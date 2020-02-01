High School Lites basketball roundup: Week 9
Check out our high school hoops highlights from some of the best games around the state, and be sure to follow @NBCSPREPS for all of the latest scores, highlights, and analysis
Windy City Legends: Fred VanVleet
Athlete of the Week: Whitney Young's DJ Steward
Team of the Week: Niles West girls wrestling
Highlights: No. 19 Glenbrook South 67, No. 5 Evanston 53
Highlights: New Trier 61, Maine South 26
Highlights: No. 25 Hinsdale South 61, Morton 46
Midweek Mixtape: No. 6 Bloom 74, No. 3 Thornton 57
Highlight: West Aurora beats Yorkville with half-court buzzer-beater
Highlights: No. 21 Oak Forest 53, Tinley Park 39
Highlights: Hampshire 54, Jacobs 48
Highlights: No. 18 Cary-Grove 63, Crystal Lake South 53
Highlights: Beecher 53, Illinois Lutheran 51
Highlights: Maine West 72, Highland Park 29 (girls)
