High School Roundup

Mar. 8—The Portsmouth High School girls basketball team's underclassmen powered it to a 59-56 NHIAA Division I quarterfinal victory at Exeter on Sunday.

The Clippers (7-6) will face Bedford in the semifinals on Thursday at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston. Exeter finished with an 11-3 record.

Clippers freshman Maddie MacCannell hit the go-ahead field goal with 5:55 remaining to break a 47-47 deadlock. Classmate Margaret Montplaisir followed up with a key elbow 3-pointer 34 seconds later to give Portsmouth a five-point cushion.

Sophomore Savannah Emery led Portsmouth in scoring with 14 points and classmate Bella Slover added 12 points.

Portsmouth took a 35-27 lead into halftime. The score was tied at 16-16 after the first quarter and 45-45 entering the final quarter.

Exeter received 14 points from Sydney Taylor, 13 from Christina Snicer and 10 from Emma Smith.

Bedford 66, Concord 51: In Bedford, Isabella King scored a team-high 19 points and Lana McCarthy tallied 16 points for the Bulldogs. Ava Woodman scored a game-high 20 points and Sofia Payne added nine for Concord.

Bishop Guertin 70, Nashua North 25: In Nashua, Bishop Guertin held North to 13 points over the final three quarters. Sophomore Olivia Murray led the Cardinals in scoring with 15 points. Classmates Brooke Paquette (12 points) and Kailee McDonald (10 points) also finished in double digits for BG.

Londonderry 39, Windham 34: In Londonderry, the Lancers led 16-10 at halftime and 26-18 after three quarters. Olivia Chau led Londonderry in scoring with 10 points while teammates Ashley Rourke and Ashley Schmitt chipped in eight and seven points, respectively. Senior Sarah Dempsey scored a game-high 12 points for Windham.

Pelham 60, Hollis/Brookline 59 (OT): In Pelham, Megan Molettieri hit a clutch 3-pointer for the Pythons to put the game away and teammate Tallie Carney's 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 53-53 to force overtime. Pelham received a team-high 15 points from Jasmine Becotte, 10 from Jordyn Galgay and nine from Carney.

Campbell 40, Prospect Mountain 35: In Litchfield, Campbell led 12-5 after the first quarter, 24-16 at halftime and 30-25 entering the fourth quarter. Karleigh Schultz led the Cougars with 15 points. Teammates Riley Gamache logged 11 points and Evelyn Page had four points on her first two varsity field goals. Hannah Capsalis recorded eight points for Prospect Mountain of Alton.

Hinsdale 53, Derryfield 18: In Hinsdale, senior forward Angelina Nardolillo scored 18 points to lead the Pacers.

Bowling

Stevens of Claremont defeated Hollis/Brookline, 4-3, in the best-of-seven NHIAA championship match to capture its second state title in three years Sunday at Merrimack Ten Pin.

Stevens, which also captured the 2019 state championship, won the final game, 188-116, to secure the crown. The Cardinals also won the first game, 175-167, the third game, 210-111, and the fourth game, 168-146.

Stevens advanced to the final by earning a 4-1 semifinal win over Raymond. Hollis/Brookline advanced to the championship match with a 4-3 semifinal triumph over Goffstown.

Boys basketballSanborn 72, Coe-Brown 67: In Kingston on Saturday, Jared Khalil scored a game-high 22 points for Sanborn. Zack Lane led Coe-Brown in scoring with 21 points.

Boys hockey

Concord 9, Bow 1: In Concord on Saturday, Brooks Craigue notched a hat trick and two assists for the Crimson Tide, who led 5-0 after the opening period. Colin Nelson scored twice and Tyler Coskren notched a goal and four assists for Concord over the opening two periods.

Merrimack 5, Memorial 1: In Manchester on Saturday, Eliot Medlock logged two goals and an assist, Dominic Carozza scored twice, including an empty-netter, and Evan Roy tallied a goal and a helper for Merrimack. Kody Boyce scored the lone goal for Memorial.

Oyster River 7, Goffstown 2: In Durham on Saturday, Jake Poitras had a hat trick and an assist while Andy Carlson logged a goal and two helpers for Oyster River.

Dover 7, Winnacunnet 1: In Dover on Saturday, Colby Roy scored twice for the Green Wave.