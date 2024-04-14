Advertisement

High school powerlifting names 2024 boys state champions

Bradley Benson

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 high school power lifting state championships concluded with the boys competetion on Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events center. Athletes were scored on three lifts consisting on squats, bench press and deadlifting.

High school girls powerlifting champions crowed on Friday

Team Standings

5A

  1. Cleveland

  2. Sandia

  3. Rio Rancho

4A

  1. Lovington

  2. Espanola Valley

  3. Deming

A-3A

  1. Oak Grove Classical

  2. Hatch Valley

  3. Cobre

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.