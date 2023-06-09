High school recruiting watch: St. Augustine QB Locklan Hewlett commits to Wake Forest

Add St. Augustine's Locklan Hewlett to Northeast Florida's ever-growing list of future Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks.

The rising junior announced his commitment to Wake Forest, coming off a strong sophomore season behind center for the Yellow Jackets. He's the second St. Johns County quarterback to commit during the spring, following Bartram Trail rising senior Riley Trujillo (UCF).

Standing 6-1 and 175 pounds, Hewlett is listed as a three-star prospect for 247Sports and a top-40 quarterback recruit in the 2025 class.

In 2022, he completed 131 of 225 passes (58.2 percent) for 2,126 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions as the Yellow Jackets returned to the Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Locklan Hewlett walks on the sideline during May's spring football jamboree with Mandarin, St. Augustine and Bishop Kenny.

Hewlett becomes the latest Jackets QB to chart a course for the college ranks, following his predecessors Austin Reed (Western Kentucky) and Sam Edwards (Valdosta State).

In addition to Hewlett and Trujillo, other Northeast Florida quarterbacks committed to major colleges include rising seniors D.J. Moore of Bolles (Coastal Carolina), James Resar of Bishop Kenny (Iowa) and Marcelis Tate of Fletcher (USF), as well as rising junior Tramell Jones of Mandarin (Florida State). Trinity Christian's Colin Hurley, though entering his junior year of high school, reclassified last November to the 2024 class when he committed to LSU.

The commitment parade likely isn't done: Several others across Northeast Florida are attracting college interest, with Sean Ashenfelder (Creekside), Cibastian Broughton (Fleming Island) and Rodney Tisdale Jr. (First Coast) just a few of the QBs on recruiters' radar.

Sharks' Guile named best in track

Ponte Vedra's Zane Guile (center) was named Florida Dairy Farmers boys track coach of the year.

Ponte Vedra's Zane Guile was named Florida Dairy Farmers coach of the year Wednesday for boys track and field, after directing the Sharks to their first-ever FHSAA championship in Class 3A.

Ponte Vedra achieved its title through superior performance in the field events, particularly the throws, including a discus championship for Nathan Lebowitz and a javelin trophy for Vincent Jackson.

The Sharks amassed 53 points to the 43 of runner-up Belen Jesuit.

Ponte Vedra’s Nathan Lebowitz competes in the shot put at the Class 3A meet.

Creekside's double sprint champion Christian Miller earned selection as the Class 4A boys track athlete of the year, while the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Track award went to Miami-signed senior sprinter Chris Johnson of Fort Lauderdale Dillard.

On the girls side, sophomore Chelsi Williams of Lakeland George Jenkins won the Miss Track award for her championships in the Class 4A long jump and 100 hurdles, to go with second-place finishes in the triple jump and 400 hurdles. Providence sprinter Skyy Dixon won top honors for Class 1A.

Carmen Jackson won the girls track coach of the year after Miami Northwestern extended its state championship streak to 14 years in Class 3A. Bolles' Mike Rivera was among the finalists after the Bulldogs' double championships in Class 2A.

Coaching moves at St. Johns

Yolanda Bronston calls out instructions during practice before the Class 2A girls basketball state semifinals. The former St. Johns Country Day coach is moving to Eagle's View.

Longtime St. Johns Country Day athletic director Traci Livingston stepped down at the season's end, after 28 years with the school.

She has won 515 matches as the Spartans' volleyball coach, joining the 500-win club with a victory over Bishop Snyder on Aug. 30, 2022.

Her tenure as AD has also included the rise of St. Johns as a state contender in several team sports, notably baseball and girls basketball, to join the Spartans' longstanding girls soccer dynasty.

Meanwhile, St. Johns is also seeking a new coach for its state semifinalist girls hoops program, after Yolanda Bronston moved to Eagle's View.

The private Westside school hired Bronston, who placed third in this year's vote for Class 2A coach of the year, in an effort to bring new excitement to the Warriors. She compiled a 93-45 record at St. Johns going back to 2017, qualifying for the 2023 Class 2A semifinals with Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball Taliah Scott.

After Bronston led St. Johns back from more than a decade of basketball struggle, Eagle's View will present a new turnaround opportunity. The Warriors went 5-10 last season and have not finished with a winning record since 2015-16, including two winless seasons.

Around the area

Ribault's George Woods (2) shoots the ball during the fourth quarter of the Class 4A regional basketball final against Bishop Kenny.

Ribault guard George Woods committed to Benedict men's basketball. … Baker County catcher Titus Richardson committed to Middle Georgia baseball. … Creekside's Pierce Donnelly committed to Eastern Mennonite men's volleyball. … Ed White receiver Tremesha Harris signed with Florida Gateway College flag football. … Union County defensive end Dayviontae Thompson committed to Mississippi State football on a preferred walk-on offer. … Wolfson third baseman/pitcher Harper Osburn committed to FSCJ baseball. ... Former Bartram Trail running back Eric Weatherly announced his transfer to Bucknell football from Duke. … Bishop Kenny's Tommy Edwards placed second in Class 4A and St. Johns Country Day's Tom Lucas finished second in Class 2A in voting for the Florida Dairy Farmers baseball coach of the year. Providence's Tommy Boss placed third in Class 3A voting. … Suwannee baseball coach Justin Bruce stepped down to take the head coaching post at Niceville. … Former Paxon pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr. fired a complete game with eight strikeouts to lead Texas past Miami in NCAA baseball regionals. … Orange Park rising senior Eris Lester was ranked No. 39 in ESPN's list of top women's basketball recruits in the 2024 class. … Oakleaf infielder Mariyah Sanchez won most valuable player honors for the North team at the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Classic for softball. … Clay infielder Joshua Rouw, Oakleaf first baseman Devin Outlaw, Sandalwood pitcher Cooper Whited and Stanton infielder Andrew Stancin are scheduled to represent the North in the FACA All-Star Classic for baseball, set for Monday and Tuesday at Henley Field in Lakeland.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Locklan Hewlett, St. Augustine QB, commits to Wake Forest football