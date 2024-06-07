High school lacrosse: South Jefferson girls look to advance to state final in Cortland

Jun. 6—ADAMS — Riding a standout season, the South Jefferson girls lacrosse team is competing in the state final four for the second time in program history.

The first appearance was six years ago after the Spartans won their first Section 3 title, eventually reaching a state semifinal.

Madison Pfleegor was only in sixth grade then, but was inspired by South Jefferson's historic run and was even there for the semifinal game as a keen spectator.

"For sure, when they did this six years ago I was at that game, I was in sixth grade and I was so pumped," Pfleegor said. "And I looked up to those girls so much, this is definitely like one of my dreams come true."

Now a senior, Pfleegor and her teammates hope to build on their own legacy when the Spartans (18-2) play Section 1 champion Bronxville (14-6) in a Class D state semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday at SUNY Cortland's White Field.

"We've not always been successful in the past, this is a huge year for us," Pfleegor, a defender, said. "Just we want to like take it all the way and make history for our school and end on a good note."

"I think we're very thankful to be here," South Jefferson coach Jen Williams said. "It's always a goal and you don't coach to win a state championship, you coach to improve your team and reach its potential, and I think this group has really continued to progress throughout the season. We had some tough opponents and we've faced challenges."

The Spartans reached the state playoffs by defeating Westhill, 12-5, in the Class D sectional final on May 28, with the victory marking only the second Section 3 title in program history.

"It was a lot of mixed emotions because we've never done it as a group," Pfleegor said. "So not like crying after the game was definitely a weird feeling, but it felt so good to just go home and be like 'we get to wake tomorrow and practice' and it felt amazing."

"We knew they were a good team going in and we had to come in with confidence, definitely, and as we came in we just executed everything," senior defender Sophia Watts said of that win. "We won draws, we had great defense, we executed plays and everything just came together. The momentum was great."

South Jefferson then blanked Canton, 20-0, in a state quarterfinal last Saturday at West Genesee.

The effort marked the fourth shutout of the season for the Spartans, who have yielded only 91 goals this season.

Despite all of the team's offensive exploits, players like Pfleegor take pride in playing defense.

"I love playing defense, I've always done it ever since I was little," she said. "At first I didn't accept it because you always want to be the girl that scores the goals, but really it's more rewarding to me getting the ball. Having the other team turn it over to you and then pass it up to your teammates to score, because it started with you and not a lot of people see that, especially if you don't know the game.

"Not a lot of people know what we do because it just kind of looks like we're standing in front of a girl, because technically it's a non-contact sport, but it's so much more intricate then that, there's so much detail that goes into defense that not a lot of people realize."

Playing strong defense is vital this time of the year as the postseason progresses.

"Definitely," Watts said. "For me personally I feel that defense wins games because no matter what, we're stopping the ball and if we make them turn it over, then it's just accomplishment and we can get it up to the offense where they execute their plays and they score."

South Jefferson has risen in the state rankings and now stands third, while Bronxville is ranked fourth.

The two other semifinalists, Cold Spring Harbor and Penn Yan are ranked first and second, respectively.

Bronxville finished runner up to Skaneateles in the state tournament last season a year after winning a state championship.

"They're also very athletic, they're kind of scrappy in a way," Pfleegor said of Bronxville. "But honestly that's kind of good when you're in these big games because it like frazzles the other team a little bit. They're very strong, especially offensively, their lower girls are what we've seen, so we've done our research, so hopefully that helps us out a lot."

The Broncos defeated Section 2's Voorheesville, 17-4, in a state quarterfinal last Saturday, with Ellie Garofalo and Maddy Williams each generating three goals.

"They're very well balanced, they're in the state final four and among the Section I leaders year in and year out," Williams said of Bronxville. "They have experience, they have good balance as well, they play a backer zone which is similar to ours, although ours is a little more aggressive. So it's going to be a challenge because of the stage that we're in, it's state final four, that's big stage for high school kids this time of year, so I'm just hoping that we go out there and we do what we do and we execute the things that we've practiced. And we've just got to limit some of their opportunities, but we've really got to focus on us going into these games.

"We can't forget how we got here or why we got here, it's because we've been doing the things consistently over and over and over again, and that's what we're going to rely on."

South Jefferson sports plenty of balance on offense, paced by senior attack Savannah Hodges, who has scored 65 goals and assisted on 32 others, to total 97 points.

Senior Jade Doldo (48-8-56) and juniors Lily Morrison (38-9-47) and Brooke Perry (37-8-45) and freshman Emma Kelley (23-23-46), have also provided balanced scoring as well.

The Spartans have also been dominant in faceoffs this season, led by junior defender Chloe Elmer, who has totaled 143 draw controls on the season and has been supported by Perry and Morrison, who have secured 59 and 35 draw controls, respectively.

"Brooke and I are on the circle, we work really well with Chloe and Chloe works really well with us," Morrison said. "So it's just kind of our little bond that we have, Chloe's amazing in everything she does and we just try and kind of help her. So we're just there for her and she's there for us."

Back in the day, Pfleegor looked up to Mara Hathaway, one of the key contributors to South Jefferson's ride through the state playoffs in 2018.

"Mara Hathaway, she went to the college I'm going to," said Pfleegor, who will attend Niagara University. "And she's just so fast and she always has such high energy, she's definitely like a good role model that I've always looked up to when I was little."

Back in 2018, South Jefferson was edged by eventual state champion Mattituck — Southold, 7-6, in a state semifinal, also at SUNY Cortland.

Now Pfleegor and her teammates hope to record a different result as they experience the final four for the first time, at least as players.

"Especially never being here before, it's a new experience, but I'm embracing it and I know a lot of us are, especially the younger ones," Pfleegor said. "Because they want to be here in the following year, so the best us seniors can do who have never been here before is just be supportive and hopefully be those role models for them."