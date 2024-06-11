High school notebook: Bolles QB Ethan Drumm among Northeast Florida football commitments

Yes, high school sports season is finished. But high school recruiting season is just kicking off.

A fresh flurry of rising seniors on the gridiron announced college football commitments in recent days in Northeast Florida, with more expected in the coming months for one of the Jacksonville area's most anticipated recruiting classes in years.

Here's a look at the recent moves on the recruiting trail.

Bolles' Ethan Drumm (10) throws a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the May 23 spring game against Mandarin.

Bolles quarterback Ethan Drumm committed to Georgia State. The 6-2, 195-pound Bulldog, who has thrown for 856 yards and nine touchdowns in three varsity seasons backing up Coastal Carolina signee DJ Moore, is rated as a three-star prospect and has seen his stock rise this spring.

Baker County athlete Davion Dean , whose positions have ranged from quarterback to running back to receiver to defensive back, selected Liberty. He intercepted six passes and gained 1,101 all-purpose yards as a sophomore in 2022 before a season-ending injury in Week 2 last fall.

Union County defensive back Gavin Jenkins committed to Toledo, following an excellent 2023 on both sides of the ball. At 6-2 and 168 pounds, Jenkins caught 27 passes for 490 yards and six touchdowns last year, along with four interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Palatka defensive end Elysha Campbell is headed to the Ivy League with Cornell, after recording 47 tackles (10 for loss), three fumble recoveries and three sacks as a junior.

Bulldogs' Collier selects Baylor

Bolles receiver Chase Collier (2) runs upfield against Trinity Christian during a September 2023 game.

Chase Collier is headed to Baylor.

Bolles' 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver announced his commitment Monday afternoon on X.

Collier had previously announced a top three of Baylor, Kansas and Michigan State. He took an official visit to Baylor this past weekend.

Collier caught 32 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. He set single-game career bests against Bishop Kenny in October when he caught five passes for 104 yards. He also had a pair of two-touchdown performances last fall, including Bishop Moore in the regional championship game.

A multi-sport athlete, Collier was a member of Bolles' Class 2A state championship 4x100-meter relay team and the 4x400 relay team, which placed third at state last month.

If Collier signs with Baylor, he will be the first Florida high school player to sign with the Bears since Miami Central's Alfonzo Allen in the 2022 class.

-- Jon Santucci/USA TODAY Sports Florida

Awards roundup: Kardatzke second in 2A softball

Sophia Kardatzke of University Christian prepares to pitch in a high school softball game against West Nassau in April.

Nearly three weeks after the last sports action of 2023-24, state awards season is also in full swing.

In the Florida Dairy Farmers awards for softball, Sophia Kardatzke of University Christian came in second in Class 2A voting, while Shaylen Byrd of Baldwin (3A) and Kadence Compton of Fort White (1A) were third in their classes.

Baker County's Kylee Canaday finished second in Class 4A softball coach of the year voting, University Christian's Keith Stroud was second in Class 2A and Baldwin's Jennifer Shields was third in Class 3A.

Jayden Heavener of Pace won the Gatorade Player of the Year for softball, after batting .434 with 12 home runs and going 25-2 in the circle with 11 no-hitters, 322 strikeouts, an 0.44 ERA and 31 hits allowed all season to win a jam-packed Class 6A.

The Florida Dairy Farmers named Florida High's Micahi Danzy Mr. Track and Miami Northwestern's Tyra Cox Miss Track, while Greg Barnes of American Heritage and Davidson Gill of Fort Lauderdale Dillard won the state's coach of the year awards. Creekside's Ricky Fields was among the state finalists.

Around the area

John Keester IV of Fleming Island runs in the boys 4x800-meter relay during the FHSAA Class 3A high school track and field meet.

Fleming Island's John Keester IV signed with USF men's track and field. ... Oakleaf state triple jump champion Takoda Brown signed with Kennesaw State men's track and field. … Fletcher outside hitter Nadia Ewton committed to Francis Marion volleyball. ... West Nassau infielder Rylie Turner committed to Florida Gateway softball. ... Bartram Trail's Sophia Panico and Victoria Panico committed to Siena Heights University flag football. ... Ponte Vedra guard Cole Simmons committed to Ave Maria men's basketball. … Former First Coast pitcher Dylan Cope committed to Mississippi College, transferring from FSCJ. … Former University Christian running back Orel Gray transferred to Itawamba Community College from Florida A&M. … Riverside wide receiver Tae'shaun Gelsey named a top six candidates list of Auburn, UCF, Florida, Kentucky, Tulane and Wake Forest. ... Brunswick rising junior tight end Heze Kent named a top 10 of Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami Ohio State, Southern California, Tennessee and Texas. … Brunswick high jumper Daron Monroe signed with Voorhees men's track and field. … Potter's House Christian named Sherranda Reddick head girls basketball coach. ... Ridgeview hired former Providence College guard Isaiah Jackson, a Gainesville native, as boys basketball coach. … Covenant hired Matt Haddad as girls basketball coach. ... St. Johns Country Day's Sydney Schmidt started the United States' 2-1 win over Germany in Under-16 women's international soccer.

