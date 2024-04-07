High school roundup: Bath pitchers dominate in win over Jefferson

Apr. 6—Three Bath pitchers combined for a two-hitter in a 6-1 baseball win at Delphos Jefferson on Saturday.

Skyler Lhamon pitched the first two innings and was followed by Clay Boedicker for two innings and Logan Markley for the final three innings.

The Wildcats' three pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and two walks.

Crestview 7, Kalida 6

The Wildcats led early before Crestview put four runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning and added three more in the fourth inning.

Bubba Smith, Jacob Siebeneck and Brady Rampe all went 2 for 4, doubled and drove in a run for Kalida (1-3). David Cereghin doubled and drove in three runs for Crestview (2-0). Bryson Penix went 2 for 3 and Connor Sheets had two RBIs.

Versailles 17, St. Marys 7

Versailles 9, St. Marys 4

Versailles scored 12 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, then scored one more run in the sixth inning for its run rule victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

Lane Bergman went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs for Versailles and Michael Osborne had two doubles. Joel Kogge, Kasey Gross and Jacob Kaiser all had two hits for St. Marys.

In the second game, Gross went 3 for 4 for the Roughriders and Cayden Ballweg was 2 of 3.

Leipsic 10, Edgerton 5

The Vikings' leadoff hitter Quin Schroeder and No. 2 hitter Tommy Offenbacher combined to go 7 for 9, drove in five runs and scored three times. Offenbacher was 4 for 4 with two doubles and Schroeder was 3 for 5.

Trent Siefker, Colin Niese and Gavin Bryan all were 2 for 4. Winning pitcher Tyler Lammers gave up three unearned runs and struck out six in five innings on the mound.

Coldwater 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Cale Wenning pitched a complete game four-hitter for the Cavaliers. It was a scoreless game for four innings before Coldwater scored runs in the top of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Baylen Blockberger and Mason Welsch each had two hits for the Cavaliers.

Fort Jennings 14, Holgate 1

Fort Jennings 7, Holgate 5

The Musketeers raised their record to 5-2 with a doubleheader sweep of Holgate.

In the first game Bryce Gasser went 3 for 4, scored three runs and stole three bases. Brandt Menke was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Jarron Swick was 2 for 3 and scored twice. Winning pitcher Eli Lucke allowed one hit in 4 2/3 innings.

In the second game, Owen Calvelage was the winning pitcher, had three hits, scored three runs and stole five bases. Sam Dube was 2 for 3, drove in two runs, and got a save on the mound.

Celina 13, New Haven (Ind.) 0

After throwing a no-hitter against New Bremen last Saturday, Celina junior Brady Steinbrunner threw a 5-inning perfect game in a 13-0 win over New Haven (Ind.) in the Bulldog Classic on Saturday.

Steinbrunner threw only 51 pitches (39 strikes and 12 balls) in the five-inning run rule game.

Steinbrunner also helped his own cause at the plate, by going 3 for -3 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Earlier in the day, Celina defeated Columbus Grove 11-2 and New Haven took a 10-9 win over Columbus Grove.

Nick Steinbrunner, went 5 for 8 with a triple, double, 7 RBI's, 4 runs scored, a stolen base and a walk for Celina (5-2). Luke Maxwell had three hits on the day, while Carver Harris, Zach Greber and Brodee Schulte-Arnold each had a pair of hits.

Softball

Elida 11, Miller City 0

Lilly Sifrit went 3 for 4, drove in four runs and scored twice and Leah Ramirez was 3 for 4, with a home run and a triple, for Elida.

Sifrit also was the winning pitcher. She struck out six and allowed one hit in five innings.

South Adams 10, Coldwater 0

South Adams 8, Coldwater 7

After getting only three hits in the first game of a double header in a 10-0 loss Coldwater stayed with South Adams until the winning run scored in the bottom of the ninth inning in the second game.

Coldwater had 13 hits in the second game, including two home runs by Madison Wendel and a three-run home run by Claire Steinke. Wendel was 4 for 4, scored four runs and drove in two. Steinke went 2 for 4.

Parkway 11, Fort Recovery 5

Madison Louth went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs for Parkway. Brittyn Bruns was 3 for 5, Adria Miller was 2 for 3, scored three runs, drove in two and hit a home run. Emmery Temple was 2 for 3.

Ayersville 12, Delphos Jefferson 0

Ayersville scored eight runs in the top of the first inning and pitcher Taylor Waldron threw a one-hitter. Kendra Waldron and Addison Zartman had home runs.

Carey 2, Lima Central Catholic 1

Boys Tennis

Toledo St. John's 4, Shawnee 1

Records: Shawnee 4-1; St. John's 3-0.