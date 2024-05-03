High School Rewind: Hopewell baseball stops Hough in Queen City championship game

Hopewell High School will head into next week’s N.C. 4A baseball playoffs with a five-game winning streak.

The Titans beat Hough 4-3 in extra innings to win the Queen City 3A/4A conference tournament championship Thursday. Hopewell (21-6) hasn’t lost a regular- or post-season game against a conference team this year and beat Hough for the third time in two weeks.

Hopewell beat the Huskies 10-6 on April 23 and 6-3 on April 26 to lock up the regular-season league title.

CMS softball champions

Hough’s softball team won its seventh straight game in the Queen City 3A/4A conference championship game Thursday, beating Hopewell 15-0.

Hough led 14-0 after the first two innings.

Junior Addison Hostetler was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a double.

▪ Ardrey Kell beat Myers Park 10-1 in the SoMECK final. The Knights led 3-0 after the second inning. After Myers Park scored in the fourth, Ardrey Kell poured it on, scoring once in the fourth, three times in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

The Knights got 13 hits, including three from junior Emersyn Presutty, who had a double, a triple, a home run and had five RBIs in five at-bats. Ardrey Kell pitcher Kathryn Blau, a senior, gave up two hits and struck out six.

▪ Independence, the top seed, beat arch rival Butler 3-1 in the Southwestern 4A final. Independence (15-5-1) led 3-0 after five innings. Butler scored once in the top of the seventh.

The Patriots got six hits for the game, two each from juniors Natalie Johnson and Maliyah Alexander, who was the winning pitcher.

Southwestern 4A track

Providence swept the Southwestern 4A track meet this week.

Catholic’s girls were second and Butler’s boys were runners-up.

Full results

Queen City 3A/4A track

Mallard Creek’s boys and girls won the league titles.

The Mavericks boys had 228.5 points, topping Hough (132.5) and North Meck (98). The girls had 223 points, well ahead of Hough (13) and West Charlotte (76).

Full results

Greater Metro track

West Cabarrus swept the Greater Metro track championship this week.

the boys had 192.5 points, well ahead of Hickory Ridge (114) and Mooresville (100.5).

The girls had 179 poiints, to finish ahead of Hickory Ridge (158) and AL Brown (109).

Full results

South Piedmont track

Lake Norman Charter’s boys and Northwest Cabarrus’ girls ran away with league titles this week.

Lake Norman Charter finished with 151.5 points, easily topping Jesse Carson (109.5) and Jay M. Robinson (103). On the girls’ side, Northwest Cabarrus won by more than 20 points over Lake Norman Charter.

Full results

Southern Carolina track

Cuthbertson’s boys won for the third straight year and the girls captured their seventh straight league title Thursday.

Full results