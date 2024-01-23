'High school kids are being left out': Higley football running winter workout evaluations to help recruiting

Trying to be innovative in the changing recruiting world, Gilbert Higley football coach Eddy Zubey is holding winter workouts for college coaches to evaluate underclassmen.

They began Jan. 16 and run through Feb. 1 every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

Because of the current landscape with college teams getting older and more experienced through the transfer portal, Zubey, who led the Knights to the past two 5A state championships, said this is to help his current underclassmen, which includes quarterbacks Luke Haugo (2025) and Gunner Fagrell (2026).

Higley quarterback Gunner Fagrell (15) throws a screen against Desert Edge during the 5A State Championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 1, 2023.

They are two of the state's top quarterbacks. Haugo has had several Power 5 colleges that have offered him.

"With the portal and transfers, high school kids are getting left out," Zubey said.

Higley head coach Eddy Zubey yells to his team against Desert Edge during the 5A State Championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 1, 2023.

Zubey said there's been a lack of offers so far going out to 2025, 2026 and 2027 football prospects this winter until Monday.

"When I was watching the All-American Bowl this year, they had the table with the hats," Zubey said. "That's usually for the (current senior) kids who are in the game. Now those kids have already signed. There were five class of 2025 kids who did their thing on TV. That was an eye-opener to me.

"This is a recruiting evaluation period for college coaches. If this is a recruiting period, I'm going to create as many opportunities for my kids. When I did my exit interview with all of my coaches, they wanted to do individual work with their guys. So this kind of helped put it together. We created these two days, Tuesdays and Thursdays, winter workouts and created a graphic that I sent to all of my contacts, college coaches."

The workouts involve on-field drills, including position-specific individual drills, one-on-one skills and pass rush, and 7-on-7s.

Both Fagrell and Haugo play for Higley's surging basketball team, but Zubey said they got permission from the basketball coach to be a part of the football winter workouts.

Last week, Zubey said he had coaches from Utah, Princeton, Kansas State, Colorado State, Northern Arizona and Oregon come by. On Monday, the UCLA quarterbacks coach stopped by.

On Tuesday, he said, UNLV, Boston College, BYU, Rice, Weber State and Oregon State have come through so far.

Because of the new NCAA rule that allows college coaches to talk to 2025 recruits as long as is done at the player's high school, this is even more beneficial, Zubey said.

Zubey said all of his varsity assistants work on campus so it makes it easier to get this done.

Zubey said he got approval from the administration for this.

"Every day, it just seems to be getting bigger and bigger," Zubey said. "They're (college coaches) creating their day around this.

"The last thing I want to do is coach football in January. But is this going to become the norm in two years and you've got to play catch-up? Or should I be innovative and start this process? We have the ability to do this. We have the field space to do this.

"We can do it. I'm just trying to get ahead of the curve and give our kids more opportunities at Higley to be evaluated by coaches."

