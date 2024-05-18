High school rodeo results on the books

The results of the District 1 California High School Rodeo Association’s eighth rodeo of the season was held in Etna on April 26-27, with many local young cowboy and cowgirls competing. The California High School Rodeo Finals will be in Bishop on June 8-15, with the National Finals on uly 14-20 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Tehama County Fairgrounds will host the California Junior High Finals next week, May 15-18, in Red Bluff.

Following is a partial list of April’s rodeo results:

• Bareback Riding – Quentin Presoneni

• Bull Riding – Cole Lacy

• Saddle Bronc Riding – Jasper Frost, Browns Valley; 2nd Cody Cash, Montague

• Steer Wrestling – Hank Bunting, Red Bluff; 2nd Karl Johnson, Etna; 3rd Jasper Frost, Browns Valley; 4th Ilan Davis, Orland.

• Tie Down Roping – Colton Suther, Palo Cedro; 2nd Cody Knoll; 3rd Trace Conard, Corning; 5th Hank Bunting, Red Bluff; Carson Pray, Red Bluff; 8th Ilan Davis, Orland; 9th Rhett Milne, Orland

• Team Roping – Masie Heffernan, Fort Jones & Wyatt Stokes; 2nd Rainy Minton, Witter Springs & Hank Bunting, Red Bluff; 3rd Haden Boles, Orland & Ilan Davis, Orland

• Pole Bending – Devin Kerr, Red Bluff; Elthia Gomes, Etna; Makenna Baker, Chico

• Breakaway Roping – Sienna Radellfinger, Ferndale; 2nd Elthia Gomes, Etna; 3rd Jessie Wilson, Los Molinos

• Goat Tying – Claire Boles, Orland; 2nd Mackenzie Hughes, Cedarville; 3rd Canyon Darger, Ukiah; 4th Riley Bitle, Artois

• Barrel Racing – Savannah Kampmann, Orland; 2nd Jayda Staley, Cottonwood; 3rd Jocelyn Adams, Redding; 4th Danica Wagner, Los Molinos