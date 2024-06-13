High school quarterback Jayden Wade identifies favorite NFL passers

IMG Academy’s Jayden Wade will replace three-star quarterbacks Dominic Mazzone Jr. (North Carolina) and Jayden Bradford (Liberty) this season. Football evaluators and college football programs such as USC are intensely interested in seeing how this dynamic, young prospect will evolve in the next few years before he eventually makes his college choice.

Wade is a dual-threat quarterback in the mold of former LSU and Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels. He even has a little Cam Newton to his game as well, already being listed at 6-3 and 190 pounds as a high school freshman. Just imagine where he will be in two years.

Wade also averaged over five yards per carry as a rusher last season, according to 247Sports.com writer Jared Mack.

Trojans Wire: Who are your top five QBs to watch in the NFL?

Jayden Wade: Vince Young, CJ Stroud, Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

Trojans Wire: Who is your favorite USC Trojan football player of all time?

Jayden Wade: Reggie Bush

Trojans Wire: Go to pregame meal?

Jayden Wade: Spaghetti, load up on the carbs!

Trojans Wire: What’s your go to hype song?

Jayden Wade: “Humble” by Lil Baby

247Sports reports eighth-grader Jayden Wade of IMG Academy has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, Oregon, San Jose State, UCF, Utah and Washington State. 🏈🔥 More: https://t.co/or1IjpZ1ZD pic.twitter.com/eqqW9XAmVX — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) March 28, 2024

