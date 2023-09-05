High school polls: Marian boys soccer rises to No. 1 in Class 2A

FOOTBALL

Associated Press

Rank | School | (first place votes) | Record | total points

CLASS 6A

1. Indpl. Ben Davis (10), 3-0, 388; 2. Brownsburg (2), 3-0, 260; 3. Center Grove (3) 2-1, 232; 4. Hamilton Southeastern 3-0, 212, 4; 5. Indpls. Cathedral 2-1, 158; 6. Fishers 3-0, 150; 7. Westfield 3-0, 148; 8. Crown Point 3-0, 90; 9. Lawrence North 3-0, 38; 10. Carmel 2-1, 30; Other receiving votes: F.W. Carroll, Penn, Warsaw, Franklin Central, Noblesville.

CLASS 5A

1. F.W. Snider (15), 3-0, 300; 2. Bloomington South 3-0, 264; 3. Valparaiso 2-1, 202; 4. Whiteland 2-1, 184; 5. Bloomington North 3-0, 162; 6. Plainfield 3-0, 150; 7. Merrillville 2-1, 138; 8. Mishawaka 2-1, 90; 9. Decatur Central 2-1, 166; 10. Lafayette Harrison 2-1, 62; Others receiving votes: Castle, Michigan City, Franklin, Concord.

CLASS 4A

1. Ev. Central (13), 3-0, 294; 2. Ev. Reitz (3-0), 248; 3. Kokomo 3-0, 234; 4. NorthWood (2-0), 3-0, 222; 5. Ev. Memorial 3-0, 168; 6. Greenfield 3-0, 114; 7. Columbia City 3-0, 110; 8. Indpls. Roncalli 1-2, 68; 9. New Palestine 1-2, 54; 10. Indpl. Brebeuf 2-1 44. Other receiving votes: New Prairie, New Haven, Northridge, Leo, Mississinewa, E. Noble, Hobart, Pendleton Heights, Northview, Mt. Vernon (Hancock)

CLASS 3A

1. Indpls. Chatard (15), 3-0, 300; 2. Guerin Catholic 3-0, 252; 3. Heritage Hills 3-0, 182; 4. Western Boone 3-0, 180; 5. Lawrenceburg 2-1, 156; 6. W. Lafayette 2-1, 152; 7. Hanover Central 3-0, 124; 8. Gibson Southern 2-1, 94; 9. Oak Hill 3-0, 66; 10. Tri-West 2-1, 50. Others receiving votes: Peru, Hamilton Hts., Yorktown, Monrovia, Knox, Lakeland, Delta, Danville.

CLASS 2A

1. Indpls. Scecina (13), 3-0, 288; 2. Brownstown (2), 3-0, 242; 3. LaVille 3-0, 192; 4. Triton Central 2-1 190; 5. Bluffton 3-0, 178; 6. Linton 2-1, 152; 7. N. Posey 3-0, 136; 8. Eastbrook 2-1, 82; 9. Ev. Mater Dei 1-2, 54; 10. Andrean 1-2, 46; Other receiving votes: Northeastern, Heritage Christian, Lafayette Catholic, Sullivan, S. Vermillion, F.W. Luers.

CLASS 1A

n1. Indpls. Lutheran (15) 3-0, 300; 2. Adams Central 3-0, 270; 3. Carroll (Flora) 3-0, 230; 4. South Putnam 3-0, 204, 5. Providence 3-0, 156; 6. Indpls. Park Tudor 3-0, 120; 7. North Judson 2-1, 104; 8. Sheridan 2-1, 90; 9. N. Decatur 2-1, 48; 10. West Washington 3-0, 34. Others receiving votes: S. Adams, Madison-Grant, Clinton Prairie, Pioneer, Triton, Tri.

IFCA

Indiana Football Coaches Association polls for week of Sept. 3

CLASS 6A

1. Indpls. Ben Davis; 2. Center Grove 2-1; 3. Brownsburg 3-0; 4. Hamilton Southeastern 3-0; 5. Indpls. Cathedral 2-1; 6. Fishers 3-0; 7. Westfield 3-0; 8. Crown Point 3-0; 9. Carmel 2-1; 10. F.W. Carroll 2-1; 11. Lawrence North 3-0; 12. Warsaw 3-0; 13. Homestead 1-2; 14. Penn 2-1; 15. Franklin Central 2-1.

