High school lacrosse: University blisters Kenston, 19-3 in regional semifinal

May 28—The scouting book on the University lacrosse team suggests playing a zone. Maybe you can slow 'em down that way.

Welp, apparently that doesn't work, either.

Paced by its fast-paced offense, which is ignited by the dominating face-off abilities of Julian Guirguis, top-seeded University trounced fifth-seeded Kenston, 19-3, in a Division II regional semifinal on May 28 at Scovil Field.

The win puts University (16-2) into the regional championship game on May 30 against the winner of second-seeded Chagrin Falls and fourth-seeded Akron Hoban, with faceoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at a site to be determined.

"They wanted to play a zone against us, which was to slow us down," US coach Hans Rydquist said of Kenston's game plan. "That's kind of the scouting report against us right now. We've been practicing for it. ... We told our kids 'Be prepared, not scared of the zone.'"

News flash — the Preppers weren't scared.

After giving up a goal to Kenston on a miscue with less than five seconds remaining in the first period, a score that cut the Preppers' lead to 7-3, US went on a rampage and shut out the Bombers the rest of the way, 12-0.

Preston Blue had five goals and seven assists, Cooper Pettipiece and Nico Alvarez each had a hat trick, and the defense led by senior Duke Brennan and the watertight goalkeeping of Max Salisbury allowed the Preppers to turn what was a close game in the first period into a running clock situation for a good chunk of the second half.

"I think it's everyone getting involved," said Blue, a senior who notched his 400th career point in the game. "Anyone can score on any given day. We just move the ball and get everyone involved."

Which turns into a nightmare for the opposition.

"We talk about how many goal-scorers we have and how many assisted goals," Rydquist said. "Tonight we had 14 out of 19 assisted goals and 10 different scorers. To us that's impossible to scout against. That's the offense we want to run."

After Kenston narrowed it to 7-3 at the end of the first period on a Xander Meyer goal, University outscored the Bombers, 6-0, in the second period. Pettipiece scored back-to-back goals to make it 11-3 before Kenston advanced the ball into its half of the field for the first time with 6:18 left in the half.

That scoring trend was fueled by Guirguis winning four straight face-offs to set up scoring opportunities for his team.

"The best around," Blue said of Guirguis, a point Kenston coach John Tallman didn't dispute.

"Julian Guirguis is easily one of the best face-off guys in the state, Division I or Division II," he said. "He's literally the reason why they probably win most of their games. When he gets in a groove and gets four or five in a row, once he does that, it's like a fast break every time."

Winning face-offs after every score means University's defense — which IS very formidable — gets to do a lot of spectating at its end of the field. Kenston got off a few shots in the third, but Salisbury blocked them both and sent his offense the other way.

"I'd say the offense (is playing better)," Brennan said with a laugh. "They have the ball on their side of the field a lot more than we do, especially with Guirguis. We have possession pretty much the entire game."

The win is the third in a row in postseason play for University. The Preppers have outscored the opposition, 74-6, in those three games, including wins over Louisville (26-1) and Ravenna Southeast (29-2). Their last loss was 5-4 to Shaker Heights on May 9. Since then, US has outscored four foes by a score of 99-12.

Still, the Preppers feel another bar of success can be hit.

"There's always room for improvement," Blue said. "Small things, whatever they are. We're just going to take it one day at a time."

Regardless of the defense they face — zone, man-to-man or whatever gadget defense teams can come up with.

"Every game is a challenge," Rydquist said. "Every team is going to give us their best shot."

THE SCORE

University 19, Kenston 3