Zeb Duket/Austin Cusator, Bakersfield Christian d. Dawson Blaney/Anthony Williams, Paso Robles, 6-2, 6-1; No. 11 Lance Wilkoomm/Levi Pick, Arroyo Grande, d. No. 6 Brysen Limpias/Josh Pacheco, Garces, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1; No. 5 Elliot Chen/Grant Vanclef, San Luis Obispo d. No. 11 Keen Nguyen/Luca Garone, Liberty, 6-4, 6-3; No. 9 Maddox Dumatrait/Malcolm Hess, Bakersfield, d. Dempsey Garud/Cilliers Du Plessis of Clovis-Buchanan, 7-5, 6-1.

QUARTERFINALS: No. 1 Christian Castillo/Vraj Patel, Clovis East d. No. 9 Hess/Dumatrait, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Zeb Duket/Austin Cusator, Bakersfield Christian, d. Ray Roush/Jeremiah Cazares, Clovis West, 6-3, 7-6.

SEMIFINALS: No. 2 Zeb Duket/Austin Cusator vs. No. 3 Jacob Yang/Dominic Nguyen, Visalia-Redwood, 9 a.m. Saturday.