CLASS 5A

1. F.W. Snider 3-0; 2. Bloomington South 3-0; 3. Whiteland 2-1; 4. Valparaiso 2-1; 5. Merrillville 2-1; 6. Plainfield 3-0; 7. Mishawaka 2-1; 8. Decatur Central; 9. Bloomington North; 10. Castle; 11. Concord 2-1; 12. W.L. Harrison; 13. Michigan City; 14. Evansville North 2-1.

CLASS 4A

1. East Central 3-0; 2. Kokomo 3-0; 3. Ev. Reitz 3-0; 4. Ev. Memorial 3-0; 5. NorthWood 3-0; 6. New Palestine 1-2; 7. Greenfield-Central 3-0; 8. Columbia City 3-0; 9. Indpls. Roncalli 1-2; 10. Brebeuf Jesuit 2-1; 11. Northview 3-0; 12. Northridge 2-1.

CLASS 3A

1. Indpls. Chatard 3-0; 2. Guerin Catholic 3-0; 3. Lawrenceburg 2-1; 4. West Lafayette 2-1; 5. Gibson Southern 2-1; 6. Hanover Central; 7. Western Boone 3-0; 8. Heritage Hills 3-0; 9. Tri-West 2-1; 10. Oak Hill 3-0; 11. (tie) Mishawaka Marian 1-2 and Vincennes Lincoln 2-1.

CLASS 2A

1. Indpls. Scecina 3-0; 2. Brownstown Central 3-0; 3. LaVille 3-0; 4. Triton Central l2-1; 5. Evansville Mater Dei 1-2; 6. Bluffton 3-0; 7. Eastbrook 2-1; 8. Linton-Stockton 2-1; 9. Andrean 1-2; 10. North Posey 3-0; 11. F.W. Luers 1-2; 12.(tie) Heritage Christian 2-1 and Lafayette Central Catholic 1-2; 14. Eastern (Greentown) 2-1; 15. Eastern Hancock 2-1.

CLASS 1A

1. Indpls. Lutheran 3-0; 2. Adams Central 3-0; 3. Carroll (Flora) 3-0; 4. South Putnam 3-0; 5. Providence 3-0; 6. North Judson 2-1; 7. Park Tudor 3-0; 8. Sheridan 2-1; 9. North Decatur 2-1; 10. Clinton Prairie 3-0; 11. South Adams 2-1; 12. Pioneer 2-1.

BOYS SOCCER

ISCA polls

Indiana Soccer Coaches Association polls for week Sept. 3

CLASS 3A

1. Carmel; 2. Noblesville; 3. Center Grove; 4. Pike; 5. Zionsville; 6. Lake Central; 7. Columbus North; 8. Northridge; 9. Brownsburg; 10. Hamilton Southeastern; 11. Fishers; 12. Bloomington South; 13. Castle; 14. Indpls. Cathedral; 15. Goshen; 16. W.L. Harrison; 17. Warsaw; 18. Munster; 19. F.W. Carroll; 20. Concord.

CLASS 2A

1. Mishawaka Marian; 2. Speedway; 3. Brebeuf Jesuit; 4. Heritage Christian; 5. Ev. Memorial; 6. Providence; 7. West Lafayette; 8. Bishop Dwenger; 9. Illiana Christian; 10. Guerin Catholic; 11. Heritage Hills; 12. Cascade; 13. Bishop Noll; 14. SB Saint Joseph; 15. Mater Dei; 16. Canterbury; 17. Hamilton Heights; 18. NorthWood; 19. Bishop Luers; 20. Culver Academies.

CLASS 1A

1. Westview; 2. Covenant Christian; 3. Faith Christian; 4. Park Tudor; 5. Bethany Christian; 6. Wheeler; 7. Oldenburg Academy; 8. Greenwood Christian; 9. Carroll (Flora); 10. Forest Park; 11. University; 12. Switerzerland County; 13. International; 14. Southwestern (Shelby); 15. Blackhawk Christian; 16. North Putnam; 17. Covington; 18. Muncie Burris; 19. Northeast Dubois; 20. Rock Creek.

GIRLS SOCCER

ISCA polls

Indiana Soccer Coaches Association polls for week of Sept. 3.

CLASS 3A

1. Hamilton Southeastern; 2. Carmel; 3. Castle; 4. Noblesville; 5. Crown Point; 6. Penn; 7. Westfield; 8. Carroll; 9. Indpls. Cathedral; 10. Zionsville; 11. East Central; 12. Ev. Reitz; 13. Homestead; 14. Brownsburg; 15. Chesterton; 16. Bloomington South; 17. Northridge; 18. Avon; 19. Mt. Vernon; 20. Floyd Central.

