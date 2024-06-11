High school QB Jayden Wade discusses the value of coaching

Jayden Wade is a name to watch in football recruiting circles. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound signal caller competed in seven games as an eighth-grader on a high school varsity roster, completing 14 of 20 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown in two starts.

247Sports reports offers for Wade from Arizona, Arizona State, Florida A&M, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, San Jose State, UCF, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

He is also being looked at with serious interest by USC, UCLA, Ohio State, Indiana, Ole Miss, Colorado and more to come. Wade has a bright future ahead of him, given the obvious upside he brings to the table and his ability to play at a level beyond his years. We continue our conversation with Wade.

Trojans Wire: How has IMG head coach Billy Miller helped your career so far?

Jayden Wade: Coach Billy is a great guy and coach. He has taught me so much in the little time that I have been at IMG. The toughness and experience he brings is top notch. I look forward to learning more under his program.

Trojans Wire: Would you ever consider re-classifying like previous phenoms Julian Lewis, J.T. Daniels or Quinn Ewers ?

Jayden Wade: I haven’t thought about it that at all yet, it’s still very early in my career.

Trojans Wire: Who are some of the best players who’ve ever played with or against so far in your young career?

Jayden Wade: Last year my team had a lot of top recruits. I’d say David Stone or Ellis Robinson IV — both were five stars — were the best I went against.

Also Zech Fort and Ksani Jiles are super competitive and force me to play at a high level always.

2028 IMG Academy QB Jayden Wade (@LightsOutWade7) will Throw at #USC for Lincoln Riley on Tuesday❕✌🏼 June 11 is the First of Two Elite Camps pic.twitter.com/MV5qh8nEr1 — Scott Schrader (@SSchraderOn3) June 9, 2024

