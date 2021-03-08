High School Roundup

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·4 min read

Mar. 8—The Portsmouth High School girls basketball team's underclassmen powered it to a 59-56 NHIAA Division I quarterfinal victory at Exeter on Sunday.

The Clippers (7-6) will face Bedford in the semifinals on Thursday at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston. Exeter finished with an 11-3 record.

Clippers freshman Maddie MacCannell hit the go-ahead field goal with 5:55 remaining to break a 47-47 deadlock. Classmate Margaret Montplaisir followed up with a key elbow 3-pointer 34 seconds later to give Portsmouth a five-point cushion.

Sophomore Savannah Emery led Portsmouth in scoring with 14 points and classmate Bella Slover added 12 points.

Portsmouth took a 35-27 lead into halftime. The score was tied at 16-16 after the first quarter and 45-45 entering the final quarter.

Exeter received 14 points from Sydney Taylor, 13 from Christina Snicer and 10 from Emma Smith.

Bedford 66, Concord 51: In Bedford, Isabella King scored a team-high 19 points and Lana McCarthy tallied 16 points for the Bulldogs. Ava Woodman scored a game-high 20 points and Sofia Payne added nine for Concord.

Bishop Guertin 70, Nashua North 25: In Nashua, Bishop Guertin held North to 13 points over the final three quarters. Sophomore Olivia Murray led the Cardinals in scoring with 15 points. Classmates Brooke Paquette (12 points) and Kailee McDonald (10 points) also finished in double digits for BG.

Londonderry 39, Windham 34: In Londonderry, the Lancers led 16-10 at halftime and 26-18 after three quarters. Olivia Chau led Londonderry in scoring with 10 points while teammates Ashley Rourke and Ashley Schmitt chipped in eight and seven points, respectively. Senior Sarah Dempsey scored a game-high 12 points for Windham.

Pelham 60, Hollis/Brookline 59 (OT): In Pelham, Megan Molettieri hit a clutch 3-pointer for the Pythons to put the game away and teammate Tallie Carney's 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 53-53 to force overtime. Pelham received a team-high 15 points from Jasmine Becotte, 10 from Jordyn Galgay and nine from Carney.

Campbell 40, Prospect Mountain 35: In Litchfield, Campbell led 12-5 after the first quarter, 24-16 at halftime and 30-25 entering the fourth quarter. Karleigh Schultz led the Cougars with 15 points. Teammates Riley Gamache logged 11 points and Evelyn Page had four points on her first two varsity field goals. Hannah Capsalis recorded eight points for Prospect Mountain of Alton.

Hinsdale 53, Derryfield 18: In Hinsdale, senior forward Angelina Nardolillo scored 18 points to lead the Pacers.

Bowling

Stevens of Claremont defeated Hollis/Brookline, 4-3, in the best-of-seven NHIAA championship match to capture its second state title in three years Sunday at Merrimack Ten Pin.

Stevens, which also captured the 2019 state championship, won the final game, 188-116, to secure the crown. The Cardinals also won the first game, 175-167, the third game, 210-111, and the fourth game, 168-146.

Stevens advanced to the final by earning a 4-1 semifinal win over Raymond. Hollis/Brookline advanced to the championship match with a 4-3 semifinal triumph over Goffstown.

Boys basketballSanborn 72, Coe-Brown 67: In Kingston on Saturday, Jared Khalil scored a game-high 22 points for Sanborn. Zack Lane led Coe-Brown in scoring with 21 points.

Boys hockey

Concord 9, Bow 1: In Concord on Saturday, Brooks Craigue notched a hat trick and two assists for the Crimson Tide, who led 5-0 after the opening period. Colin Nelson scored twice and Tyler Coskren notched a goal and four assists for Concord over the opening two periods.

Merrimack 5, Memorial 1: In Manchester on Saturday, Eliot Medlock logged two goals and an assist, Dominic Carozza scored twice, including an empty-netter, and Evan Roy tallied a goal and a helper for Merrimack. Kody Boyce scored the lone goal for Memorial.

Oyster River 7, Goffstown 2: In Durham on Saturday, Jake Poitras had a hat trick and an assist while Andy Carlson logged a goal and two helpers for Oyster River.

Dover 7, Winnacunnet 1: In Dover on Saturday, Colby Roy scored twice for the Green Wave.

Recommended Stories

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC world in disbelief after Petr Yan's blatantly illegal knee gives title to Aljamain Sterling via DQ

    No one wants to win a belt this way.

  • Embiid, Simmons miss All-Star Game; Zion starts instead

    Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were ruled out of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday after being flagged by coronavirus contact tracing, prompting some players to question again why the exhibition was being played during a pandemic. The 76ers and the NBA learned of the situation with Embiid and Simmons — which stemmed from getting haircuts — on Saturday night and made the decision Sunday morning that neither could play about nine hours before the scheduled tipoff. The game in Atlanta went forward as scheduled.

  • Knicks look to get past ugly loss as Pistons visit

    The New York Knicks might get Derrick Rose back for their final game before the All-Star break after all. The Knicks were without the veteran point guard on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols as they took a 119-93 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was forced to sit out because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test prior to the game.

  • LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

    LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • Jose Ramirez, Franmil Reyes away from team for violating protocols with haircut, dinner

    The two are away from the team after a night away that broke safety regulations.

  • Michael Jordan admits even he didn't see this coming from LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo leads NBA rookies in points, assists, rebounds and steals. Not a bad start.

  • Italy savours second America's Cup shot after 21-year wait

    Italian challengers Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will this week attempt to wrest the America's Cup from holders Emirates Team New Zealand after a 21-year wait for a second shot at the oldest trophy in international sport. The last time the Italian team reached the final was also in the waters off Auckland, when they were comprehensively beaten by the New Zealanders. Defeat did not deter Luna Rossa's billionaire backer Patrizio Bertelli, chief executive of Italian luxury goods group Prada, who has since bankrolled a series of campaigns costing hundreds of millions of dollars in his quest to lift the Cup.

  • Jan Blachowicz overpowers Israel Adesanya to retain light heavyweight title at UFC 259

    Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.

  • Mark Pavelich, who assisted Miracle on Ice game-winning goal, dead at 63

    Mark Pavelich had been committed to a mental health treatment center after assaulting a friend in 2019.

  • Rams lineman Michael Brockers fires shot at J.J. Watt: 'We all know who the real 9-9 is'

    Michael Brockers wants J.J. Watt to know Aaron Donald is better.

  • LeBron James on NBA holding All-Star Game during COVID-19: We could’ve looked at it differently

    "I can only control what I can control."

  • Ronaldo was rested ahead of Porto game, says Pirlo

    Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said he had reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo in the week leading up to his side's 3-1 win over Lazio on Saturday that the Portuguese would be rested. Serie A's top goalscorer started on the bench as Juve came from behind to beat Lazio in the Juventus Stadium. Trailing 2-1 in their Champions League last 16 clash with Porto ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Turin, Pirlo decided to give the 36-year-old Ronaldo a break.

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.