High school powerlifting names 2024 boys state champions
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 high school power lifting state championships concluded with the boys competetion on Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events center. Athletes were scored on three lifts consisting on squats, bench press and deadlifting.
High school girls powerlifting champions crowed on Friday
Team Standings
5A
Cleveland
Sandia
Rio Rancho
4A
Lovington
Espanola Valley
Deming
A-3A
Oak Grove Classical
Hatch Valley
Cobre
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.