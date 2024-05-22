High School Rewind: Piedmont High takes Game 1 in NCHSAA 3A softball regionals

Piedmont High School won its fifth straight game, stopping Kings Mountain 3-1 in Game 1 of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A Western regional series Tuesday.

Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont.

Piedmont (22-3) handed Kings Mountain (22-1) its first loss of the season, and Piedmont did it on the road.

Piedmont outhit Kings Mountain 6 to 2, led by junior Sarah Belk who was 3 for 4 with a run scored. Piedmont pitcher Jailyn Thomas threw seven innings, allowed two hits and struck out 10.

TC Roberson baseball 13, Charlotte Catholic 0: Roberson scored seven runs in the first two innings, taking advantage of some miscues by Catholic, the No. 1 ranked team in The Observer’s Sweet 16. Game 2 of the 4A Western regional series is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Jack Hughes Park in Pineville.

Weddington softball 1, Northwest Guilford 0: Weddington (20-3) won its fifth straight game, leaning on its defense, and took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 4A Western Regional series. Game 2 is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Northwest Guilford.

