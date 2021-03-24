High school kid challenges retired NBA player, and it goes exactly how you'd expect

Here's an important message that everyone needs to hear: do not challenge a current or former professional athlete to a contest in their sport. You will almost certainly lose, and lose badly. And if you are foolish enough to challenge a pro to a contest in their sport, make sure no one's recording it.

These are two lessons a high schooler learned the hard way. Brimming with confidence, he challenged 11-year NBA vet Brian Scalabrine to a game of one-on-one, and even put up a pair of his shoes as a prize for the winner.

You can guess what happened, right?

These high school kids bet Brian Scalabrine a pair of shoes they could beat him 1-on-1 😅 @brkicks



Yup, the kid got totally schooled. Absolutely dismantled. He had one good block, but that was literally the only bright spot for him. He didn't sink a single basket and the game was called at 11-0. Scalabrine, who is 43 and hasn't played in the NBA in nine years, barely broke a sweat and made it look so easy.

Despite the outcome, you have to admire that kid's confidence. It was totally misplaced, but he believes in himself. Hopefully that will help him bounce back from this very public defeat. But if he's having trouble, he can think of it this way: he provided a very useful public service, demonstrating to everyone exactly why they shouldn't ever challenge a professional athlete to a contest.

