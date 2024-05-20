High School Rewind: Providence, South Point win NCHSAA tennis state championships Monday

Two unbeaten Charlotte-area boys’ tennis teams won dual NCHSAA state championships Monday.

After last week’s rainy weather delayed the finals two days, Providence and South Point landed atop the medal stands.

A recap:

▪ After losing to Green Hope, from the Raleigh area, 5-1 in the 2023 finals, Providence got a little revenge this year, winning 5-4.

The teams were tied after singles play at 3-3. Providence got singles wins from Jack DiMenna, Daniel Rohlman and Collin Cushman.

And in doubles, Rohlman and Grant Patridge beat the 2024 individual double champions from Green Hope, Stephen Gervase and Vivek Indlamuri, 8-6. DiMenna and Toby Stamps also won their match as the Panthers took home the title.

Providence finished 18-0 and won its second title in four appearances. Rohlman was named championship MVP.

▪ In 3A, South Point beat Wilson Fike 5-3 to win its first state title.

The Red Raiders won four of the six singles matches and got the winning point from their doubles duo of Shive Patel and Brandon Cunningham. Patel, James Dover, Brandon Cunningham and Tyler Cunningham all won singles matches.

South Point finished the season 16-0.

TEAM SCORES/RESULTS

1A Final: Elkin 5, Triangle Math & Science 0

Singles: Connor Ballard (E) d. Cooper Fielding 6-0, 6-0; Aidan Ballard (E) d. Eric Wu 6-1, 6-0; Luke McComb (E) d. Alexander Rhodes 6-1, 6-1; Jeremy Zaumido (E) d. Soham Kela 6-2, 6-2; Webb Snyder (E) d. Rayyan Neikar 6-4, 6-3

2A Final: Franklin 5, Pine Lake Prep 1

Singles: Alphonso Sison (FA) d. Jackson Grathwohl 6-3, 4-6 (10-8); Derek Shute (FA) d. Dylan Patel 6-0, 6-2; Heath Fry (PLP) d. Nick DeLisio 3-6, 6-4 (13-11); Tanner Collins (FA) d. Gavin Nazie 6-3, 6-2; Akil Vinodh (FA) d. Matthew Morgan 6-3, 6-4; Hudson Collins (FA) d. Austin Eide 6-1, 6-1

3A Final: South Point 5, Fike 3

Singles: Shive Patel (SP) d Snyder Pearson 4-6, 6-4 (10-3); James Dover (SP) d. Hatten Gore 6-0, 6-2; Dylan Skinner (Fike) d. Rex Dover 2-6, 6-3, (1-3); Brandon Cunningham (SP) d. Zachary Hill 6-3, 6-1; Tyler Cunningham (SP) d. Cian Bonner 6-2, 7-6, (7-2); Collins Pearson (Fike) d. Asher Dover 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Pearson & Pearson (Fike) d. J. Dover & R. Dover 8-3; Patel & Cunningham (SP) d. Skinner & Hill 8-6

4A Final: Providence 5, Green Hope 4

Singles: Jack DiMenna (P) d. Aidan Xu 6-1, 6-1; Daniel Rohlman (P) d. Stephen Gervase 6-2, 3-6 (10-6); Brij Bhatt (GH) d. Grant Partridge 4-6, 6-2 (10-8); Vivek Indlamuri (GH) d. Toby Stamps 6-2, 6-3; Madeshan Muruganandam (GH) d. Hudson Quick 6-0, 6-3; Collin Cushman (P) d. Agastya Maheshwari 3-6, 6-3 (12-10)

Doubles: Rohlman & Partridge (P) d. Gervase & Indlamuri 8-6; DiMenna & Stamps (P) d. Xu & Maheshwari 8-1; Bhatt & Muruganandam (GH) d. Quick & Cushman 8-3