CLASS 2A

1. Leo; 2. Indpls. Chatard; 3. Brebeuf Jesuit; 4. Ev. Memorial; 5. Guerin Catholic; 6. West Lafayette; 7. Bellmont; 8. Bishop Dwenger; 9. Monrovia; 10. Lawrenceburg; 11. Mishawaka Marian; 12. Hanover Central; 13. Batesville; 14. Silver Creek; 15. NorthWood; 16. Gibson Southern; 17. Jasper; 18. Tri West; 19. Northwestern; 20. Speedway.

CLASS 1A

1. Park Tudor; 2. Providence; 3. Evansville Christian; 4. F.W. Canterbury; 5. Heritage Christian; 6. Trinity at Greenlawn; 7. Ev. Mater Dei; 8. Forest Park; 9. Faith Christian; 10. Westview; 11. Bethany Christian; 12. Cascade; 13. Greencastle; 14. Andrean; 15. Wheeler; 16. LaVille; 17. Eastbrook; 18. Muncie Burris; 19. Culver Community; 20. Switzerland County.

VOLLEYBALL

IPV ratings

IndianaPrepVolleyball.com in conjunction with Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Assocation Z-ratings for week of Sept. 3

CLASS 4A

1. Hamilton Southeastern; 2. Indpls. Roncalli; 3. Cathedral; 4. Castle; 5. Yorktown; 6. Zionsville; 7. LaPorte; 8. McCutcheon; 9. Center Grove; 10. W.L. Harrison.

CLASS 3A

1. Bellmont; 2. Benton Central 3. Providence; 4. Ev. Memorial; 5. Silver Creek; 6. NorthWood; 7. Angola; 8. Concordia Lutheran; 9. Western Boone; 10. Barr-Reeve

CLASS 2A

1. Muncie Burris; 2. Linton-Stockton; 3. South Central (Union Mills); 4. Northeastern; 5. Lafayette Central Catholic; 6. Lapel; 7. South Adams; 8. Wapahani; 9. Wes-Del; 10. Brownstown Central.

CLASS 1A

1. Blackhawk Christian; 2. Tecumseh; 3. Springs Valley; 4. Southwood; 5. Borden; 6. Rivet; 7. Trinity Lutheran; 8. Daleville; 9. Northfield; 10. Faith Christian.

GIRLS GOLF

IHSGCA poll

Indiana High School Girls Golf Coaches Association poll for week of Sept. 3.

n1. Homestead; 2. Carmel; 3. Westfield; 4. Center Grove; 5. Noblesville; 6. Zionsville; 7. Floyd Central; 8. Hamilton Southeastern; 9. Franklin Community; 10. Batesville; 11. F.W. Carroll; 12. Penn; 13. Northridge; 14. (tie) Bedford North Lawrence and Brownsburg; 16. Culver Academies; 17. Warsaw; 18. DeKalb; 19. Terre Haute South; 20. Plainfield. Honorable mention: Guerin Catholic; Avon; Lake Central; Corydon Central; Bloomington South; Munster.

BOYS TENNIS

IHSTECA poll

Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll for week of Sept. 3

n1. Carmel; 2. Brebeuf; 3. Columbus North; 4. Homestead; 5. Zionsville; 6. Park Tudor; 7. Avon; 8. Jasper; 9. Center Grove; 10. North Central; 11. Guerin Catholic; 12. Cathedral; 13. Culver Academy; 14. Ev. Memorial; 15. Floyd Central; 16. Fishers; 17. Munster; 18. SB Saint Joseph; 19. Whiteland; 20. Westfield.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

IATCCC poll

Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll for week of Sept. 3

n1. F.W. Concordia; 2. Noblesville; 3. Homestead; 4. Hamilton Southeastern; 5. F.W. Carroll; 6. Carmel; 7. North Central; 8. Franklin Central; 9. Valparaiso; 10. Lake Central; 11. Morgan Twp.; 12. Penn; 13. Zionsville; 14. Brownsburg; 15. Bloomington South; 16. Westfield; 17. Warsaw; 18. Floyd Central; 19. Roncalli; 20. Avon.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

IATCCC poll

Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll for week of Sept. 3

1. Carmel; 2. Noblesville; 3. Brownsburg; 4. Zionsville; 5. Fishers; 6. Floyd Central; 7. Franklin Central; 8. Hamilton Southeastern; 9. Valparaiso; 10. Lake Central; 11. Columbus North; 12. Center Grove; 13. Bloomington North; 14. Warsaw; 15. LaPorte; 16. Northridge; 17. F.W. Concordia; 18. Ev. Reitz; 19. Penn; 20. North Central.

